Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mercury+ XU6 Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 31st of May 2021 02:03:30 PM Filed under
Linux
Hardware
Ubuntu

Enclustra, a company headquartered in Switzerland specializing in FPGA solutions, has recently announced the launch of the Mercury+ XU6 system-on-module based on Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC.

The module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications with up to 294 user I/Os, up to eight 6/12.5 Gbps multi-gigabit transceivers, and available with six different variants of Xilinx MPSoC. The company also offers Mercury+ ST1 and PE1 baseboards for evaluation and early software development.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Mercury+ XU6 Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications

Enclustra, a company headquartered in Switzerland specializing in FPGA solutions, has recently announced the launch of the Mercury+ XU6 system-on-module based on Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications with up to 294 user I/Os, up to eight 6/12.5 Gbps multi-gigabit transceivers, and available with six different variants of Xilinx MPSoC. The company also offers Mercury+ ST1 and PE1 baseboards for evaluation and early software development. Read more

Firefox 89 Is Now Available for Download with Fresh New Look, Improved Privacy

Firefox 89 has been in public beta testing since April 20th, when I took it for a test drive to get an early taste of the fresh new look called “Proton,” which Mozilla prepared for us in summer 2021. It took a little longer to release this version as Mozilla extended the beta testing cycle to 6 weeks instead of 4. But it’s finally here, and you can enjoy the fresh new look that introduces simplified browser chrome and toolbar, a new tab design with floating tabs, streamlined menus, updated infobars and modals prompts, a refined color palette, a brand-new first-run welcome page, as well as a more consistent styling and lighter iconography. Read more

Games: Signus: The Artefact Wars, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Piepacker

Linux distribution Solus joins Open Collective for funding hardware and developers

Solus, a popular standalone Linux distribution has announced they've joined Open Collective as they attempt to pull in funding to push ahead with it. Talking about their aims for the distribution, developer Joshua Strobl mentions how Solus has been on a "multi-year endeavor to build and curate a unique and modern desktop experience for home computing platforms". Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6