PC gaming on Linux: how hard can it be?

Gaming

It’s not exactly that straightforward, but you get the picture. The price of hardware isn’t the only reason that Mac gaming isn’t a bigger deal. But on PC you can also install Linux, and in recent times Linux gaming has strong support from the likes of Valve alongside the thriving community.

For me, I’m in the position of trying to learn Linux but also love gaming. So how hard can it be to combine the two? Not nearly as bad as you might be thinking.

This is the part that really surprised me the first time I started looking seriously at using Linux to game on. Drivers are enough of an issue on Windows 10 at times, but surprisingly the situation on Linux could be considered better.

Take my gaming PC, for example. At the moment it’s running an AMD Radeon GPU, and I don’t even have to install drivers. An open-source driver, Mesa, is built into Linux Mint (and many other distros) and it just works out of the box. There are newer drivers out there, but updating to these isn’t difficult with access to a web browser and a search engine.

Nvidia graphics cards are a little different, but there are both open source and proprietary drivers to use with these. Trying Linux Mint on a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 2060, imagine my delight when the built-in driver manager popped up at first boot with a choice between the latest versions of each. It just knew what I needed on that specific machine and made it easy to install.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to install / enable SSH server on Ubuntu - Ubuntu 21.04 & old
  • Install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 8 - Linux Shout

    Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Just like the popular Apache web server, Tomcat is also developed and maintained by a free community of developers.

  • How To Install Polr on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Polr on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Polr is a free and open-source link shortener written in PHP and Lumen. It allows you to host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Polr open-source link shortener on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Run Linux Commands in the Background

    Linux commands are a great way of interacting with the system using the terminal. However, sometimes it can take a while to finish the task at hand. This forces users to wait for a considerable time or spawn a new shell altogether. Luckily, you can run Linux commands in the background by following some simple methods. The rest of this article illustrates some of these methods.

  • HP ML110 Gen9 « etbe - Russell Coker

    I bought this is because the ML350p Gen8 turned out to be too noisy for my taste [1]. I’ve just been editing my page about Memtest86+ RAM speeds [2], over the course of 10 years (high end laptop in 2001 to low end server in 2011) RAM speed increased by a factor of 100. RAM speed has been increasing at a lower rate than CPU speed and is becoming an increasing bottleneck on system performance. So while I could get a faster white-box system the cost of a second-hand server isn’t that great and I’m getting a system that’s 100* faster than what was adequate for most tasks in 2001. HP makes some nice workstation class machines with ECC RAM (think server without remote management, hot-swap disks, or redundant PSU but with sound hardware). But they are significantly more expensive on the second hand market than servers. This server cost me $650 and came with 2*480G “DC” grade SSDs (Intel but with HPE stickers). I hope that more than half of the purchase price will be recovered from selling the SSDs (I will use NVMe). Also 64G of non-ECC RAM costs $370 from my local store. As I want lots of RAM for testing software on VMs it will probably turn out that the server cost me less than the cost of new RAM once I’ve sold the SSDs!

  • Solo sé que sé querer, que tengo Dios y tengo fe.: On configuring RAK LoRa devices, or how to avoid their Windows-only serial application

    tl;dr: use a serial terminal which can buffer input and send it all at once, lines should end with \CR\LF. I'm am currently working on bringing up a LoRa network in BahÃ­a Blanca. Parts of the nodes I need to set up are made by RAK Wireless. According to their documentation the nodes can be configured by using a serial connection to them. So I quickly turned to minicom for it, with no avail. Somehow I could read whatever the device was writing to my machine but could not write any commands back to it.

Record Live Audio immediately with GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1

GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 40 systems such as Fedora Core 34. It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Ogg encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org). See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 34 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/0.4/gingerblue-0.4.1.tar.xz) for GNOME 40 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository. Read more

Play Video as Animated Wallpaper in Ubuntu via This Tool

Want to play a video as animated background wallpaper? There?s now a new tool to do the job via GPU rendering. Gpu Video Wallpaper is the project. As the name indicates, it uses GPU for rendering video with low CPU usage. The software uses MPV to play video file. So mp4, mkv, flv, gif, and large list of video formats are supported. And it plays video animated wallpaper in Dual- or Multi-monitors. Read more

Graphics: RenderDoc, AMDGPU, Cairo 2D, and X.Org

  • RenderDoc 1.14 Released With Support For Vulkan's Shader Printf - Phoronix

    RenderDoc 1.14 was released on Friday as the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform / cross-API graphics debugger. Notable with RenderDoc 1.14 is now supporting Vulkan's debug printf functionality for printing values / debug statements from shaders. RenderDoc 1.14 supports displaying print statements from shaders in Vulkan. Simple but very useful for debugging while writing shaders in being able to "printf" as desired.

  • AMDGPU To Expose More Information About GPU Throttling Status - Phoronix

    The AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver for Linux is poised to report more graphics throttling status information to user-space. For those wondering if their graphics card is throttling and if it's due to power, current, or temperature reasons, the AMDGPU open-source kernel driver is being equipped with a throttler status field to be reported to user-space via the gpu_metrics data.

  • Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend - Phoronix

    The Cairo 2D vector graphics library used by the likes of GTK, Mozilla, WebKit, and many other open-source projects is seeing some big strides made on its SVG back-end.

  • X.Org Server Lands X Input 2.4 Touchpad Gestures

    While there are no signs of X.Org Server 1.21 shipping anytime soon, being merged today to the Git code-base is bumping X Input to version 2.4 with the introduction of touchpad gestures. The X Input work to support touchpad gestures with the X.Org Server are now merged in place for the X.Org Server. The libXi support has already landed while the xf86-input-libinput driver handling has yet to be merged.

