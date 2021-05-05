Librem and Free Software Leftovers
Wrangling the EC: Adventures in Power Sequencing
As we outlined in a previous post, the Librem 14 is the first Purism laptop to ship with our new, free software Librem-EC firmware for the laptop’s embedded controller (EC). This was a big undertaking, and as with any effort of this magnitude, issues arise in corner cases that often don’t show themselves during developmental testing, when only a small number of devices are tested. One such issue was with the power sequencing — the order and timing of all the different voltage rails and power sources/signals in the laptop.
Quick Intro to Video Editing with the Librem 14
The Librem 14 packs all the power and software needed to create professional videos.
In conjunction with an X11 desktop session, Obs-studio can be used to record or even stream your desktop. This is perfect for greenscreens, capture cards, or even adding video files to play as a background.
If you get stuck at any of these stages, Look online, and you’ll find a vibrant community with lots of tutorials and help forums. The projects covered here are widely used and free from distractions like ads. Find all of them just a few clicks away in the PureOS store.
Daniel Stenberg: History of IRC (Internet Relay Chat)
I've done my very best to gather information from as many sources as possible to verify facts, stories and dates. If you have additional information, have found errors in my text or just feel like commenting anything, email me, submit an issue or post a pull-request!
Daniel Stenberg: Taking hyper-curl further
Thanks to funding by ISRG (via Google), we merged the hyper powered HTTP back-end into curl earlier this year as an alternative HTTP/1 and HTTP/2 implementation. Previously, there was only one way to do HTTP/1 and 2 in curl.
Backends
Core libcurl functionality can be powered by optional and alternative backends in a way that doesn’t change the API or directly affect the application. This is done by featuring internal APIs that can be implemented by independent components. See the illustration below (click for higher resolution).
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
This week in KDE: performance improvements galore
This week a number of performance improvements landed for for areas as diverse as taking screenshots with Spectacle in the Plasma Wayland session, using the Plasma Wayland session in general with an Nvidia GPU, and entering or exiting Elisa’s “Party mode” and resizing the main window.
Official Statement Regarding UXDivers Grial Kit and MauiKit.com usage
Today May 28, 2021, during a routine reverse search of the term “MauiKit,” we came across a rather surprising finding, a Xamarin Technical Partner, UXDivers, had recently started to use a previously registered but unused domain, mauikit.com. Once again, we find ourselves in a rather unfortunate situation as we’re facing very similar circumstances as last year with Xamarin itself. [...] As per the ICANN lookup website, the domain mauikit.com was created on the 21st of May 2020. Coincidentally, this is exactly the month when last year Xamarin (a Microsoft subsidiary) decided to rebrand their UI framework “Xamarin.Form”s to “MAUI,” to be specific, it was registered two days after we raised this problem with Xamarin at their GitHub repository.
