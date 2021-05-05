IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
IBM Blockchain CTO departs with two key Fabric developers
Gari Singh, CTO of IBM Blockchain, has left the company after 15 years to join Google Cloud. Separately, in the last month the two top Github code contributors to Hyperledger Fabric have departed after 17 year and 22 year careers at IBM. One of them was IBM’s Senior Technical Lead on Fabric, the other a key maintainer.
The departures were staff leaving of their own accord and not part of the January layoffs in which IBM Blockchain, which deals with core blockchain technology, was merged with IBM’s supply chain solution Sterling. At the time, the job cuts focused on business personnel and the Fabric development team was kept intact. Until now.
For the record, a separate division, IBM Global Services, provides consulting to businesses and has continued to expand.
-
Virtuozzo’s VzLinux 8 Released, Positioned as a CentOS 8 Replacement
VzLinux 8 is a 1:1 completely binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and can be used for transparent replacement solutions based on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8.
Virtuozzo is a leading world supplier of hybrid virtualization, storage and cloud enablement software program options. For years, VzLinux has been a base operating system for OpenVz. Additionally, it was used as a guest operating system for containers and virtual machines.
From now on, VzLinux became accessible to everyone and positioned as a replacement of CentOS 8. It is supplied without restrictions, free and from now on will develop as an open project developed with the participation of the community.
-
Guidebook for open source community management: The Open Source Way 2.0
In a previous post on the Red Hat Blog's community channel, we shared how The Open Source Way guidebook could answer your community management questions and provided a preview of the guidebook’s chapters. Now the full release of "The Open Source Way 2.0," the guidebook to community management best practices, is available. Let’s take a look at each of the 18 chapters in this new release.
-
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-21
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Elections voting is open through 3 June.
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
[...]
Official IRC channels have moved to Libera.Chat.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Zynq UltraScale+ modules include high-end Andromeda model
Enclustra unveiled two Linux-driven Zynq UltraScale+ modules with up to 8GB DDR4: the “Andromeda XZU60” with 2x GbE, 5x PCIe Gen3, 6x Samtec, and up to 686 user I/Os, and a “Mercury+ XU6” with up to 294 I/Os. In 2017, Enclustra announced Mercury+ XU1 and SODIMM-style Mars XU3 modules featuring Xilinx’s Arm/FPGA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EG processors. Since then, the Swiss FPGA firm has expanded with different Mercury+ and Mars modules and it has now unveiled two new modules: the high-end Andromeda XZU60 and a low- to mid-range Mercury+ XU6. Enclustra also announced a new Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for Mercury+ modules that offers improved video support and SFP+ (see farther below).
Which Is the Best Linux OS: Fedora or Ubuntu?
Linux is among the most popular and influential operating systems in the world. After significant improvements over the years, Linux is now user-friendly enough to replace Windows on PCs. However, the Linux operating system is much more different compared to Windows and macOS, with several available distributions to choose from. Ubuntu and Fedora are two of the most popular Linux distributions, and today we are going to see how they stack up against each other in 2021. Read on to see what sets the two distributions apart and our expert Linux recommendation for 2021.
qytdl – Qt frontend for Youtube-DL
A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. qytdl (also known as qYoutube-DL) is a Qt-based frontend to youtube-dl. That program is a hugely popular open source download manager for video and audio from YouTube and over 1,000 other video hosting websites. qytdl lets you construct a queue of URLs, and download the entire list in a single step.
Mozilla and Firefox Latest
Recent comments
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago