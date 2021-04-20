Language Selection

Games: Fanatical, Godot, and Valve

Monday 31st of May 2021 05:40:46 PM
Gaming
  • Fanatical has some good bundles going right now if you need some new games

    Fanatical aren't a store we cover often but they're actually great, and they currently have a few bundles going that you should check out if you need some new games this week.

    With all the sales going often on the likes of GOG, Humble, Steam and more we're never short of new experiences. Fanatical though, have also been around a long time now, previously known as Bundle Stars. Based in the UK, Fanatical offer up a store with tons of games and they do regular bundles too. We shall highlight in bold text the games that have Linux native builds available.

  • Submissions open for Godot 2021 showreel

    Does your Godot-made game or tool (published or work in progress) make you proud? Would you like to showcase it in the upcoming 2021 showreel? Please send us a short video of it!

  • Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 Released With Better Performance - Phoronix

    One of Valve's many open-source projects is GameNetworkingSockets as a basic transport layer for games to handle UDP-based messaging, P2P networking, encryption, IPv6, and other network handling functionality of particular use to games / game engines.

    GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release. Notable with GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 is better performance thanks to a new fine-grained locking strategy to reduce locking contention. GameNetworkingSockets previously suffered from major locking contention issues that hampered its scalability especially across multiple threads. This long-standing issue with GameNetworkingSockets should now be addressed.

Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Announced with New Bulk Renaming App, Beta Is Coming Mid-June

Dubbed “Uma,” Linux Mint 20.2 will be the second major point release in the Linux Mint 20 series, which is derived from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and supported until 2025. Most probably, Linux Mint 20.2 will be based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS. The even better news is that a beta version will be ready for testing as soon as mid-June, in about two weeks from the moment of writing this article, so we can have an early taste of the new features and improvements. Read more

Android Leftovers

Upgrading Lenovo Thinkpad's Memory and Acer Aspire One's Wifi

Yesterday I upgraded both of my laptop of their respective memory and wifi card. For Lenovo Thinkpad, I upgraded the memory from 4 to 6GB. For Acer Aspire One, I upgraded the wifi device from the nonfree to the free one that I had proven works with Trisquel. Here's how I did it with pictures and some story. Now I can run Ubuntu and other operating systems smoother than ever. Read more

