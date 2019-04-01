Linux 5.13-rc4
So after two small rc releases, the other show finally dropped, and rc4 is fairly sizable. It's not the biggest rc4 we've ever had, but it's certainly up there, believably competing for the title. That said, exactly because of the calm rc2 and rc3, the size of rc4 doesn't worry me, and I think the 5.13 release looks fairly normal. This bump is just because we had some stable work finally hit my tree. Notably the networking tree, but there's a lot of driver tree fixes too. The fixes are fairly spread out, and mostly small. Some of the bigger chunks are for new self tests (both bpf and kvm), and outside of those new tests the diffstat looks nice and flat (ie lots of smaller changes rather than big peaks). Networking (both core and drivers) does stand out, but there are filesystem fixes too (xfs, nfs, cifs), various random driver subsystems (sound, i2c, tty, usb, iio, scsi, spi..). And some arch updates (mostly kvm-related, but small arm64, s390, MIPS fixes - and some powerpc perf event descriptions too). Please do go test, and let's make sure 5.13 is solid. Linus
Also: Linux 5.13-rc4 Releases As A "Fairly Sizable" Test Release
