This week in KDE: performance improvements galore

KDE

This week a number of performance improvements landed for for areas as diverse as taking screenshots with Spectacle in the Plasma Wayland session, using the Plasma Wayland session in general with an Nvidia GPU, and entering or exiting Elisa’s “Party mode” and resizing the main window.

Games: Resolutiion, Eagle Island, and More

  • The visually striking action-adventure Resolutiion gets another big upgrade | GamingOnLinux

    Haven't picked up Resolutiion yet? You're missing out on a wonderful trip through some seriously striking scenes in this action-adventure game. Now is a great time to grab it with a sale and a big upgrade. See some previous thoughts from the original release in our original article. "Resolutiion is a fast-paced action-adventure created by two angry German brothers leading a band of vagrants who loaded it with lovely pixels, dirty jokes, deep ideas and badassemotional tunes for 20 hours of punishing combat, rewarding exploration, and layered storytelling. Will you be the player or will you be played? In the Infinite Empire nothing is as it seems."

  • Eagle Island Twist has released as a massive free content upgrade for Eagle Island | GamingOnLinux

    Eagle Island from developer Pixelnicks has expanded and turned into Eagle Island Twist, now featuring a whole new campaign to play through that's very different to the original. You now switch between the two standalone story modes, each with unique gameplay. The original Eagle Island maintains the same falconry-inspired gameplay and procedurally generated worlds, while Eagle Island Twist however it takes all the mechanics and spins it into a hand-crafted adventure across 45 brand new stages and an all-new story.

  • How to install Friday Night Funkin' Multiplayer on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial

    Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' Multiplayer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen and Chrome 91 Benchmarks on GNU/Linux

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Benchmarks

    While yesterday was the Threadripper 3990X Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks, with recently picking up the $450 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 with Ryzen 5 5500U, prior to wiping the Windows 10 preload I ran some benchmarks to see how that default Microsoft Windows 10 Home installation compared to a fresh install of Ubuntu 21.04 for maximizing the performance potential of this budget six core / twelve thread laptop.

  • Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance

    Chrome 91 released this week with WebAssembly SIMD by default, new JavaScript APIs, and other improvements. Plus there are also some performance improvements too, here are some benchmarks. Yesterday the Chromium Blog published a new post outlining that Chrome 91 can be up to 23% faster and "saves over 17 years of CPU time daily". The Chrome 91 speed-ups come thanks to the new Sparkplug compiler, short built-in calls, and other work.

today's howtos

  • Linux Directory structure explained : A reference guide - LinuxTechLab

    When we install a Linux distribution, we see that a number of directories are created. These created directories may be the same or partially different on various Linux distributions. You might know about the directory structures & what purpose they serve. For those of you who don’t know about the Linux directory structure or have partial knowledge or just want to relook on Linux directory structure & its usage, this article will act as a reference guide.

  • James Hunt: rout is out

    rout is a simple tool, written in rust, that produces unicode utf-8 output in interesting ways. It uses the minimal command-line parsing crate ap. It also uses a fancy pest parser for interpreting escape sequences and range syntax.

  • Connect from an Arm-based A1 Compute Shape to Autonomous Database Two Ways

    This week we made Arm-based servers available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including a generous free offering with 4 cores and 24 GB of RAM of Ampere A1 Compute as part of our Always Free tier. Todd Sharp wrote a cool blog post showing how to create your own Minecraft Server using one of these Free Tier A1 shapes.

  • How to Use Git Alias to Make Git More Efficient - Make Tech Easier

    Git is one of the most advanced version control systems to support easy branching and merging, multiple staging areas, and a distributed workflow paradigm. To get more out of Git, you can use one of its properties called “Git Alias.” Like a person’s nickname, this alias feature saves time by merging repetitive steps for a faster user experience in the Git terminal window. Here we show you what Git aliases are, how to add them, and some of the most useful examples.

  • How to Install Tomcat 10 on CentOS 8 and Fedora34 - Unixcop

    In this article, we will be demonstrating how to install Apache Tomcat on CentOS 8.Before we begin, let’s define exactly what Apache Tomcat is. Apache defines Tomcat as: “An open-source, servlet container, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and WebSocket technology that also acts as a web server.It affords a “pure Java” based HTTP server environment in which Java can be executed.” Tomcat works with the Java programming language and is associated with web applications written in Java.

Top 6 MP3 Players for Linux

Who does not love listening to music? well, maybe there are some, but most of us love it. Globally, most people listen to music to pass the time and maybe motivate themselves. However, some of us love listening to music when working on our computers to boost our concentration. Since the popularity of Linux is rapidly increasing, developers are working day and night on the new Linux applications platform. Back then, it wasn’t easy to find various applications of the different Linux distros. Read more

