IRC: run it or use it, but try to avoid doing both
I habve only one piece of unrequested advice for anyone who thinks about running (or owning, I guess) an IRC network and/or *using* an IRC network: pick one or the other, but never both.
If you run the servers, don't hang out on channels and chat.
If you hang out in channels and chat, don't run the servers.
Otherwise, there's a good chance you will end up in some kind of squeeze, whether from other people, or inflicted by yourself (and ON yourself) in some fit of prideful stupidity.
Contributing to Gemini ecosystem
About a year ago I found out about Gemini protocol. For those who aren’t familiar with it, it’s a new Internet protocol (which together with its accompanying gemtext format) aims to build an alternative “web, stripped right back to its essence”. It appealed to my love for minimalism and I built a few things for its ecosystem.
Regardless of your views of Gemini, or familiarity, the greater lesson here is that even with a simple protocol, useful programs almost never are. Similar messages are echoed by others such as Text Editing Hates You Too (2019).
This post requires no knowledge of Gemini protocol specifications. Each section focuses on one project, explaining why and how it was built. Feel free to skip “How” sections as it can go deep into technical details.
Installing Tryton Chart of Accounts for Switzerland
I wanted to make it easy for more people to try the new Chart of Accounts discussed in my previous blog.
Therefore, I've published it as a Debian package for users of the current stable version of Debian 10, buster.
Russell Coker: Wifi Performance on Linux
Wifi usually just works. In the past I haven’t had to worry much about performance as for home use things have always been bearable and at work it’s never been my job so I just file a bug report with the relevant people when things go wrong. But a few years ago I had some problems.
For my home network I got a free Wifi AP which wasn’t performing well.
My AP supported 802.11 modes b/g or g/n (b, g, and n are slow, medium, and fast speeds). I initially had the AP running in b/g mode because I had an 802.11b USB wifi device that I used. When I replaced that with one that did 802.11g I tried changing the AP to g/n mode but performance was even worse on my laptop (although quite good on phones) so I switched back.
For phones it appeared to work well giving 54Mb/s while on my laptop (a second hand Thinkpad X1 Carbon) it was giving 11Mb/s at best and often much less than that. The best demonstration of problems was to start transferring a large file while pinging a system on the LAN the AP was connected to. Usually it would give ping times of 1s or more, sometimes 5s+ ping times. While this was happening the “Invalid misc” count increased rapidly, often by more than 100 per second.
The results of Google searches suggest that “Invalid misc” is due to interference and recommend changing the channel. My AP had been on channel 1 which had performed poorly, channels 2-8 were ok, and channel 9 seemed reasonably good. As an aside trying all channels manually is not a good idea, it takes a lot of time and gives little useful data. After changing to channel 9 it still only gave about 500KB/s when transferring large files with ping times of about 100ms, but that’s a big improvement. I tried running “iwlist scanning” to scan the Wifi network for other APs, that showed that channel 1 was used a lot but didn’t make it clear what I should do other than that.
Programming Leftovers
Replacing XML::XPath with XML::LibXML in Perl
Learning More about ProtonGE with GloriousEggroll
After our recent interview with the creator of GamerOS, we are back with a new guest, the now famous GloriousEggroll for his magnificent contributions to the Proton’s ecosystem in the shape of ProtonGE. If you are not familiar with ProtonGE, we introduced it before, but in short, it’s a build of Proton that integrates the latest patches that make it to WINE development (and much more…) before Valve usually does. You can see it as the bleeding edge version of Proton, the one that you can use with the latest games and usually have better luck than vanilla Proton. Thanks to ProtonGE it was possible to play Forza Horizon 4 right on release on Linux, for example.
Review: EndeavourOS 2021.04.17
Endeavour ran quickly for me, offered me just enough tools to get up and running, was stable, and worked with all of my hardware. I feel like Xfce is a suitable desktop for the audience Endeavour is reportedly targeting (users with enough experience to be comfortable with the command line) as it balances performance with features. Plus people can install alternative desktops if they wish. The one piece I felt was missing from Endeavour was a graphical package manager. The distribution previously featured one and I think removing it was unfortunate. When running distributions that start with a minimal number of desktop applications I appreciate the convenience of being able to quickly browse and install popular applications and items I use most days. Thanks to Arch's large collection of up to date software Endeavour can provide everything I want, but installing all of these packages through pacman gets tedious compared to a nice, point-n-click experience. This concern aside, I really like what the Endeavour team is doing. I'm already finding it faster and more reliable than Antergos was and the project is offering a pleasant, up to date platform without distractions or clutter. I don't think I encountered a bug during my entire time with the distribution, which is a pleasant change of pace. People who like the appeal of Arch's rolling release model while also appreciating a convenient system installer and pre-configured desktop environments will feel right at home with this distribution.
Gnuastro 0.15 released
Dear all, I am happy to announce the 15th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro). Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html Many new features have been added in this release and many bugs have been fixed. For example, two new installed scripts now allow 1) creation of radial profiles (written and maintained by Raúl Infante-Sainz) and 2) making SAO DS9 "region" files from a catalog to visualize objects in SAO DS9 (written with the help of Samane Raji). The Table program now has more very useful options (for example to randomly select rows from a large table) and the Query program can now access Galactic extinctions from the NASA/IPAC Extragalactic Database (NED). For a very complete review of the new features, please see [1] below. Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz (3.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz (5.8MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 40edf2537bdbefd795d1b87bcdbec461 gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz 849cbb80ac0ccd165f723576fc71f212 gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz 541b04d8d3c03da96c20ca79c703deadef811e7e gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz 3ed75e80babbb4e1cc7568243d980c53af217a8a gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz For this release Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Natáli D. Anzanello, Raul Infante-Sainz, Carlos Morales-Socorro, François Ochsenbein, Samane Raji and Zahra Sharbaf directly contributed to the source of Gnuastro. I am also very grateful to Mark Calabretta, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Raul Infante-Sainz, Clotilde Laigle, Alberto Madrigal, Juan Miro, Carlos Morales-Socorro, Sylvain Mottet, Francois Ochsenbein, Samane Raji, Zahra Sharbaf, Leigh Smith, Alfred M. Szmidt, Ignacio Trujillo and Richard Wilbur for their very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that have now been implemented in Gnuastro. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.7 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.3 Help2man 1.48.3 ImageMagick 7.0.11-13 Gnulib v0.1-4650-gc45faf7f4 Autoconf archives v2021.02.19-1-ge68e8f6 The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html
