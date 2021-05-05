Games: Bitmapflow, Retro Commander, and Valve
-
Bitmapflow helps artists generate inbetweens for animated sprites
Are you developing games? Making awesome gifs of things and whatever else? Bitmapflow is a very clever application that will generate extra parts of animations to make them smoother. Like a lot of things lately, it slipped through the TODO list and got buried under a pile of "I should really take a look at these" but we're finally getting to it.
Now and then we like to highlight things that aren't games that we think might be useful to certain readers and game developers, this is one such time because it's just so seriously cool.
-
Retro Commander is a "4X post-apocalyptic RTS" that now has an Alpha available | GamingOnLinux
Want to try your hand at an in-development RTS that has some potential? Check out Retro Commander, from Noble Master Games ( Age of Conquest IV, Demise of Nations). Noble Master recently released an Alpha build up on itch.io, so they can begin to gather feedback and see if they're going in the right direction after being in development for some time now.
"Retro Commander is a 4X post-apocalyptic real-time strategy wargame (RTS). Fight it out in a world where a cataclysmic timeline has transpired on Mother Earth. Wage wars solo, against the AI, or take on your gaming comrades and friends in cross-platform multiplayer matches. Form teams and clans and fight co-op style with the AI and other players for ultimate victory."
[...]
I did some initial testing quite some months ago for the developer, to ensure their standalone Linux builds were working correctly and it seems to hold up nicely in this release.
-
Valve looks to be overhauling Steam Library folders to finally make them more useful | GamingOnLinux
We're seeing even more leaks out of a recent Steam Beta update from Valve that not only hinted at the SteamPal console, and the new Downloads page but also a big overhaul to the Library manager.
If you only have one storage drive, you've probably never used it or even looked at it. In the Steam Client, you can set where you want Steam to install downloads into, with it being pretty darn archaic right now and not so useful.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 574 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
SteamOS Review: Linux for Your Living Room
SteamOS is a Debian-based Linux distro optimized for the Steam client and designed from the ground up to deliver a modern living room experience. It is optimized to work with a controller and doesn’t need you to attach a keyboard and a mouse. Furthermore, the UI is big and console-like, allowing you to operate it while lying on your sofa easily. Now, SteamOS was originally announced way back in 2013. However, over the years, development on the operating system has been poor, to say the least. The last major update to SteamOS came back in July 2019, which makes it nearly two years old when writing this review. But all that said, the project is far from dead. Valve (Steam Developer Company) has reportedly stated that SteamOS is currently sidelined, but they do have plans to go back to it. However, till SteamOS gets back on track, is the current version of the operating system good enough to function as your living room entertainment system? Well, that’s exactly what we will be looking into in this in-depth review of SteamOS.
Android Leftovers
My family's Linux story
My first attempt at Linux was one of those "maybe I should give this a try" kinds of situations. Back in the late 1990s, I found some kind of packaged Red Hat distro on quite a few floppies, bought a second hard drive for the family laptop, and set about installing it. It was an interesting experiment, but as I recall the family wasn't quite ready to share the computer to that extent. Fast forward to 2005, I finally broke down and bought a lovely Toshiba laptop that ran Window XP. At work, I had an aging Sun SPARCStation 5, and I didn't really like the direction the whole Solaris thing was going at that point (Motif-based desktop). I really wanted GIMP for some project or the other, but the convoluted journey to installing GNOME 1.x (was it 1.4? maybe) on Solaris was challenging. So, I was actually contemplating jumping ship to Windows XP. But after living with it on my home machine for a few months, I found myself liking that even less than trying to run GNOME on Solaris, so I installed Ubuntu Hoary Hedgehog 5.04 and then Breezy Badger 5.10 on my laptop. It was wonderful. That machine with its 3.2GHz Pentium, 2GB of memory, and 100GB hard drive ran rings around my SPARCStation 5.
Recent comments
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago