Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 30th of May 2021 10:16:41 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Less can filter what it shows to you (a thing I recently learned)

    According to the (or a) less manpage, you can use Ctrl-N instead of '!' if you want, and use Ctrl-R to make the match literal instead of a regular expression. This less feature is sufficiently old and widespread that it's in OpenBSD and NetBSD. Based on the NEWS file and less's historical releases, this was in less 429, released in April of 2009, so it should be in anything that hasn't completely stopped updating its version of less.

  • Refactoring PyQT5 code of OldProgramer for Complete CRUD App on PostgreSQL 13.2 (F34 Server)
  • Refactoring PyQT5 code of OldProgramer for Complete CRUD App on PostgreSQL 13.2 (F34 Server)
  • What’s the Difference Between APT and dpkg in Ubuntu?

    If you use Ubuntu or any other Debian-based Linux distro, you've no doubt read installation instructions telling you to use the APT command, while others have told you to use dpkg.

    So does it matter if you install packages on your Linux system with any of those package managers? What's the difference? Today we'll tackle those questions so that you know how to best install packages on Ubuntu.

  • What’s the Difference Between APT and dpkg in Ubuntu?

    If you use Ubuntu or any other Debian-based Linux distro, you've no doubt read installation instructions telling you to use the APT command, while others have told you to use dpkg.

    So does it matter if you install packages on your Linux system with any of those package managers? What's the difference? Today we'll tackle those questions so that you know how to best install packages on Ubuntu.

  • Simple ways to do a service discovery in Linux | FOSS Linux

    Service discovery cannot gain a proper definition without the acknowledgment of an existing computer network. A computer network sets the needed communication protocols for network devices to share the available resources through its network nodes. This sharing of resources involves both network devices and services pre-defined on that network.

    The workaround to the automatic discovery or detection of these network devices and services under a computer network is a viable definition of service discovery. For service discovery under a configured computer network to be complete, it will need the assistance of a network protocol called Service Discovery Protocol (SDP). With these protocols, network users and administrators do not have to rely on their network configuration skillsets to get things going.

    Since service discovery communicates with software agents on a computer network, its communication protocols need to adhere to a common networking language to prevent continuous user intervention whenever the execution of a critical step is needed.

  • Configuring Vim as a Writing Tool - It's FOSS News

    In my first column I spoke about why I moved my writing to Vim – away from the standard tools of modern writers such as word processors (MS Word and their open source equivalents), text editors (Notepad since I’ve been a Windows user until last year), and cloud based storage technology. If you are a writer, I urge you to read that part 1 before continuing here.

    Essentially, I argued that the more devices you use, the more writing tools you’ll need, the more complex the workflow eventually becomes. This is pertinent because I have four devices, including an Android phone, a main daily driver laptop running Linux, and a couple of older laptops, including a Mac, I take when I go outdoors for shoots.

  • Download AlmaLinux & Oracle Linux based on RHEL 8.4 now!

    After the announcement of RedHat for ending up the LTS version of CentOS, people start looking for other options and AlmaLinux & Oracle are a few of the stable ones available to use. Recently, developers of both these server Linux distros announced their latest version based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4. This means that both AlmaLinux 8.4 and Oracle Linux 8.4 benefit from many of the features added or changed in their upper stream distribution project.

  • What is DirectAdmin web hosting panel? - Linux Shout

    DirectAdmin is a paid online graphical web hosting control panel and management system for virtual hosts. Through this management system, you can easily manage your server, set EMAIL, set DNS, open FTP, online file management, database management, etc. It offers 3 access levels: Admin, Reseller, and User. This gives convenience to efficiently manage Server resources by administrators and hosting resellers for their customers who want to buy the hosting services on Shared or VPS servers to host their websites. DirectAdmin is a straightforward alternative to the popular WHM Cpanel; however in terms of features it is not as wide as WHM.

  • How to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 - Cpanel Alternative

    DirectAdmin is a paid web hosting control panel just like WHM CPanel. Available to install on almost all popular Linux operating systems including FreeBSD. Here we let you know the process and commands to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 server.

    Using the DirectAdmin control panel, you can easily manage your own web server and websites. It offers hosting reselling, web server, DNS, backup, database, and file management; log statistics, Full usage statistics, System/Service Information, Pre-configured Reseller configuration plan, IP management
    Authorization/update and other functions. Although it is not feature-rich like WHM cPanel but still cheaper than it.

  • Bottles on Linux to run Windows Applications- A GUI interface for Wine

    Wine is the only stable way in the free and open-source world to install Windows 10//7/xp applications on Linux operating system. However, not much user friendly. Thus to make it easy to use and simplify the process of installing Windows apps “Bottles” is here.

    Of course, Linux operating systems in today’s world don’t deprive for applications. There is one almost for each task, yet couldn’t compete with the app database available for Windows. That’s is the reason why many users intermittently are looking for some best and stable way or free software that allows running Windows applications on Unix and Unix-like systems, including GNU / Linux and FreeBSD. And unfortunately, there are no options except WINE.

    However, Wine’s interface has never been particularly friendly because of the command line, especially for those who do not have advanced knowledge of how to configure it. Hence, to mitigate this issue to some extend Bottles comes in, which is nothing more than a simple interface that makes Wine easy to use and also makes available re-implementations like Lutris and Glorious Eggroll.

»

More in Tux Machines

Anonymous OS Tails 4.19 Improves Automatic Upgrades, Adds Password Feedback for sudo

The monthly Tails ISO releases continue with version 4.19, a regular updated ISO release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories and including up-to-date components like the Tor Browser 10.0.17 anonymous web browser based on Mozilla Firefox 78.11, and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.0 email client. While the new Tor Connection wizard didn’t make it into this release, Tails 4.19 introduces password feedback for sudo when typing an administration password with sudo in a terminal emulator, and improves the automatic upgrade functionality by removing a security feature that prevented the Tails Upgrader from checking for updates. Read more

Android Leftovers

Next Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" Announced with New Apps and Features. Here's what Coming

The next installment of the Linux Mint 20.2 is codenamed "Uma". There are some new apps and tweaks that are promised by the team. A quick rundown of the announcement in this post. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 685

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 685 for the week of May 23 – 29, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2021

    This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.

  • AWS Free Tier, where's your spending limit? 'I thought I deleted everything but I have been charged $200'

    Amazon Web Services has come under fire for lack of hard spending limits on accounts, after some users reported unexpected bills from what they thought were tutorial accounts.

    AWS does not have a freemium business model (unlike, say, GitHub or Dropbox), but it does have "free tier" services that cost nothing to use, within their constraints (which may be severe).

    The company provides these not out of generosity but to enable experimentation, presumably in the hope that this leads in due course to paying customers. There can be bill shocks though, as the company provides no built-in feature that caps spending to zero or even to a specified amount.

    The issue came up earlier this month when cloud architect Forrest Brazeal reported on Twitter about a student who attended a Sagemaker (the AWS machine learning toolkit) tutorial and was sent a $200 bill, saying "I thought I deleted everything but I have been charged $200."

  • Virtuozzo Launches A Mature Linux Distribution VzLinux For The Public

    VzLinux Enterprise Distribution has been used as a basic operating system for Virtuozzo’s OpenVZ virtualization solutions and other commercial products for more than 20 years, and has been used as a guest operating system. The Linux distribution is maintained by the open source community, and network hosting service providers and other end customers who deploy the technology can directly enjoy a stable and long-term support system.

  • I've come to like date-based names for log rotation

    One of the divides in Linux distributions is how they set up logrotate, especially including how they have logrotate name the 'rotated' copies of logs. Ubuntu (and I assume Debian) use the traditional approach of numbered old log files, where the most recently rotated log file has a .0 suffix, the next most recent has a .1 suffix, and so on back to however many versions you want to keep. A while back, Red Hat Enterprise and thus Fedora switched to date-based naming, where the suffix is based on the day that the log was rolled and you get names like 'cron-20210530'.

  • Adjusting my ZFS filesystems to conform with standard FreeBSD boot environments

    I don’t know what I did wrong, but I did manage to fix them up afterwards. I suspect that I still had zroot/usr mounted and did not notice.

  • Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs - Phoronix

    AMD currently just supports Vulkan ray-tracing with their Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards while now there is independent work being done on Mesa's unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) to allow ray-tracing to work with older generations of GPUs like Vega and Polaris. Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on VKD3D-Proton, DXVK/D9VK, and related projects while working under contract for Valve has been experimenting with bringing RADV Vulkan ray-tracing to pre-RDNA2 GPUs. While RDNA2 GPUs offer hardware acceleration around BVH ray intersection tests, there isn't much more that is actually new silicon for ray-tracing with these latest consumer GPUs. But the ray intersection tests can also be handled as a SPIR-V shader for any GPU as well, so that is what Ashton has been experimenting with.

