Security Leftovers
Boss of ATM Skimming Syndicate Arrested in Mexico
Florian “The Shark” Tudor, the alleged ringleader of a prolific ATM skimming gang that siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from bank accounts of tourists visiting Mexico over the last eight years, was arrested in Mexico City on Thursday in response to an extradition warrant from a Romanian court.
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (nginx), Fedora (chromium, curl, kernel, php-symfony3, php-symfony4, python-lxml, python-pip, and runc), Mageia (ceph and wireshark), openSUSE (mpv), Oracle (bind, idm:DL1, redis:6, slapi-nis, squid:4, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (curl, nginx, postgresql10, postgresql12, postgresql13, slurm, slurm_18_08, and slurm_20_11), and Ubuntu (nginx).
Researchers Warn of Facefish Backdoor Spreading Linux Rootkits [Ed: Overinflating severity and risk. You need to install malware or be compromised already.]
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed a new backdoor program capable of stealing user login credentials, device information and executing arbitrary commands on Linux systems.
The malware dropper has been dubbed "Facefish" by Qihoo 360 NETLAB team owing its capabilities to deliver different rootkits at different times and the use of Blowfish cipher to encrypt communications to the attacker-controlled server.
Android Leftovers
This week in KDE: performance improvements galore
This week a number of performance improvements landed for for areas as diverse as taking screenshots with Spectacle in the Plasma Wayland session, using the Plasma Wayland session in general with an Nvidia GPU, and entering or exiting Elisa’s “Party mode” and resizing the main window.
Official Statement Regarding UXDivers Grial Kit and MauiKit.com usage
Today May 28, 2021, during a routine reverse search of the term “MauiKit,” we came across a rather surprising finding, a Xamarin Technical Partner, UXDivers, had recently started to use a previously registered but unused domain, mauikit.com. Once again, we find ourselves in a rather unfortunate situation as we’re facing very similar circumstances as last year with Xamarin itself. [...] As per the ICANN lookup website, the domain mauikit.com was created on the 21st of May 2020. Coincidentally, this is exactly the month when last year Xamarin (a Microsoft subsidiary) decided to rebrand their UI framework “Xamarin.Form”s to “MAUI,” to be specific, it was registered two days after we raised this problem with Xamarin at their GitHub repository.
