Linux is among the most popular and influential operating systems in the world. After significant improvements over the years, Linux is now user-friendly enough to replace Windows on PCs. However, the Linux operating system is much more different compared to Windows and macOS, with several available distributions to choose from. Ubuntu and Fedora are two of the most popular Linux distributions, and today we are going to see how they stack up against each other in 2021. Read on to see what sets the two distributions apart and our expert Linux recommendation for 2021.

Enclustra unveiled two Linux-driven Zynq UltraScale+ modules with up to 8GB DDR4: the “Andromeda XZU60” with 2x GbE, 5x PCIe Gen3, 6x Samtec, and up to 686 user I/Os, and a “Mercury+ XU6” with up to 294 I/Os. In 2017, Enclustra announced Mercury+ XU1 and SODIMM-style Mars XU3 modules featuring Xilinx’s Arm/FPGA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EG processors. Since then, the Swiss FPGA firm has expanded with different Mercury+ and Mars modules and it has now unveiled two new modules: the high-end Andromeda XZU60 and a low- to mid-range Mercury+ XU6. Enclustra also announced a new Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for Mercury+ modules that offers improved video support and SFP+ (see farther below).

qytdl – Qt frontend for Youtube-DL A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. qytdl (also known as qYoutube-DL) is a Qt-based frontend to youtube-dl. That program is a hugely popular open source download manager for video and audio from YouTube and over 1,000 other video hosting websites. qytdl lets you construct a queue of URLs, and download the entire list in a single step.