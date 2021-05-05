today's howtos
SSH has become the default method of accessing a remote Linux server these days.
SSH stands for Secure Shell and it’s a powerful, efficient, and popular network protocol used to establish communication between two computers in a remote fashion. And let’s not forget the secure part of its name; SSH encrypts all traffic to prevent attacks like hijacking and eavesdropping while offering different authentication methods and a myriad of configuration options.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 7.4 on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is a popular general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PHP 7.4 on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bludit CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bludit is a free, open-source, file-based content management system that helps you to host a blogging website within a minute. Bludit is a Flat-File CMS, which (in this case) means that Bludit uses files in the JSON format to store the content. You don’t need to install or configure a database; you only need a web server with PHP support.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Bludit Content Management System (CMS) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
To appreciate the idea of converting an MP3 audio file format into a WAV audio file format, you first need to understand the making of these two distinguishable audio formats. The keyword that distinguishes an MP3 audio file from a WAV audio file is “compressed”. An MP3 audio file exists in a compressed state, while a WAV audio file exists in an uncompressed state.
Now that you know the difference between these two audio file formats, the next question is knowing why you need each of them. In terms of applicability, the WAV audio file format will help you edit a podcast, while the MP3 audio file format is a better candidate for distributing audio files. The iTunes application takes this distribution approach to relay music to its user base.
If you are after top uncompressed audio quality for media like DVD, radio, or TV, you should consider converting your audio to a .wav format. This audio file format is lossless and uncompressed. Also, if you are considering or already pursuing web animations, the .WAV files are the best option for processing loops.
Portal 2 is the second game in the Portal series. It follows Chell, a woman trapped in a science testing facility, who uses a portal gun to complete tests. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play Portal 2 on Linux.
Redis stands for Remote Dictionary Server, which is an open-source tool for Linux systems. The most common and popular use of Redis is using it as an in-memory database cache system that can make the process of reaching the site faster. For example, if you have a webserver in point A and the database stored in point B, you can use the Redis cache instance service to minimize the data loading time. Redis stores data inside the memory in the key-value method to gain high performance during any server-level operation. Redis offers caching server, storing data in NoSQL format, and real-time server log monitoring. Installing Redis on a Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora-based Linux is easy and straightforward.
Golang is an open-source programming language developed the Google. It provides easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. This language is designed for writing servers, that’s why it is using widely these days. Go has released the latest version 1.16.
In this tutorial you will get instructions to install Go 1.16 on your Ubuntu 21.04, 20.10, 20.04 LTS Linux systems. Choose one the below methods for the installation of Go on your system.
In the next article we are going to take a look at Kompare. If you are interested compare files in a simple way, this tool can be useful and easy to install through its corresponding Snap package. Kompare offers a graphical user interface, which is also open source and written in C ++.
Kompare is a GUI front-end program that enables differences between source files to be viewed and merged. It can be used to compare differences on files or the contents of folders, and it supports a variety of diff formats and provide many options to customize the information level displayed.
The font size of startup boot menu is too small or too large? It’s easy to fix by setting an appropriate screen resolution for the Grub boot-menu in Ubuntu.
Zoom is an easy-to-use video conference app and is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and all other common platforms – interesting as a Skype alternative in the home office or distributed teams. Here we will let you know the command to download and install Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8…
The starter plan of zoom can be used to handle 100 participants in a video conference with 1 GB Cloud Recording. And those who are interested in webinars or showing online courses, the tool can hold up to 10k viewers without letting them interact without interacting with each other.
Dead Rising 4 is the fourth entry in the Dead Rising series. The player controls Frank West (from Dead Rising 1) and sets out to destroy zombie hordes in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play Dead Rising 4 on Linux.
Metro Last Light Redux is a re-release of the post-apocalyptic FPS Metro Last Light. The game works surprisingly well on Linux and was released natively on the platform. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install it on Linux.
SteamOS Review: Linux for Your Living Room
SteamOS is a Debian-based Linux distro optimized for the Steam client and designed from the ground up to deliver a modern living room experience. It is optimized to work with a controller and doesn’t need you to attach a keyboard and a mouse. Furthermore, the UI is big and console-like, allowing you to operate it while lying on your sofa easily.
Now, SteamOS was originally announced way back in 2013. However, over the years, development on the operating system has been poor, to say the least. The last major update to SteamOS came back in July 2019, which makes it nearly two years old when writing this review.
But all that said, the project is far from dead. Valve (Steam Developer Company) has reportedly stated that SteamOS is currently sidelined, but they do have plans to go back to it.
However, till SteamOS gets back on track, is the current version of the operating system good enough to function as your living room entertainment system? Well, that’s exactly what we will be looking into in this in-depth review of SteamOS.
My family's Linux story
My first attempt at Linux was one of those "maybe I should give this a try" kinds of situations.
Back in the late 1990s, I found some kind of packaged Red Hat distro on quite a few floppies, bought a second hard drive for the family laptop, and set about installing it. It was an interesting experiment, but as I recall the family wasn't quite ready to share the computer to that extent. Fast forward to 2005, I finally broke down and bought a lovely Toshiba laptop that ran Window XP. At work, I had an aging Sun SPARCStation 5, and I didn't really like the direction the whole Solaris thing was going at that point (Motif-based desktop). I really wanted GIMP for some project or the other, but the convoluted journey to installing GNOME 1.x (was it 1.4? maybe) on Solaris was challenging. So, I was actually contemplating jumping ship to Windows XP. But after living with it on my home machine for a few months, I found myself liking that even less than trying to run GNOME on Solaris, so I installed Ubuntu Hoary Hedgehog 5.04 and then Breezy Badger 5.10 on my laptop. It was wonderful. That machine with its 3.2GHz Pentium, 2GB of memory, and 100GB hard drive ran rings around my SPARCStation 5.
