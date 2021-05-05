today's leftovers
New Release of Archcraft OS. Will It Change My Mind?
Last year, I took a look at a new Linux distro called Archcraft OS on camera. I trashed Archcraft on that video due to it being virtually unusable due to some insanely small font sizes that caused me pain just looking at it. Well, Archcraft has recently had a new release with a lot of changes, and the main dev has asked me to take another look at it. Fair enough. Will the new release change my opinion of this distro?
The BEST Linux distributions if you're a Windows User (IMO)
Today, we're going to talk about which distributions someone currently using Windows could move to. They're not in any specific order or preference, they all answer to different needs!
Academics must become more engaged in the open access struggle
The University of California’s recent negotiations with Elsevier achieved a better deal for researchers than was initially given to them when they walked away in 2018.
After a two-year standoff, during which academics at the multi-campus system had no direct access to paywalled Elsevier content, the publisher largely bowed to California’s demand to cut overall costs while allowing California authors to publish open access.
This landmark deal, announced in March, was achieved at least in part because California academics were actively engaged with the negotiations and equipped to make their priorities known to the negotiators. They were also willing to ensure the shutting down of access to Elsevier journals in order to get what they wanted.
Don’t Call It Relicensing!
Don’t call this “relicensing” – it is not! The original license will continue to apply and you remain responsible for complying with its requirements. Only the copyright holder can change the license. You’re not relicensing – instead you are using the rights the license has given you and applying an additional license to the combination of the earlier work and your work.
As the copyright holder of both the new code and the new combined work you may pick any license you want as long as in doing so you can also comply with the existing license. The recipients of the work from you must also be able to comply with both the existing license and your overlay license at the same time. But you are not “relicensing” the original work as only its owner can do that. Rather, you are adding an “overlay license”.
Time traveller Cory Doctorow sends his wishes from utopian 2041!
Prolific Sci-fi author Cory Doctorow envisions the world in 2041 and informs us that we were able to solve major world problems thanks to collective work and sharing of knowledge. Doctorow is thanking the FSFE for our 20 years ahead contribution of fostering freedom and disestablishing monopolies.
Cory Doctorow is a British-Canadian writer, author of several Sci-fi novels, who has been blogging for twenty years now. He was co-editor of the blog boingboing.net and now runs his own blog at Pluralistic. Doctorow is one of the trailblazers in the demands of digital rights and software freedom. He speaks in favour of a less restrictive copyright law; his books are published under Creative Commons licenses. His Sci-fi books often deal with the ownership of technological means in the future.
For over a decade, he has been vocal in supporting the work of the FSFE. This year, he is celebrating the 20 year anniversary of FSFE in his own fascinating way. He greets us and congratulates us on our 40 year anniversary, talking to us from 2041. In the video you will find below you can see how Doctorow fits the FSFE into his vision of 2041.
Top 10 video downloaders for Firefox | FOSS Linux
Video downloaders aid users in downloading files from the internet and store them on their computers or phones. Downloading enables users to use media files while in offline mode. This is essential since you might be required to access files, music, data, and videos locally whenever you are not connected to the internet.
There are a variety of downloading tools that can be of help during the download process. However, not all downloaders are recommended since some are used for phishing, and the users should stay away to ensure they do not risk their privacy by downloading downloaders that contain a virus.
Firefox is one of the best browsers that is widely used in the Linux community. It is an easy-to-use browser that one can easily navigate through. Firefox is compatible with all Operating systems, including Linux distros, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Despite it not being the most popular browser, it has usage of 9.87%, with more than 15 million Linux users using it globally.
We’re just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer
Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its longstanding web browser, Internet Explorer, in favour of its newer product, Microsoft Edge. With support for Internet Explorer only set to last until June 15, 2022, its remaining users have just over a year to find an alternative. But of course, most web users already have. While the eventual downfall of Internet Explorer was seen as a foregone conclusion by those who monitor web trends, the news might come as an unwelcome surprise for those who are somewhat less up-to-date.
