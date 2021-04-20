today's howtos
-
(Resolved) Unknown collation: utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci – TecAdmin
A collation is a set of rules that defines how to compare and sort character strings in a database server. In this tutorial, we are discussing about an error faced during database restore on other server.
-
Interactive shell scripts - Linux Concept
The read command is a built-in shell command for reading data from a file or keyboard.
The read command receives the input from the keyboard or a file until it receives a newline character.
-
How to Create SFTP Only User in Ubuntu & Debian – TecAdmin
SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is a secure file protocol used to access, manage, and transfer files over an encrypted SSH transport session. Here SFTP only user means to create an account to access server via SFTP only. That user doesn’t have SSH shell access. This allows you a secure channel to provide limited access to specific files and directories.
This guide describes you to create SFTP only user without shell access on an Ubuntu and Debian systems.
-
How To Reset Root Password In MySQL 8 On Ubuntu Linux - OSTechNix
Did you forget your MySQL database root user password? No worries! This step by step guide explains how to reset root password in MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 operating system.
-
A practical view of the xargs command | Enable Sysadmin
The day-to-day tasks of the sysadmin are always different for everyone; however, there are simple tasks that are executed equally on managed systems. In the days when disk space was a risk factor in the administrator's day, it was vitally important to locate the directory or filesystem to debug.
-
Adding external modules to MicroPython with Raspberry PI Pico
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 530 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Announced with New Bulk Renaming App, Beta Is Coming Mid-June
Dubbed “Uma,” Linux Mint 20.2 will be the second major point release in the Linux Mint 20 series, which is derived from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and supported until 2025. Most probably, Linux Mint 20.2 will be based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS. The even better news is that a beta version will be ready for testing as soon as mid-June, in about two weeks from the moment of writing this article, so we can have an early taste of the new features and improvements.
Android Leftovers
Upgrading Lenovo Thinkpad's Memory and Acer Aspire One's Wifi
Yesterday I upgraded both of my laptop of their respective memory and wifi card. For Lenovo Thinkpad, I upgraded the memory from 4 to 6GB. For Acer Aspire One, I upgraded the wifi device from the nonfree to the free one that I had proven works with Trisquel. Here's how I did it with pictures and some story. Now I can run Ubuntu and other operating systems smoother than ever.
Recent comments
24 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 14 sec ago
7 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
20 hours 36 min ago