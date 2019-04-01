Play Video as Animated Wallpaper in Ubuntu via This Tool
Want to play a video as animated background wallpaper? There?s now a new tool to do the job via GPU rendering.
Gpu Video Wallpaper is the project. As the name indicates, it uses GPU for rendering video with low CPU usage.
The software uses MPV to play video file. So mp4, mkv, flv, gif, and large list of video formats are supported. And it plays video animated wallpaper in Dual- or Multi-monitors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 471 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Record Live Audio immediately with GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1
GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 40 systems such as Fedora Core 34. It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Ogg encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org). See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 34 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/0.4/gingerblue-0.4.1.tar.xz) for GNOME 40 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository.
Play Video as Animated Wallpaper in Ubuntu via This Tool
Want to play a video as animated background wallpaper? There?s now a new tool to do the job via GPU rendering. Gpu Video Wallpaper is the project. As the name indicates, it uses GPU for rendering video with low CPU usage. The software uses MPV to play video file. So mp4, mkv, flv, gif, and large list of video formats are supported. And it plays video animated wallpaper in Dual- or Multi-monitors.
Graphics: RenderDoc, AMDGPU, Cairo 2D, and X.Org
Recent comments
29 min 45 sec ago
52 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago