The Kdenlive Café’s will be on the second Tuesday of every month always starting at 9PM (Paris time). So the June Café will be on the 8th. Also don’t miss the Kdenlive demo by Arkengheist at the Libre Graphics Meeting this Sunday 29 at 2PM (Paris time).

The call for GUADEC birds of a feather sessions, lightning talks, and workshops is now open. These will take place July 23 – 24, after the talks. Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions are up to two hours. These provide a time for people with shared interests to get together to talk about them. These can be working sessions and/or discussion sessions.

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, During this week, we have finalized the UsrMerge project in openSUSE:Factory. Future snapshots will have /bin as a symlink to /usr/bin, and /lib(64) as symlink to /usr/lib(64). This is also the reason why the last snapshot tested and published was 0424. After that, I was keeping OBS busy with a full bootstrap and rebuild of Tumbleweed. But let’s first focus on the things that have been delivered during the last week, namely the 4 snapshots 0520, 0521, 0522, and 0524.

The first request for this feature dates back from 2007. Since then, Launchpad increased a lot in terms of new features, and the other priorities took precedence over that request, but the request was still more than valid. More recently, we managed to bump the priority of this feature, and now we have it: users are now allowed to edit their comments on Launchpad answers, bugs and merge proposals! This has been available in the API for a few days already, but today we finally released the fresh new pencil icon in the top-right corner of your messages. Once you click it, the message is turned into a small form that allows you to edit your message content.

I had a chance recently to check out Kubuntu 21.04, and decided to share my thoughts in this video. In this review, I catch up with the latest Kubuntu release and will talk about the installation process, new features, and more!

Yet another release candidate of OpenZFS 2.1 is now available for testing and this time around there are some interesting changes to note. OpenZFS 2.1 is headlined by adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" and a new compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets, compatibility with newer versions of the Linux kernel (through 5.12 at the moment), and a variety of other improvements and fixes.

I've moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Sydney, Australia, where I will continue the best job so far of my career: Performance engineering at Netflix. I'm grateful for the support of Netflix engineering management, Netflix HRBPs, and others for helping to make this happen. While my move is among the first from the Linux cloud teams, Netflix has had staff in Australia for years (for content, marketing, and the FreeBSD OCA). It's been a privilege and an adventure to work in Silicon Valley with so many amazing people. But I'm now excited about my new adventure: Doing an advanced tech role remotely from Australia. I know others who have also left the Bay Area or are planning to. Back in 2015 we'd have BPF (iovisor) meetups in Santa Clara and most contributors would be there in person, with some having travelled. Now we're more scattered, either to other US cities or worldwide. As another indicator of tech moving elsewhere, last year brought the [headline]: "Bay Area's share of VC deals predicted to fall below 20% for first time in 2021." Day to day things won't be much different. I'm still online, doing the same work, answering the same emails. And many of us expect (when travel is possible) to make regular visits to the US for company-wide meetings and events. I think some coworkers will still see me occasionally in the US office and won't even realize I've moved. [...] Linux has been described as the world's most successful open source project, and it's all engineers working remotely. There's no Linux kernel headquarters where all the engineers sit in an open office layout, typing furiously then dashing for the break room coffee during kernel builds, and where maintainers can yell across the room at someone for their bad patch (when it's Linus yelling, everyone takes off their headphones to listen). That doesn't happen. Engineers are remote, and may only meet once or twice a year at a Linux kernel conference. And it's worked very well for years. Another example of remote work I've already done is book writing. Last year I published [Systems Performance 2nd Edition], which I wrote from my home office with help from remote contributors. The entire project was run via emails, a Google drive, and Google docs, and was delivered to the publisher on time.

Librem and Free Software Leftovers Wrangling the EC: Adventures in Power Sequencing As we outlined in a previous post, the Librem 14 is the first Purism laptop to ship with our new, free software Librem-EC firmware for the laptop’s embedded controller (EC). This was a big undertaking, and as with any effort of this magnitude, issues arise in corner cases that often don’t show themselves during developmental testing, when only a small number of devices are tested. One such issue was with the power sequencing — the order and timing of all the different voltage rails and power sources/signals in the laptop.

Quick Intro to Video Editing with the Librem 14 The Librem 14 packs all the power and software needed to create professional videos. [...] In conjunction with an X11 desktop session, Obs-studio can be used to record or even stream your desktop. This is perfect for greenscreens, capture cards, or even adding video files to play as a background. [...] If you get stuck at any of these stages, Look online, and you’ll find a vibrant community with lots of tutorials and help forums. The projects covered here are widely used and free from distractions like ads. Find all of them just a few clicks away in the PureOS store.

Daniel Stenberg: History of IRC (Internet Relay Chat) I've done my very best to gather information from as many sources as possible to verify facts, stories and dates. If you have additional information, have found errors in my text or just feel like commenting anything, email me, submit an issue or post a pull-request!

Daniel Stenberg: Taking hyper-curl further Thanks to funding by ISRG (via Google), we merged the hyper powered HTTP back-end into curl earlier this year as an alternative HTTP/1 and HTTP/2 implementation. Previously, there was only one way to do HTTP/1 and 2 in curl. Backends Core libcurl functionality can be powered by optional and alternative backends in a way that doesn’t change the API or directly affect the application. This is done by featuring internal APIs that can be implemented by independent components. See the illustration below (click for higher resolution).