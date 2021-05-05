This week in KDE: performance improvements galore
This week a number of performance improvements landed for for areas as diverse as taking screenshots with Spectacle in the Plasma Wayland session, using the Plasma Wayland session in general with an Nvidia GPU, and entering or exiting Elisa’s “Party mode” and resizing the main window.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Resolutiion, Eagle Island, and More
Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen and Chrome 91 Benchmarks on GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Top 6 MP3 Players for Linux
Who does not love listening to music? well, maybe there are some, but most of us love it. Globally, most people listen to music to pass the time and maybe motivate themselves. However, some of us love listening to music when working on our computers to boost our concentration. Since the popularity of Linux is rapidly increasing, developers are working day and night on the new Linux applications platform. Back then, it wasn’t easy to find various applications of the different Linux distros.
Recent comments
8 hours 35 sec ago
8 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago