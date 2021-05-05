Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 30th of May 2021 12:29:17 PM
Misc
  • New Release of Archcraft OS. Will It Change My Mind?

    Last year, I took a look at a new Linux distro called Archcraft OS on camera. I trashed Archcraft on that video due to it being virtually unusable due to some insanely small font sizes that caused me pain just looking at it. Well, Archcraft has recently had a new release with a lot of changes, and the main dev has asked me to take another look at it. Fair enough. Will the new release change my opinion of this distro?

  • The BEST Linux distributions if you're a Windows User (IMO)

    Today, we're going to talk about which distributions someone currently using Windows could move to. They're not in any specific order or preference, they all answer to different needs!

  • Academics must become more engaged in the open access struggle

    The University of California’s recent negotiations with Elsevier achieved a better deal for researchers than was initially given to them when they walked away in 2018.

    After a two-year standoff, during which academics at the multi-campus system had no direct access to paywalled Elsevier content, the publisher largely bowed to California’s demand to cut overall costs while allowing California authors to publish open access.

    This landmark deal, announced in March, was achieved at least in part because California academics were actively engaged with the negotiations and equipped to make their priorities known to the negotiators. They were also willing to ensure the shutting down of access to Elsevier journals in order to get what they wanted.

  • Don’t Call It Relicensing!

    Don’t call this “relicensing” – it is not! The original license will continue to apply and you remain responsible for complying with its requirements. Only the copyright holder can change the license. You’re not relicensing – instead you are using the rights the license has given you and applying an additional license to the combination of the earlier work and your work.

    As the copyright holder of both the new code and the new combined work you may pick any license you want as long as in doing so you can also comply with the existing license. The recipients of the work from you must also be able to comply with both the existing license and your overlay license at the same time. But you are not “relicensing” the original work as only its owner can do that. Rather, you are adding an “overlay license”.

  • Time traveller Cory Doctorow sends his wishes from utopian 2041!

    Prolific Sci-fi author Cory Doctorow envisions the world in 2041 and informs us that we were able to solve major world problems thanks to collective work and sharing of knowledge. Doctorow is thanking the FSFE for our 20 years ahead contribution of fostering freedom and disestablishing monopolies.

    Cory Doctorow is a British-Canadian writer, author of several Sci-fi novels, who has been blogging for twenty years now. He was co-editor of the blog boingboing.net and now runs his own blog at Pluralistic. Doctorow is one of the trailblazers in the demands of digital rights and software freedom. He speaks in favour of a less restrictive copyright law; his books are published under Creative Commons licenses. His Sci-fi books often deal with the ownership of technological means in the future.

    For over a decade, he has been vocal in supporting the work of the FSFE. This year, he is celebrating the 20 year anniversary of FSFE in his own fascinating way. He greets us and congratulates us on our 40 year anniversary, talking to us from 2041. In the video you will find below you can see how Doctorow fits the FSFE into his vision of 2041.

  • Top 10 video downloaders for Firefox | FOSS Linux

    Video downloaders aid users in downloading files from the internet and store them on their computers or phones. Downloading enables users to use media files while in offline mode. This is essential since you might be required to access files, music, data, and videos locally whenever you are not connected to the internet.

    There are a variety of downloading tools that can be of help during the download process. However, not all downloaders are recommended since some are used for phishing, and the users should stay away to ensure they do not risk their privacy by downloading downloaders that contain a virus.

    Firefox is one of the best browsers that is widely used in the Linux community. It is an easy-to-use browser that one can easily navigate through. Firefox is compatible with all Operating systems, including Linux distros, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Despite it not being the most popular browser, it has usage of 9.87%, with more than 15 million Linux users using it globally.

  • We’re just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer

    Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its longstanding web browser, Internet Explorer, in favour of its newer product, Microsoft Edge. With support for Internet Explorer only set to last until June 15, 2022, its remaining users have just over a year to find an alternative. But of course, most web users already have. While the eventual downfall of Internet Explorer was seen as a foregone conclusion by those who monitor web trends, the news might come as an unwelcome surprise for those who are somewhat less up-to-date.

  • Google Fuchsia Debuts on the Google Nest Hub

    Google has been working on its capability-based OS Fuchsia for at least six years. A few days ago, Fuchsia started rolling out to Nest Hub devices, thus marking its official release.

  • Password breach service Have I Been Pwned goes open source [Ed: Outsourced to Microsoft monopoly that is proprietary software cage (in effect)]
  • Have I Been Pwned is now open source

    The code powering the popular Have I Been Pwned? (HIBP) website that allows users to check whether any login information has been compromised, is now available under an open source license to everyone.

    Created and managed by cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, HIBP has gained millions of fans over the last seven years. In 2020 Hunt tried to unsuccessfully sell the project when he realized that it could no longer be managed by a single individual.

    "The philosophy of HIBP has always been to support the community, now I want the community to help support HIBP," Hunt wrote last year when he initiated the process to open source the code behind HIBP.

  • Using Fake Reviews to Find Dangerous Extensions

    Fake, positive reviews have infiltrated nearly every corner of life online these days, confusing consumers while offering an unwelcome advantage to fraudsters and sub-par products everywhere. Happily, identifying and tracking these fake reviewer accounts is often the easiest way to spot scams. Here’s the story of how bogus reviews on a counterfeit Microsoft Authenticator browser extension exposed dozens of other extensions that siphoned personal and financial data.

today's howtos

  • Less can filter what it shows to you (a thing I recently learned)

    According to the (or a) less manpage, you can use Ctrl-N instead of '!' if you want, and use Ctrl-R to make the match literal instead of a regular expression. This less feature is sufficiently old and widespread that it's in OpenBSD and NetBSD. Based on the NEWS file and less's historical releases, this was in less 429, released in April of 2009, so it should be in anything that hasn't completely stopped updating its version of less.

  • Refactoring PyQT5 code of OldProgramer for Complete CRUD App on PostgreSQL 13.2 (F34 Server)
  • What’s the Difference Between APT and dpkg in Ubuntu?

    If you use Ubuntu or any other Debian-based Linux distro, you've no doubt read installation instructions telling you to use the APT command, while others have told you to use dpkg. So does it matter if you install packages on your Linux system with any of those package managers? What's the difference? Today we'll tackle those questions so that you know how to best install packages on Ubuntu.

    If you use Ubuntu or any other Debian-based Linux distro, you've no doubt read installation instructions telling you to use the APT command, while others have told you to use dpkg. So does it matter if you install packages on your Linux system with any of those package managers? What's the difference? Today we'll tackle those questions so that you know how to best install packages on Ubuntu.

  • Simple ways to do a service discovery in Linux | FOSS Linux

    Service discovery cannot gain a proper definition without the acknowledgment of an existing computer network. A computer network sets the needed communication protocols for network devices to share the available resources through its network nodes. This sharing of resources involves both network devices and services pre-defined on that network. The workaround to the automatic discovery or detection of these network devices and services under a computer network is a viable definition of service discovery. For service discovery under a configured computer network to be complete, it will need the assistance of a network protocol called Service Discovery Protocol (SDP). With these protocols, network users and administrators do not have to rely on their network configuration skillsets to get things going. Since service discovery communicates with software agents on a computer network, its communication protocols need to adhere to a common networking language to prevent continuous user intervention whenever the execution of a critical step is needed.

  • Configuring Vim as a Writing Tool - It's FOSS News

    In my first column I spoke about why I moved my writing to Vim – away from the standard tools of modern writers such as word processors (MS Word and their open source equivalents), text editors (Notepad since I’ve been a Windows user until last year), and cloud based storage technology. If you are a writer, I urge you to read that part 1 before continuing here. Essentially, I argued that the more devices you use, the more writing tools you’ll need, the more complex the workflow eventually becomes. This is pertinent because I have four devices, including an Android phone, a main daily driver laptop running Linux, and a couple of older laptops, including a Mac, I take when I go outdoors for shoots.

  • Download AlmaLinux & Oracle Linux based on RHEL 8.4 now!

    After the announcement of RedHat for ending up the LTS version of CentOS, people start looking for other options and AlmaLinux & Oracle are a few of the stable ones available to use. Recently, developers of both these server Linux distros announced their latest version based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4. This means that both AlmaLinux 8.4 and Oracle Linux 8.4 benefit from many of the features added or changed in their upper stream distribution project.

  • What is DirectAdmin web hosting panel? - Linux Shout

    DirectAdmin is a paid online graphical web hosting control panel and management system for virtual hosts. Through this management system, you can easily manage your server, set EMAIL, set DNS, open FTP, online file management, database management, etc. It offers 3 access levels: Admin, Reseller, and User. This gives convenience to efficiently manage Server resources by administrators and hosting resellers for their customers who want to buy the hosting services on Shared or VPS servers to host their websites. DirectAdmin is a straightforward alternative to the popular WHM Cpanel; however in terms of features it is not as wide as WHM.

  • How to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 - Cpanel Alternative

    DirectAdmin is a paid web hosting control panel just like WHM CPanel. Available to install on almost all popular Linux operating systems including FreeBSD. Here we let you know the process and commands to install DirectAdmin on AlmaLinux 8 server. Using the DirectAdmin control panel, you can easily manage your own web server and websites. It offers hosting reselling, web server, DNS, backup, database, and file management; log statistics, Full usage statistics, System/Service Information, Pre-configured Reseller configuration plan, IP management Authorization/update and other functions. Although it is not feature-rich like WHM cPanel but still cheaper than it.

