Tor and Mozilla Leftovers Dreaming at Dusk: the Tor Project’s NFT Auction & What’s Next In mid-May, the Tor Project held a nonfungible token (NFT) auction of a generative art piece we called Dreaming at Dusk, created by artist Itzel Yard (ixshells) and derived from the private key of the first onion service, Dusk. This action was held on Foundation and resulted in a final bid of 500 Ethereum (ETH), roughly $2M USD at the time of the auction, with the proceeds going towards the Tor Project and our work to improve and promote Tor.

New release candidate: Tor 0.4.6.4-rc There's a new release candidate available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.6.4-rc from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release likely next week. Remember, this is a not a stable release yet: but we still hope that people will try it out and look for bugs before the official stable release comes out in June.

TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR32 SPR1 available TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 1 "32.1" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are no changes to the release notes except that Mozilla has lengthened 78ESR by a couple more weeks, so the end of official builds is now extended to October 5, 2021. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.1 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.

Sam Foster: Ideas on a lower-carbon internet through scheduled downloads and Quality of Service requests I recently got interested in how renewable power generation plays into the carbon footprint of internet usage. We need power to run and charge the devices we use to consume internet content, to run the networks that deliver that content to us, and to power the servers and data centers that house those servers. Powering the internet eats up energy. The power necessary to serve up the files, do the computation, encode and package it all up to send it down the wire to each of the billions of devices making those requests consumes energy on an enormous scale. The process of hosting and delivering content is so power hungry, the industry is driven to large extent by the cost and availability of electricity. Data centers are even described in terms of the power they consume - as a reasonable proxy for the capacity they can supply. One of the problems we hear about constantly is that the intermittent and relatively unpredicatable nature of wind and solar energy means it can only ever make up a portion of a region’s electricity generation capacity. There’s an expectation of always-on power availability; regardles of the weather or time of day, a factory must run, a building must be lit, and if a device requests some internet resource the request must be met immediately. So, we need reliable base load generation to meet most energy demands. Today, that means coal, natural gas, nuclear and hydro generation plants - which can be depended on to supply energy day and night, all year round. Nuclear and hydro are low-carbon, but they can also be expensive and problematic to develop. Wind and solar are much less so, but as long as their output is intermittent they can only form part of the solution for de-carbonizing electricity grids across the world - as long as demand not supply is king.

The future of ads and privacy The modern web is funded by advertisements. Advertisements pay for all those “free” services you love, as well as many of the products you use on a daily basis — including Firefox. There’s nothing inherently wrong with advertising: Mozilla’s Principle #9 states that “Commercial involvement in the development of the internet brings many benefits.” However, that principle goes on to say that “a balance between commercial profit and public benefit is critical” and that’s where things have gone wrong: advertising on the web in many situations is powered by ubiquitous tracking of people’s activity on the web in a way that is deeply harmful to users and to the web as a whole.

Building a more privacy preserving ads-based ecosystem Advertising is central to the internet economy. It funds many free products and services. But it is also very intrusive. It is powered by ubiquitous surveillance and it is used in ways that harm individuals and society. The advertising ecosystem is fundamentally broken in its current form.

Security Leftovers Boss of ATM Skimming Syndicate Arrested in Mexico Florian “The Shark” Tudor, the alleged ringleader of a prolific ATM skimming gang that siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from bank accounts of tourists visiting Mexico over the last eight years, was arrested in Mexico City on Thursday in response to an extradition warrant from a Romanian court.

Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Debian (nginx), Fedora (chromium, curl, kernel, php-symfony3, php-symfony4, python-lxml, python-pip, and runc), Mageia (ceph and wireshark), openSUSE (mpv), Oracle (bind, idm:DL1, redis:6, slapi-nis, squid:4, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (curl, nginx, postgresql10, postgresql12, postgresql13, slurm, slurm_18_08, and slurm_20_11), and Ubuntu (nginx).

Researchers Warn of Facefish Backdoor Spreading Linux Rootkits [Ed: Overinflating severity and risk. You need to install malware or be compromised already.] Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed a new backdoor program capable of stealing user login credentials, device information and executing arbitrary commands on Linux systems. The malware dropper has been dubbed "Facefish" by Qihoo 360 NETLAB team owing its capabilities to deliver different rootkits at different times and the use of Blowfish cipher to encrypt communications to the attacker-controlled server.