Google Fuchsia Debuts on the Google Nest Hub
Google has been working on its capability-based OS Fuchsia for at least six years. A few days ago, Fuchsia started rolling out to Nest Hub devices, thus marking its official release.
Password breach service Have I Been Pwned goes open source [Ed: Outsourced to Microsoft monopoly that is proprietary software cage (in effect)]
Have I Been Pwned is now open source
The code powering the popular Have I Been Pwned? (HIBP) website that allows users to check whether any login information has been compromised, is now available under an open source license to everyone.
Created and managed by cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, HIBP has gained millions of fans over the last seven years. In 2020 Hunt tried to unsuccessfully sell the project when he realized that it could no longer be managed by a single individual.
"The philosophy of HIBP has always been to support the community, now I want the community to help support HIBP," Hunt wrote last year when he initiated the process to open source the code behind HIBP.
Using Fake Reviews to Find Dangerous Extensions
Fake, positive reviews have infiltrated nearly every corner of life online these days, confusing consumers while offering an unwelcome advantage to fraudsters and sub-par products everywhere. Happily, identifying and tracking these fake reviewer accounts is often the easiest way to spot scams. Here’s the story of how bogus reviews on a counterfeit Microsoft Authenticator browser extension exposed dozens of other extensions that siphoned personal and financial data.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Is Gentoo Linux an anachronism?
When I started visiting the Gentoo Linux discussion forums in 2007 there were at least three pages of posts daily, if not more. These days there is usually one page. I’m sure the number of Gentoo Linux users has dropped significantly since then. Interest in the distribution has certainly decreased since its heyday: Google Trends – gentoo linux. I don’t think the drop in interest is limited to individuals either. Articles such as ‘Flying Circus Internet Operations GmbH – Migrating a Hosting Infrastructure from Gentoo to NixOS‘ lead me to suspect that some companies have switched to other distributions over the years. NASDAQ’s use of ‘a modified version of Gentoo Linux’ was publicised in 2011 (How Linux Mastered Wall Street) but I do not know if it still uses the distribution and, in any case, that is only a single significant entity. I personally have never come across another user (corporation or individual) of Gentoo Linux, although I do know several companies and individuals using distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Gentoo Linux is certainly not for everyone. In recent years the user base seems to have settled down to a smaller number of people, primarily consisting of enthusiasts who appreciate its advanced features and are prepared to put in the extra effort and time required to create and maintain a working installation. I’m sure it also still has a place in some specialised commercial applications, but I have my doubts its deployment comes anywhere near that of the major distributions such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, etc. If I were only interested in using an OS that enabled me to perform typical personal and professional tasks, I wouldn’t be using Gentoo Linux. Some people touted Gentoo Linux’s configurability as giving it a speed advantage over binary distributions but, having correctly installed and used Gentoo Linux and various other distributions on the same hardware, I cannot say I noticed an improvement in performance. [...] I personally would now only consider installing Gentoo Linux on a machine with at least 16 GB RAM and a CPU with at least four cores and a speed of circa 3 GHz or more. Additionally, although I have been a user of KDE in Gentoo Linux all these years, I would probably switch from KDE to a simpler, less resource-hungry and less feature-rich (some might say less ‘bloated’!) desktop environment such as LXQt in new installations of Gentoo Linux. One thing that has improved a lot since I started using Gentoo Linux over a decade ago is the package manager Portage, at least in terms of dependency resolution and blockage handling. I used to have to do a lot more work to resolve problems during package upgrades; ‘merging world’ (upgrading installed packages) is generally a lot less troublesome than it used to be ten years ago. Portage is a lot slower than it used to be, but that’s because it does a lot more than it used to do. I used to have to use revdep-rebuild – a utility to resolve reverse dependencies and rebuild affected packages – frequently, but not any more. Building software from source code takes time, though, so plenty of RAM and a fast CPU are important for installing packages, however good the package manager itself.
Games: Bitmapflow, Retro Commander, and Valve
