Mercury+ XU6 Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications Enclustra, a company headquartered in Switzerland specializing in FPGA solutions, has recently announced the launch of the Mercury+ XU6 system-on-module based on Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The module is optimized for I/O-intensive applications with up to 294 user I/Os, up to eight 6/12.5 Gbps multi-gigabit transceivers, and available with six different variants of Xilinx MPSoC. The company also offers Mercury+ ST1 and PE1 baseboards for evaluation and early software development.

Firefox 89 Is Now Available for Download with Fresh New Look, Improved Privacy Firefox 89 has been in public beta testing since April 20th, when I took it for a test drive to get an early taste of the fresh new look called “Proton,” which Mozilla prepared for us in summer 2021. It took a little longer to release this version as Mozilla extended the beta testing cycle to 6 weeks instead of 4. But it’s finally here, and you can enjoy the fresh new look that introduces simplified browser chrome and toolbar, a new tab design with floating tabs, streamlined menus, updated infobars and modals prompts, a refined color palette, a brand-new first-run welcome page, as well as a more consistent styling and lighter iconography.