  • Bottles on Linux to run Windows Applications- A GUI interface for Wine

    Wine is the only stable way in the free and open-source world to install Windows 10//7/xp applications on Linux operating system. However, not much user friendly. Thus to make it easy to use and simplify the process of installing Windows apps “Bottles” is here. Of course, Linux operating systems in today’s world don’t deprive for applications. There is one almost for each task, yet couldn’t compete with the app database available for Windows. That’s is the reason why many users intermittently are looking for some best and stable way or free software that allows running Windows applications on Unix and Unix-like systems, including GNU / Linux and FreeBSD. And unfortunately, there are no options except WINE. However, Wine’s interface has never been particularly friendly because of the command line, especially for those who do not have advanced knowledge of how to configure it. Hence, to mitigate this issue to some extend Bottles comes in, which is nothing more than a simple interface that makes Wine easy to use and also makes available re-implementations like Lutris and Glorious Eggroll.

Android Leftovers

Is Gentoo Linux an anachronism?

When I started visiting the Gentoo Linux discussion forums in 2007 there were at least three pages of posts daily, if not more. These days there is usually one page. I’m sure the number of Gentoo Linux users has dropped significantly since then. Interest in the distribution has certainly decreased since its heyday: Google Trends – gentoo linux. I don’t think the drop in interest is limited to individuals either. Articles such as ‘Flying Circus Internet Operations GmbH – Migrating a Hosting Infrastructure from Gentoo to NixOS‘ lead me to suspect that some companies have switched to other distributions over the years. NASDAQ’s use of ‘a modified version of Gentoo Linux’ was publicised in 2011 (How Linux Mastered Wall Street) but I do not know if it still uses the distribution and, in any case, that is only a single significant entity. I personally have never come across another user (corporation or individual) of Gentoo Linux, although I do know several companies and individuals using distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Gentoo Linux is certainly not for everyone. In recent years the user base seems to have settled down to a smaller number of people, primarily consisting of enthusiasts who appreciate its advanced features and are prepared to put in the extra effort and time required to create and maintain a working installation. I’m sure it also still has a place in some specialised commercial applications, but I have my doubts its deployment comes anywhere near that of the major distributions such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, etc. If I were only interested in using an OS that enabled me to perform typical personal and professional tasks, I wouldn’t be using Gentoo Linux. Some people touted Gentoo Linux’s configurability as giving it a speed advantage over binary distributions but, having correctly installed and used Gentoo Linux and various other distributions on the same hardware, I cannot say I noticed an improvement in performance. [...] I personally would now only consider installing Gentoo Linux on a machine with at least 16 GB RAM and a CPU with at least four cores and a speed of circa 3 GHz or more. Additionally, although I have been a user of KDE in Gentoo Linux all these years, I would probably switch from KDE to a simpler, less resource-hungry and less feature-rich (some might say less ‘bloated’!) desktop environment such as LXQt in new installations of Gentoo Linux. One thing that has improved a lot since I started using Gentoo Linux over a decade ago is the package manager Portage, at least in terms of dependency resolution and blockage handling. I used to have to do a lot more work to resolve problems during package upgrades; ‘merging world’ (upgrading installed packages) is generally a lot less troublesome than it used to be ten years ago. Portage is a lot slower than it used to be, but that’s because it does a lot more than it used to do. I used to have to use revdep-rebuild – a utility to resolve reverse dependencies and rebuild affected packages – frequently, but not any more. Building software from source code takes time, though, so plenty of RAM and a fast CPU are important for installing packages, however good the package manager itself. Read more

Games: Bitmapflow, Retro Commander, and Valve

  • Bitmapflow helps artists generate inbetweens for animated sprites

    Are you developing games? Making awesome gifs of things and whatever else? Bitmapflow is a very clever application that will generate extra parts of animations to make them smoother. Like a lot of things lately, it slipped through the TODO list and got buried under a pile of "I should really take a look at these" but we're finally getting to it. Now and then we like to highlight things that aren't games that we think might be useful to certain readers and game developers, this is one such time because it's just so seriously cool.

  • Retro Commander is a "4X post-apocalyptic RTS" that now has an Alpha available | GamingOnLinux

    Want to try your hand at an in-development RTS that has some potential? Check out Retro Commander, from Noble Master Games ( Age of Conquest IV, Demise of Nations). Noble Master recently released an Alpha build up on itch.io, so they can begin to gather feedback and see if they're going in the right direction after being in development for some time now. "Retro Commander is a 4X post-apocalyptic real-time strategy wargame (RTS). Fight it out in a world where a cataclysmic timeline has transpired on Mother Earth. Wage wars solo, against the AI, or take on your gaming comrades and friends in cross-platform multiplayer matches. Form teams and clans and fight co-op style with the AI and other players for ultimate victory." [...] I did some initial testing quite some months ago for the developer, to ensure their standalone Linux builds were working correctly and it seems to hold up nicely in this release.

  • Valve looks to be overhauling Steam Library folders to finally make them more useful | GamingOnLinux

    We're seeing even more leaks out of a recent Steam Beta update from Valve that not only hinted at the SteamPal console, and the new Downloads page but also a big overhaul to the Library manager. If you only have one storage drive, you've probably never used it or even looked at it. In the Steam Client, you can set where you want Steam to install downloads into, with it being pretty darn archaic right now and not so useful.

