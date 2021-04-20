today's howtos
Less can filter what it shows to you (a thing I recently learned)
According to the (or a) less manpage, you can use Ctrl-N instead of '!' if you want, and use Ctrl-R to make the match literal instead of a regular expression. This less feature is sufficiently old and widespread that it's in OpenBSD and NetBSD. Based on the NEWS file and less's historical releases, this was in less 429, released in April of 2009, so it should be in anything that hasn't completely stopped updating its version of less.
Refactoring PyQT5 code of OldProgramer for Complete CRUD App on PostgreSQL 13.2 (F34 Server)
What’s the Difference Between APT and dpkg in Ubuntu?
If you use Ubuntu or any other Debian-based Linux distro, you've no doubt read installation instructions telling you to use the APT command, while others have told you to use dpkg.
So does it matter if you install packages on your Linux system with any of those package managers? What's the difference? Today we'll tackle those questions so that you know how to best install packages on Ubuntu.
Simple ways to do a service discovery in Linux | FOSS Linux
Service discovery cannot gain a proper definition without the acknowledgment of an existing computer network. A computer network sets the needed communication protocols for network devices to share the available resources through its network nodes. This sharing of resources involves both network devices and services pre-defined on that network.
The workaround to the automatic discovery or detection of these network devices and services under a computer network is a viable definition of service discovery. For service discovery under a configured computer network to be complete, it will need the assistance of a network protocol called Service Discovery Protocol (SDP). With these protocols, network users and administrators do not have to rely on their network configuration skillsets to get things going.
Since service discovery communicates with software agents on a computer network, its communication protocols need to adhere to a common networking language to prevent continuous user intervention whenever the execution of a critical step is needed.
Configuring Vim as a Writing Tool - It's FOSS News
In my first column I spoke about why I moved my writing to Vim – away from the standard tools of modern writers such as word processors (MS Word and their open source equivalents), text editors (Notepad since I’ve been a Windows user until last year), and cloud based storage technology. If you are a writer, I urge you to read that part 1 before continuing here.
Essentially, I argued that the more devices you use, the more writing tools you’ll need, the more complex the workflow eventually becomes. This is pertinent because I have four devices, including an Android phone, a main daily driver laptop running Linux, and a couple of older laptops, including a Mac, I take when I go outdoors for shoots.
Download AlmaLinux & Oracle Linux based on RHEL 8.4 now!
After the announcement of RedHat for ending up the LTS version of CentOS, people start looking for other options and AlmaLinux & Oracle are a few of the stable ones available to use. Recently, developers of both these server Linux distros announced their latest version based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4. This means that both AlmaLinux 8.4 and Oracle Linux 8.4 benefit from many of the features added or changed in their upper stream distribution project.
What is DirectAdmin web hosting panel? - Linux Shout
DirectAdmin is a paid online graphical web hosting control panel and management system for virtual hosts. Through this management system, you can easily manage your server, set EMAIL, set DNS, open FTP, online file management, database management, etc. It offers 3 access levels: Admin, Reseller, and User. This gives convenience to efficiently manage Server resources by administrators and hosting resellers for their customers who want to buy the hosting services on Shared or VPS servers to host their websites. DirectAdmin is a straightforward alternative to the popular WHM Cpanel; however in terms of features it is not as wide as WHM.
How to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 - Cpanel Alternative
DirectAdmin is a paid web hosting control panel just like WHM CPanel. Available to install on almost all popular Linux operating systems including FreeBSD. Here we let you know the process and commands to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 server.
Using the DirectAdmin control panel, you can easily manage your own web server and websites. It offers hosting reselling, web server, DNS, backup, database, and file management; log statistics, Full usage statistics, System/Service Information, Pre-configured Reseller configuration plan, IP management
Authorization/update and other functions. Although it is not feature-rich like WHM cPanel but still cheaper than it.
Bottles on Linux to run Windows Applications- A GUI interface for Wine
Wine is the only stable way in the free and open-source world to install Windows 10//7/xp applications on Linux operating system. However, not much user friendly. Thus to make it easy to use and simplify the process of installing Windows apps “Bottles” is here.
Of course, Linux operating systems in today’s world don’t deprive for applications. There is one almost for each task, yet couldn’t compete with the app database available for Windows. That’s is the reason why many users intermittently are looking for some best and stable way or free software that allows running Windows applications on Unix and Unix-like systems, including GNU / Linux and FreeBSD. And unfortunately, there are no options except WINE.
However, Wine’s interface has never been particularly friendly because of the command line, especially for those who do not have advanced knowledge of how to configure it. Hence, to mitigate this issue to some extend Bottles comes in, which is nothing more than a simple interface that makes Wine easy to use and also makes available re-implementations like Lutris and Glorious Eggroll.
Anonymous OS Tails 4.19 Improves Automatic Upgrades, Adds Password Feedback for sudo
The monthly Tails ISO releases continue with version 4.19, a regular updated ISO release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories and including up-to-date components like the Tor Browser 10.0.17 anonymous web browser based on Mozilla Firefox 78.11, and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.0 email client. While the new Tor Connection wizard didn’t make it into this release, Tails 4.19 introduces password feedback for sudo when typing an administration password with sudo in a terminal emulator, and improves the automatic upgrade functionality by removing a security feature that prevented the Tails Upgrader from checking for updates.
Android Leftovers
Next Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" Announced with New Apps and Features. Here's what Coming
The next installment of the Linux Mint 20.2 is codenamed "Uma". There are some new apps and tweaks that are promised by the team. A quick rundown of the announcement in this post.
today's leftovers
