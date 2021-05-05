I've moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Sydney, Australia, where I will continue the best job so far of my career: Performance engineering at Netflix. I'm grateful for the support of Netflix engineering management, Netflix HRBPs, and others for helping to make this happen. While my move is among the first from the Linux cloud teams, Netflix has had staff in Australia for years (for content, marketing, and the FreeBSD OCA). It's been a privilege and an adventure to work in Silicon Valley with so many amazing people. But I'm now excited about my new adventure: Doing an advanced tech role remotely from Australia. I know others who have also left the Bay Area or are planning to. Back in 2015 we'd have BPF (iovisor) meetups in Santa Clara and most contributors would be there in person, with some having travelled. Now we're more scattered, either to other US cities or worldwide. As another indicator of tech moving elsewhere, last year brought the [headline]: "Bay Area's share of VC deals predicted to fall below 20% for first time in 2021." Day to day things won't be much different. I'm still online, doing the same work, answering the same emails. And many of us expect (when travel is possible) to make regular visits to the US for company-wide meetings and events. I think some coworkers will still see me occasionally in the US office and won't even realize I've moved. [...] Linux has been described as the world's most successful open source project, and it's all engineers working remotely. There's no Linux kernel headquarters where all the engineers sit in an open office layout, typing furiously then dashing for the break room coffee during kernel builds, and where maintainers can yell across the room at someone for their bad patch (when it's Linus yelling, everyone takes off their headphones to listen). That doesn't happen. Engineers are remote, and may only meet once or twice a year at a Linux kernel conference. And it's worked very well for years. Another example of remote work I've already done is book writing. Last year I published [Systems Performance 2nd Edition], which I wrote from my home office with help from remote contributors. The entire project was run via emails, a Google drive, and Google docs, and was delivered to the publisher on time.