Patterns in Functional Programming
O’Neill’s paper was published as a Functional Pearl in the Journal of Functional Programming, when Richard Bird was the handling editor for Pearls. The paper includes an epilogue that presents a purely list-based implementation of the Genuine Sieve, contributed by Bird during the editing process. And the same program pops up in Bird’s textbook Thinking Functionally with Haskell (TFWH). This post is about Bird’s program.
GCC Rust Front-End Continues Advancing With Plans To Eventually Upstream - Phoronix
While the official/reference Rust compiler implementation is LLVM-based, there continues to be the independent effort working on a GCC Rust front-end as an alternative full implementation of the Rust programming language.
The GCC front-end for Rust continues advancing as an alternative compiler moving forward for Rust code though at the moment isn't feature complete or close to it for major features.
4 Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn LabVIEW - LinuxLinks
LabVIEW is a graphical programming language used by professional scientists and engineers as well as students, hobbyists and makers. It was designed to enable domain experts to build power systems quickly without getting bogged down in subsystem minutia.
LabVIEW has powerful features for simulation, control and DAQ applications.
Programs are called virtual instruments, or VIs, because their appearance and operation often imitate physical instruments, such as oscilloscopes and multimeters. LabVIEW contains a comprehensive set of tools for acquiring, analyzing, displaying, and storing data, as well as tools to help you troubleshoot the code you write.
[Older] Understanding default parameters
Many times, we may pass certain parameters from the command line, but, sometimes, we may not pass any parameters at all. We may need to initialize certain default values to certain variables.
[Older] Understanding getopts - Linux Concept
Command-line parameters passed along with commands are also called positional parameters. Many times, we need to pass options such as -f and -v along with a positional parameter.
Let’s look at an example for passing the -x or-y options along with commands.
[Older] Command-line arguments in Linux shell - Linux Concept
[Older] Working with arrays - Linux Concept
An array is a list of variables. For example, we can create an array called FRUIT, which will contain the names of many fruits. The array does not have a limit on how many variables it may contain. It can contain any type of data.
Is Gentoo Linux an anachronism?
When I started visiting the Gentoo Linux discussion forums in 2007 there were at least three pages of posts daily, if not more. These days there is usually one page. I’m sure the number of Gentoo Linux users has dropped significantly since then. Interest in the distribution has certainly decreased since its heyday: Google Trends – gentoo linux. I don’t think the drop in interest is limited to individuals either. Articles such as ‘Flying Circus Internet Operations GmbH – Migrating a Hosting Infrastructure from Gentoo to NixOS‘ lead me to suspect that some companies have switched to other distributions over the years. NASDAQ’s use of ‘a modified version of Gentoo Linux’ was publicised in 2011 (How Linux Mastered Wall Street) but I do not know if it still uses the distribution and, in any case, that is only a single significant entity. I personally have never come across another user (corporation or individual) of Gentoo Linux, although I do know several companies and individuals using distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Gentoo Linux is certainly not for everyone. In recent years the user base seems to have settled down to a smaller number of people, primarily consisting of enthusiasts who appreciate its advanced features and are prepared to put in the extra effort and time required to create and maintain a working installation. I’m sure it also still has a place in some specialised commercial applications, but I have my doubts its deployment comes anywhere near that of the major distributions such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, etc. If I were only interested in using an OS that enabled me to perform typical personal and professional tasks, I wouldn’t be using Gentoo Linux. Some people touted Gentoo Linux’s configurability as giving it a speed advantage over binary distributions but, having correctly installed and used Gentoo Linux and various other distributions on the same hardware, I cannot say I noticed an improvement in performance. [...] I personally would now only consider installing Gentoo Linux on a machine with at least 16 GB RAM and a CPU with at least four cores and a speed of circa 3 GHz or more. Additionally, although I have been a user of KDE in Gentoo Linux all these years, I would probably switch from KDE to a simpler, less resource-hungry and less feature-rich (some might say less ‘bloated’!) desktop environment such as LXQt in new installations of Gentoo Linux. One thing that has improved a lot since I started using Gentoo Linux over a decade ago is the package manager Portage, at least in terms of dependency resolution and blockage handling. I used to have to do a lot more work to resolve problems during package upgrades; ‘merging world’ (upgrading installed packages) is generally a lot less troublesome than it used to be ten years ago. Portage is a lot slower than it used to be, but that’s because it does a lot more than it used to do. I used to have to use revdep-rebuild – a utility to resolve reverse dependencies and rebuild affected packages – frequently, but not any more. Building software from source code takes time, though, so plenty of RAM and a fast CPU are important for installing packages, however good the package manager itself.
Games: Bitmapflow, Retro Commander, and Valve
