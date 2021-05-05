Is Gentoo Linux an anachronism?

When I started visiting the Gentoo Linux discussion forums in 2007 there were at least three pages of posts daily, if not more. These days there is usually one page. I’m sure the number of Gentoo Linux users has dropped significantly since then. Interest in the distribution has certainly decreased since its heyday: Google Trends – gentoo linux. I don’t think the drop in interest is limited to individuals either. Articles such as ‘Flying Circus Internet Operations GmbH – Migrating a Hosting Infrastructure from Gentoo to NixOS‘ lead me to suspect that some companies have switched to other distributions over the years. NASDAQ’s use of ‘a modified version of Gentoo Linux’ was publicised in 2011 (How Linux Mastered Wall Street) but I do not know if it still uses the distribution and, in any case, that is only a single significant entity. I personally have never come across another user (corporation or individual) of Gentoo Linux, although I do know several companies and individuals using distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Gentoo Linux is certainly not for everyone. In recent years the user base seems to have settled down to a smaller number of people, primarily consisting of enthusiasts who appreciate its advanced features and are prepared to put in the extra effort and time required to create and maintain a working installation. I’m sure it also still has a place in some specialised commercial applications, but I have my doubts its deployment comes anywhere near that of the major distributions such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, etc. If I were only interested in using an OS that enabled me to perform typical personal and professional tasks, I wouldn’t be using Gentoo Linux. Some people touted Gentoo Linux’s configurability as giving it a speed advantage over binary distributions but, having correctly installed and used Gentoo Linux and various other distributions on the same hardware, I cannot say I noticed an improvement in performance. [...] I personally would now only consider installing Gentoo Linux on a machine with at least 16 GB RAM and a CPU with at least four cores and a speed of circa 3 GHz or more. Additionally, although I have been a user of KDE in Gentoo Linux all these years, I would probably switch from KDE to a simpler, less resource-hungry and less feature-rich (some might say less ‘bloated’!) desktop environment such as LXQt in new installations of Gentoo Linux. One thing that has improved a lot since I started using Gentoo Linux over a decade ago is the package manager Portage, at least in terms of dependency resolution and blockage handling. I used to have to do a lot more work to resolve problems during package upgrades; ‘merging world’ (upgrading installed packages) is generally a lot less troublesome than it used to be ten years ago. Portage is a lot slower than it used to be, but that’s because it does a lot more than it used to do. I used to have to use revdep-rebuild – a utility to resolve reverse dependencies and rebuild affected packages – frequently, but not any more. Building software from source code takes time, though, so plenty of RAM and a fast CPU are important for installing packages, however good the package manager itself.

Games: Bitmapflow, Retro Commander, and Valve

Bitmapflow helps artists generate inbetweens for animated sprites Are you developing games? Making awesome gifs of things and whatever else? Bitmapflow is a very clever application that will generate extra parts of animations to make them smoother. Like a lot of things lately, it slipped through the TODO list and got buried under a pile of "I should really take a look at these" but we're finally getting to it. Now and then we like to highlight things that aren't games that we think might be useful to certain readers and game developers, this is one such time because it's just so seriously cool.

Retro Commander is a "4X post-apocalyptic RTS" that now has an Alpha available | GamingOnLinux Want to try your hand at an in-development RTS that has some potential? Check out Retro Commander, from Noble Master Games ( Age of Conquest IV, Demise of Nations). Noble Master recently released an Alpha build up on itch.io, so they can begin to gather feedback and see if they're going in the right direction after being in development for some time now. "Retro Commander is a 4X post-apocalyptic real-time strategy wargame (RTS). Fight it out in a world where a cataclysmic timeline has transpired on Mother Earth. Wage wars solo, against the AI, or take on your gaming comrades and friends in cross-platform multiplayer matches. Form teams and clans and fight co-op style with the AI and other players for ultimate victory." [...] I did some initial testing quite some months ago for the developer, to ensure their standalone Linux builds were working correctly and it seems to hold up nicely in this release.

Valve looks to be overhauling Steam Library folders to finally make them more useful | GamingOnLinux We're seeing even more leaks out of a recent Steam Beta update from Valve that not only hinted at the SteamPal console, and the new Downloads page but also a big overhaul to the Library manager. If you only have one storage drive, you've probably never used it or even looked at it. In the Steam Client, you can set where you want Steam to install downloads into, with it being pretty darn archaic right now and not so useful.

Remote Desktop with Linux: 5 Apps Which You Can Use

This guide was written to help Linux users to choose the best remote desktop app for usage with their Linux distro of choice. With more people working from home than ever before, having the right remote desktop access software has become very important. Maybe you’re helping a family member or colleague with an IT issue, or perhaps you’re working from home. Accessing any system remotely is the need of the day. Generally, a remote desktop connection is defined as any software allowing you to remotely access a device from a geographical distance. In addition to desktop sharing, many tools can now conduct file transfers and offer highly secure remote access. [...] Remmina is an open-source remote desktop client written in GTK+. It primarily targets system administrators and travelers that need to work with computers remotely in front of either large monitors or tiny netbooks. Remmina is a native Linux app to connect to another computer with remote desktop service started on it. Remmina supports multiple network protocols such as RDP, VNC, SPICE, NX, XDMCP, and SSH, within an integrated and consistent user interface.