  • AMD Announces New Zen 3 Desktop APUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution + More - Phoronix

    Overall, a rather promising keynote for the virtual Computex Taipei event... Now to get our hands on the new hardware for delivering Linux benchmarks of these new wares.

  • Macs & MacOS: Greener Grass?

    Linux and Windows can be installed interchangeably on PCs, leading consumers to find what works best for them. The constant unknown about MacOS brings a certain appeal to it - like standing outside an exclusive club, wondering what’s inside. [...] By using a Mac, your efficiency is capped by your wallet and what Apple allows. If you like forced microbreaks and workflow (or audio) stutters, MacOS just might be for you.

  • Pouring half your coffee down the kitchen sink would still be cheaper than buying Keurig K-Cups. Would you like a felony with your coffee?

    About half the people I know have a Keurig in their house, even though these things are a disaster for the environment due to little plastic pods with aluminum lids, and coffee that isn’t even good (like Maxwell House) ends up costing over $40 per pound, even as you can buy it in two pound cans for less than $7. Some people say “I’m the only one in the house who drinks coffee and I don’t like the waste.”, but that doesn’t hold up financially or environmentally. Comparing Great Value Donut Shop in a can to the K-Cups, the result is you’re wasting $100 per person in your house per year that drinks coffee if you use K-Cups, assuming you just start your morning with it. [...] Some people figured out how to jury rig a bypass, which might be a felony under the DMCA, but that seems a bit extreme (and inconvenient, regardless). Boycott Keurig. Still other people, confronted with the ridiculousness of the Keurig system, go further, to compare it with buying coffee at Starbucks. Which is even dumber and more pointless.

  • Russell Coker: Some Ideas About Storage Reliability

    When people ask for advice about what storage to use they often get answers like “use brand X, it works well for me and brand Y had a heap of returns a few years ago”. I’m not convinced there is any difference between the small number of manufacturers that are still in business. One problem we face with reliability of computer systems is that the rate of change is significant, so every year there will be new technological developments to improve things and every company will take advantage of them. Storage devices are unique among computer parts for their requirement for long-term reliability. For most other parts in a computer system a fault that involves total failure is usually easy to fix and even a fault that causes unreliable operation usually won’t spread it’s damage too far before being noticed (except in corner cases like RAM corruption causing corrupted data on disk). Every year each manufacturer will bring out newer disks that are bigger, cheaper, faster, or all three. Those disks will be expected to remain in service for 3 years in most cases, and for consumer disks often 5 years or more. The manufacturers can’t test the new storage technology for even 3 years before releasing it so their ability to prove the reliability is limited. Maybe you could buy some 8TB disks now that were manufactured to the same design as used 3 years ago, but if you buy 12TB consumer grade disks, the 20TB+ data center disks, or any other device that is pushing the limits of new technology then you know that the manufacturer never tested it running for as long as you plan to run it. Generally the engineering is done well and they don’t have many problems in the field. Sometimes a new range of disks has a significant number of defects, but that doesn’t mean the next series of disks from the same manufacturer will have problems. The issues with SSDs are similar to the issues with hard drives but a little different. I’m not sure how much of the improvements in SSDs recently have been due to new technology and how much is due to new manufacturing processes. I had a bad experience with a nameless brand SSD a couple of years ago and now stick to the better known brands. So for SSDs I don’t expect a great quality difference between devices that have the names of major computer companies on them, but stuff that comes from China with the name of the discount web store stamped on it is always a risk. [...] I think that NVMe isn’t very different from other SSDs in terms of the actual storage. But the different interface gives some interesting possibilities for data loss. OS, filesystem, and motherboard bugs are all potential causes of data loss when using a newer technology. [...] Filesystems like BTRFS and ZFS are needed to cope with storage devices returning bad data and claiming it to be good, this is a very common failure mode.

  • What is a supply chain attack?

    CYBERSECURITY TRUISMS HAVE long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources, and don't hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: What if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?

  • Top 10 Cybersecurity Tools to Watch Out for in 2021

    Kali Linux is known as the most common and reputed cybersecurity tool. It is basically an operating system that contains at least 300 different tools for security auditing. The tool facilitates the organizations to scan their networks to detect all the vulnerabilities in the system. The primary benefit that Kali Linux provides is the various levels of cybersecurity knowledge. The tool is readily available for use.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6