Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of May 2021 03:14:33 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Linux Directory structure explained : A reference guide - LinuxTechLab

    When we install a Linux distribution, we see that a number of directories are created. These created directories may be the same or partially different on various Linux distributions. You might know about the directory structures & what purpose they serve.

    For those of you who don’t know about the Linux directory structure or have partial knowledge or just want to relook on Linux directory structure & its usage, this article will act as a reference guide.

  • James Hunt: rout is out

    rout is a simple tool, written in rust, that produces unicode utf-8 output in interesting ways. It uses the minimal command-line parsing crate ap. It also uses a fancy pest parser for interpreting escape sequences and range syntax.

  • Connect from an Arm-based A1 Compute Shape to Autonomous Database Two Ways

    This week we made Arm-based servers available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including a generous free offering with 4 cores and 24 GB of RAM of Ampere A1 Compute as part of our Always Free tier. Todd Sharp wrote a cool blog post showing how to create your own Minecraft Server using one of these Free Tier A1 shapes.

  • How to Use Git Alias to Make Git More Efficient - Make Tech Easier

    Git is one of the most advanced version control systems to support easy branching and merging, multiple staging areas, and a distributed workflow paradigm. To get more out of Git, you can use one of its properties called “Git Alias.” Like a person’s nickname, this alias feature saves time by merging repetitive steps for a faster user experience in the Git terminal window. Here we show you what Git aliases are, how to add them, and some of the most useful examples.

  • How to Install Tomcat 10 on CentOS 8 and Fedora34 - Unixcop

    In this article, we will be demonstrating how to install Apache Tomcat on CentOS 8.Before we begin, let’s define exactly what Apache Tomcat is. Apache defines Tomcat as: “An open-source, servlet container, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and WebSocket technology that also acts as a web server.It affords a “pure Java” based HTTP server environment in which Java can be executed.” Tomcat works with the Java programming language and is associated with web applications written in Java.

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 6 MP3 Players for Linux

Who does not love listening to music? well, maybe there are some, but most of us love it. Globally, most people listen to music to pass the time and maybe motivate themselves. However, some of us love listening to music when working on our computers to boost our concentration. Since the popularity of Linux is rapidly increasing, developers are working day and night on the new Linux applications platform. Back then, it wasn’t easy to find various applications of the different Linux distros. Read more

Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades

The new version out today is Raspberry Pi OS 2021-05-07 (yes, formally released today). This Raspberry Pi OS update is still using the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel like the March update but has a number of other package updates like Chromium 88, Pigpio 1.79, Thonny 3.3.6, and other updates for included applications. This update also includes a GTK+3 version of Rp-Bookshelf, memory leak fixes for LXplug-Bluetooth, an alsa-utils fix for volume handling on the BCM2835, and OpenSSH and OpenSSL speed improvements. Gpiozero is also now included on the Raspberry Pi OS Lite images. Updated Raspberry Pi firmware is also bundled with this new Raspberry Pi OS release. Read more Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, April 2021

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • IBM Blockchain CTO departs with two key Fabric developers

    Gari Singh, CTO of IBM Blockchain, has left the company after 15 years to join Google Cloud. Separately, in the last month the two top Github code contributors to Hyperledger Fabric have departed after 17 year and 22 year careers at IBM. One of them was IBM’s Senior Technical Lead on Fabric, the other a key maintainer. The departures were staff leaving of their own accord and not part of the January layoffs in which IBM Blockchain, which deals with core blockchain technology, was merged with IBM’s supply chain solution Sterling. At the time, the job cuts focused on business personnel and the Fabric development team was kept intact. Until now. For the record, a separate division, IBM Global Services, provides consulting to businesses and has continued to expand.

  • Virtuozzo’s VzLinux 8 Released, Positioned as a CentOS 8 Replacement

    VzLinux 8 is a 1:1 completely binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and can be used for transparent replacement solutions based on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8. Virtuozzo is a leading world supplier of hybrid virtualization, storage and cloud enablement software program options. For years, VzLinux has been a base operating system for OpenVz. Additionally, it was used as a guest operating system for containers and virtual machines. From now on, VzLinux became accessible to everyone and positioned as a replacement of CentOS 8. It is supplied without restrictions, free and from now on will develop as an open project developed with the participation of the community.

  • Guidebook for open source community management: The Open Source Way 2.0

    In a previous post on the Red Hat Blog's community channel, we shared how The Open Source Way guidebook could answer your community management questions and provided a preview of the guidebook’s chapters. Now the full release of "The Open Source Way 2.0," the guidebook to community management best practices, is available. Let’s take a look at each of the 18 chapters in this new release.

  • Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-21

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Elections voting is open through 3 June. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information. [...] Official IRC channels have moved to Libera.Chat.

Zynq UltraScale+ modules include high-end Andromeda model

Enclustra unveiled two Linux-driven Zynq UltraScale+ modules with up to 8GB DDR4: the “Andromeda XZU60” with 2x GbE, 5x PCIe Gen3, 6x Samtec, and up to 686 user I/Os, and a “Mercury+ XU6” with up to 294 I/Os. In 2017, Enclustra announced Mercury+ XU1 and SODIMM-style Mars XU3 modules featuring Xilinx’s Arm/FPGA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EG processors. Since then, the Swiss FPGA firm has expanded with different Mercury+ and Mars modules and it has now unveiled two new modules: the high-end Andromeda XZU60 and a low- to mid-range Mercury+ XU6. Enclustra also announced a new Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for Mercury+ modules that offers improved video support and SFP+ (see farther below). Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6