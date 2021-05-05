Chrome 91 released this week with WebAssembly SIMD by default, new JavaScript APIs, and other improvements. Plus there are also some performance improvements too, here are some benchmarks. Yesterday the Chromium Blog published a new post outlining that Chrome 91 can be up to 23% faster and "saves over 17 years of CPU time daily". The Chrome 91 speed-ups come thanks to the new Sparkplug compiler, short built-in calls, and other work.

While yesterday was the Threadripper 3990X Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks, with recently picking up the $450 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 with Ryzen 5 5500U, prior to wiping the Windows 10 preload I ran some benchmarks to see how that default Microsoft Windows 10 Home installation compared to a fresh install of Ubuntu 21.04 for maximizing the performance potential of this budget six core / twelve thread laptop.

Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' Multiplayer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Eagle Island from developer Pixelnicks has expanded and turned into Eagle Island Twist, now featuring a whole new campaign to play through that's very different to the original. You now switch between the two standalone story modes, each with unique gameplay. The original Eagle Island maintains the same falconry-inspired gameplay and procedurally generated worlds, while Eagle Island Twist however it takes all the mechanics and spins it into a hand-crafted adventure across 45 brand new stages and an all-new story.

Haven't picked up Resolutiion yet? You're missing out on a wonderful trip through some seriously striking scenes in this action-adventure game. Now is a great time to grab it with a sale and a big upgrade. See some previous thoughts from the original release in our original article. "Resolutiion is a fast-paced action-adventure created by two angry German brothers leading a band of vagrants who loaded it with lovely pixels, dirty jokes, deep ideas and badassemotional tunes for 20 hours of punishing combat, rewarding exploration, and layered storytelling. Will you be the player or will you be played? In the Infinite Empire nothing is as it seems."

today's howtos Linux Directory structure explained : A reference guide - LinuxTechLab When we install a Linux distribution, we see that a number of directories are created. These created directories may be the same or partially different on various Linux distributions. You might know about the directory structures & what purpose they serve. For those of you who don’t know about the Linux directory structure or have partial knowledge or just want to relook on Linux directory structure & its usage, this article will act as a reference guide.

James Hunt: rout is out rout is a simple tool, written in rust, that produces unicode utf-8 output in interesting ways. It uses the minimal command-line parsing crate ap. It also uses a fancy pest parser for interpreting escape sequences and range syntax.

Connect from an Arm-based A1 Compute Shape to Autonomous Database Two Ways This week we made Arm-based servers available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including a generous free offering with 4 cores and 24 GB of RAM of Ampere A1 Compute as part of our Always Free tier. Todd Sharp wrote a cool blog post showing how to create your own Minecraft Server using one of these Free Tier A1 shapes.

How to Use Git Alias to Make Git More Efficient - Make Tech Easier Git is one of the most advanced version control systems to support easy branching and merging, multiple staging areas, and a distributed workflow paradigm. To get more out of Git, you can use one of its properties called “Git Alias.” Like a person’s nickname, this alias feature saves time by merging repetitive steps for a faster user experience in the Git terminal window. Here we show you what Git aliases are, how to add them, and some of the most useful examples.

How to Install Tomcat 10 on CentOS 8 and Fedora34 - Unixcop In this article, we will be demonstrating how to install Apache Tomcat on CentOS 8.Before we begin, let’s define exactly what Apache Tomcat is. Apache defines Tomcat as: “An open-source, servlet container, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and WebSocket technology that also acts as a web server.It affords a “pure Java” based HTTP server environment in which Java can be executed.” Tomcat works with the Java programming language and is associated with web applications written in Java.