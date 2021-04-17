Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: EndeavourOS 2021.04.17

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 31st of May 2021 04:54:06 AM Filed under
Reviews

Endeavour ran quickly for me, offered me just enough tools to get up and running, was stable, and worked with all of my hardware. I feel like Xfce is a suitable desktop for the audience Endeavour is reportedly targeting (users with enough experience to be comfortable with the command line) as it balances performance with features. Plus people can install alternative desktops if they wish.

The one piece I felt was missing from Endeavour was a graphical package manager. The distribution previously featured one and I think removing it was unfortunate. When running distributions that start with a minimal number of desktop applications I appreciate the convenience of being able to quickly browse and install popular applications and items I use most days. Thanks to Arch's large collection of up to date software Endeavour can provide everything I want, but installing all of these packages through pacman gets tedious compared to a nice, point-n-click experience.

This concern aside, I really like what the Endeavour team is doing. I'm already finding it faster and more reliable than Antergos was and the project is offering a pleasant, up to date platform without distractions or clutter. I don't think I encountered a bug during my entire time with the distribution, which is a pleasant change of pace. People who like the appeal of Arch's rolling release model while also appreciating a convenient system installer and pre-configured desktop environments will feel right at home with this distribution.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Vincent Fourmond: QSoas quiz #2: averaging several Y values for the same X value

    This second quiz may sound like the first one, but in fact, the approach used is completely different. The point is to gather some elementary statistics from a series of experiments performed under different conditions, but with several repeats at the same conditions.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: td 0.0.3 on CRAN: Maintenance release

    The still recent-ish td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN yesterday, and is now at released version 0.0.3. A few URLs were updated to please the lint checker, and a Depends: on R 4.0.0 or later was added. We then realized (as always just after the release …) that the core issue was an incorrect version comparison which we already fixed in the git repo.

  • Create Your Own Free Website Checker

    Do you have 1 more websites that you want to check to see if they are up? Sick of paid services or of the limited capability of free services? Well this article will teach you how to create your own free website checker. It personally has been incredibly useful for me to be able to check my own websites, as often as I want, for free. I have many domains and many subdomains, and while I to maintain the sites well, occasionally they will go down, or have their SSL certificates expire etc, which will prevent users from seeing the site. This article will teach you how to check your own websites using a little bit of Python code.

    •                      
    Replacing XML::XPath with XML::LibXML in Perl
                         
                           

    I’ve seen people recommend XML::LibXML on sites like PerlMonks and mailing lists, so I thought I’d give it a try for a new personal project. It’s mostly a drop-in replacement, with familiar syntax: [...]

                       

Learning More about ProtonGE with GloriousEggroll

After our recent interview with the creator of GamerOS, we are back with a new guest, the now famous GloriousEggroll for his magnificent contributions to the Proton’s ecosystem in the shape of ProtonGE. If you are not familiar with ProtonGE, we introduced it before, but in short, it’s a build of Proton that integrates the latest patches that make it to WINE development (and much more…) before Valve usually does. You can see it as the bleeding edge version of Proton, the one that you can use with the latest games and usually have better luck than vanilla Proton. Thanks to ProtonGE it was possible to play Forza Horizon 4 right on release on Linux, for example. Read more

Review: EndeavourOS 2021.04.17

Endeavour ran quickly for me, offered me just enough tools to get up and running, was stable, and worked with all of my hardware. I feel like Xfce is a suitable desktop for the audience Endeavour is reportedly targeting (users with enough experience to be comfortable with the command line) as it balances performance with features. Plus people can install alternative desktops if they wish. The one piece I felt was missing from Endeavour was a graphical package manager. The distribution previously featured one and I think removing it was unfortunate. When running distributions that start with a minimal number of desktop applications I appreciate the convenience of being able to quickly browse and install popular applications and items I use most days. Thanks to Arch's large collection of up to date software Endeavour can provide everything I want, but installing all of these packages through pacman gets tedious compared to a nice, point-n-click experience. This concern aside, I really like what the Endeavour team is doing. I'm already finding it faster and more reliable than Antergos was and the project is offering a pleasant, up to date platform without distractions or clutter. I don't think I encountered a bug during my entire time with the distribution, which is a pleasant change of pace. People who like the appeal of Arch's rolling release model while also appreciating a convenient system installer and pre-configured desktop environments will feel right at home with this distribution. Read more

Gnuastro 0.15 released

Dear all,

I am happy to announce the 15th official release of GNU Astronomy
Utilities (Gnuastro).

Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various
command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and
analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic
command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full
list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general
tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the
links below respectively:

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html

Many new features have been added in this release and many bugs have
been fixed. For example, two new installed scripts now allow 1)
creation of radial profiles (written and maintained by Raúl
Infante-Sainz) and 2) making SAO DS9 "region" files from a catalog to
visualize objects in SAO DS9 (written with the help of Samane
Raji). The Table program now has more very useful options (for example
to randomly select rows from a large table) and the Query program can
now access Galactic extinctions from the NASA/IPAC Extragalactic
Database (NED). For a very complete review of the new features, please
see [1] below.

Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this
release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity
of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]:

  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz    (3.6MB)
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz    (5.8MB)
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz.sig (833B)
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz.sig (833B)

Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the
tarball you download is what we distributed):

40edf2537bdbefd795d1b87bcdbec461  gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz
849cbb80ac0ccd165f723576fc71f212  gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz
541b04d8d3c03da96c20ca79c703deadef811e7e  gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz
3ed75e80babbb4e1cc7568243d980c53af217a8a  gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz

For this release Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Natáli D. Anzanello, Raul
Infante-Sainz, Carlos Morales-Socorro, François Ochsenbein, Samane
Raji and Zahra Sharbaf directly contributed to the source of Gnuastro.
I am also very grateful to Mark Calabretta, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Raul
Infante-Sainz, Clotilde Laigle, Alberto Madrigal, Juan Miro, Carlos
Morales-Socorro, Sylvain Mottet, Francois Ochsenbein, Samane Raji,
Zahra Sharbaf, Leigh Smith, Alfred M. Szmidt, Ignacio Trujillo and
Richard Wilbur for their very useful comments, suggestions and bug
fixes that have now been implemented in Gnuastro.

If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work,
please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment
guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can
be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs
you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued
work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so.

This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note
that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these
are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only
mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later.
  Texinfo 6.7
  Autoconf 2.71
  Automake 1.16.3
  Help2man 1.48.3
  ImageMagick 7.0.11-13
  Gnulib v0.1-4650-gc45faf7f4
  Autoconf archives v2021.02.19-1-ge68e8f6

The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system
are described here:
  https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html
Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6