today's leftovers
Git Bug: Bug Tracking Directly Inside Git!
Bug tracking is useful for any project regardless of it's size and today we're looking at a bug tracker that integrates directly into git and fits inside your existing git workflow.
This Week in Linux 153: Audacity CLA Controversy, Ubuntu DMCA Notice, Have I Been Pwned, Inkscape
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a new announcement from DLN regarding the Fedora Podcast. In Distro News, we’ve got new releases from AlmaLinux OS, Lakka and a new Floppy related distro. We’ve got some legal news to discuss this week as Audacity is back in the news with some more controversial stuff going on. A user was informed by their ISP that apparently downloading Ubuntu is somehow bad. In Security News were going to talk about Firefox’s new security architecture Firefox Fission and apparently FBI is going to begin sharing breach / password data with the public. I’ll you know what that’s all about as well as so much more coming up on this week episode of TWIL, Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Donald Knuth’s MIX computer implemented in iCE40HX8K-EVB
Today in our Project section we got a submission of a MIX computer implementation on iCE40HX8K-EVB by Michael Schroeder.
The project is hosted on Gitlab:
https://gitlab.com/x653/mix-fpga
Two Tiny Dual-Gigabit Raspberry Pi CM4 Routers
Well, after months of delays due to part shortages, both DFRobot and Seeed Studios have come out with their 2-port Gigabit router board designs, and I was happy to receive a sample of each for testing: [...]
LE 9.2 and LE10 fix for widevine
Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services.
The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after May 31, 2021.
With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again.
Sadly its not that simple and some not too nice workarounds came in place to keep it working due changes at ChromeOS.
The Generic (PC / Intel / AMD / Nvidia) images need no changes.
Anton Gladky: 2021/05, FLOSS activity
This is my third month of working for LTS. I was assigned 12 hrs and worked all of them.
Glibc bumped to 2.33 in OpenEmbedded
I have bumped glibc from 2.31 to 2.33 in the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded, and recompiled everything for EasyOS. Some packages needed fixes, it was pretty straightforward -- search my OE tarball (not yet uploaded) for files with "#20210528" or "# 20210528" string in them.
A problem arose with the 'rust' package requiring glibc 2.32 or 2.33. Very annoying, as rust is required to compile Firefox and SeaMonkey. So I bit the bullet and got the glibc recipes out of the "hardknott" release of OE (the latest), and did a complete recompile.
Visvesh Subramaniam: Redesigning Health's MainView
We will redesign the Health app and add a few more features. The motivation for this redesign is to display important information on the main view and the other data must be easily accessible to the user.
Data can be step-count, calories burnt, weight measurements etc.
This project is written in rust and it uses gtk-rs.
This was one of the existing project ideas.
The following sections describe the subparts of the project.
A Switchy Week In Tok
Tok is now equipped with a quick switcher for fast and efficient keyboard navigation between chats. Simply Ctrl+K, type in your chat's name, and press enter.
-
Welcoming GSoC 2021 students
After gaining some experience being a GSoC (backup) mentor last year I am mentoring a GSoC student again this year. As it worked out to have a co-mentor, I could convince Ralf to join me in this role to support Suraj Kumar Mahto in his project to replace the current KMyMoney online quote support with the general online quote functionality found in the Alkimia library. The Alkimia version provides a lot more functionality for the end user and is already found in the KMyMoney version based on KDE4. Suraj already brings some experience of working in and with the KDE community and contributed to multiple projects in the last year.
Vice versa, I am co-mentoring Ralf’s student on his quest to add pretty printers for debugging support of Qt/KDE applications. Ebuka is currently using the Community Bonding phase to get acquainted with the KDE community, its procedures, infrastructure and alike.
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers - Phoronix
With May quickly drawing to a close, here are some fresh Linux gaming benchmark figures for the latest AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on their respective latest Linux graphics drivers while looking at the performance across a variety of OpenGL and Vulkan games/workloads.
The latest AMD Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" and NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" graphics cards were tested based on the cards I have available.
Off an Ubuntu 21.04 install, on the NVIDIA side was the NVIDIA 465.31 latest driver while on the AMD side their newest open-source stack is made up of using Linux 5.13 Git and Mesa 21.2-devel via the Oibaf PPA.
Secret Chats Show How Cybergang Became a Ransomware Powerhouse [iophk: Windows TCO]
Where once criminals had to play psychological games to trick people into handing over bank passwords and have the technical know-how to siphon money out of secure personal accounts, now virtually anyone can obtain ransomware off the shelf and load it into a compromised computer system using tricks picked up from YouTube tutorials or with the help of groups like DarkSide.
-
Sophos claims to have found new barebones Windows ransomware
Global security vendor Sophos claims to have discovered a new strain of Windows ransomware which is the final executable payload in a manual attack where every other stage is delivered through a PowerShell script. One of the entry points was an on-premise Microsoft Exchange Server installation.
Programming Leftovers
Replacing XML::XPath with XML::LibXML in Perl
Learning More about ProtonGE with GloriousEggroll
After our recent interview with the creator of GamerOS, we are back with a new guest, the now famous GloriousEggroll for his magnificent contributions to the Proton’s ecosystem in the shape of ProtonGE. If you are not familiar with ProtonGE, we introduced it before, but in short, it’s a build of Proton that integrates the latest patches that make it to WINE development (and much more…) before Valve usually does. You can see it as the bleeding edge version of Proton, the one that you can use with the latest games and usually have better luck than vanilla Proton. Thanks to ProtonGE it was possible to play Forza Horizon 4 right on release on Linux, for example.
Review: EndeavourOS 2021.04.17
Endeavour ran quickly for me, offered me just enough tools to get up and running, was stable, and worked with all of my hardware. I feel like Xfce is a suitable desktop for the audience Endeavour is reportedly targeting (users with enough experience to be comfortable with the command line) as it balances performance with features. Plus people can install alternative desktops if they wish. The one piece I felt was missing from Endeavour was a graphical package manager. The distribution previously featured one and I think removing it was unfortunate. When running distributions that start with a minimal number of desktop applications I appreciate the convenience of being able to quickly browse and install popular applications and items I use most days. Thanks to Arch's large collection of up to date software Endeavour can provide everything I want, but installing all of these packages through pacman gets tedious compared to a nice, point-n-click experience. This concern aside, I really like what the Endeavour team is doing. I'm already finding it faster and more reliable than Antergos was and the project is offering a pleasant, up to date platform without distractions or clutter. I don't think I encountered a bug during my entire time with the distribution, which is a pleasant change of pace. People who like the appeal of Arch's rolling release model while also appreciating a convenient system installer and pre-configured desktop environments will feel right at home with this distribution.
Gnuastro 0.15 released
Dear all, I am happy to announce the 15th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro). Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html Many new features have been added in this release and many bugs have been fixed. For example, two new installed scripts now allow 1) creation of radial profiles (written and maintained by Raúl Infante-Sainz) and 2) making SAO DS9 "region" files from a catalog to visualize objects in SAO DS9 (written with the help of Samane Raji). The Table program now has more very useful options (for example to randomly select rows from a large table) and the Query program can now access Galactic extinctions from the NASA/IPAC Extragalactic Database (NED). For a very complete review of the new features, please see [1] below. Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz (3.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz (5.8MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 40edf2537bdbefd795d1b87bcdbec461 gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz 849cbb80ac0ccd165f723576fc71f212 gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz 541b04d8d3c03da96c20ca79c703deadef811e7e gnuastro-0.15.tar.gz 3ed75e80babbb4e1cc7568243d980c53af217a8a gnuastro-0.15.tar.lz For this release Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Natáli D. Anzanello, Raul Infante-Sainz, Carlos Morales-Socorro, François Ochsenbein, Samane Raji and Zahra Sharbaf directly contributed to the source of Gnuastro. I am also very grateful to Mark Calabretta, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Raul Infante-Sainz, Clotilde Laigle, Alberto Madrigal, Juan Miro, Carlos Morales-Socorro, Sylvain Mottet, Francois Ochsenbein, Samane Raji, Zahra Sharbaf, Leigh Smith, Alfred M. Szmidt, Ignacio Trujillo and Richard Wilbur for their very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that have now been implemented in Gnuastro. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.7 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.3 Help2man 1.48.3 ImageMagick 7.0.11-13 Gnulib v0.1-4650-gc45faf7f4 Autoconf archives v2021.02.19-1-ge68e8f6 The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html
