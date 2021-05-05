Official Statement Regarding UXDivers Grial Kit and MauiKit.com usage
Today May 28, 2021, during a routine reverse search of the term “MauiKit,” we came across a rather surprising finding, a Xamarin Technical Partner, UXDivers, had recently started to use a previously registered but unused domain, mauikit.com. Once again, we find ourselves in a rather unfortunate situation as we’re facing very similar circumstances as last year with Xamarin itself.
[...]
As per the ICANN lookup website, the domain mauikit.com was created on the 21st of May 2020. Coincidentally, this is exactly the month when last year Xamarin (a Microsoft subsidiary) decided to rebrand their UI framework “Xamarin.Form”s to “MAUI,” to be specific, it was registered two days after we raised this problem with Xamarin at their GitHub repository.
