Games: Fanatical, Godot, and Valve
Fanatical has some good bundles going right now if you need some new games
Fanatical aren't a store we cover often but they're actually great, and they currently have a few bundles going that you should check out if you need some new games this week.
With all the sales going often on the likes of GOG, Humble, Steam and more we're never short of new experiences. Fanatical though, have also been around a long time now, previously known as Bundle Stars. Based in the UK, Fanatical offer up a store with tons of games and they do regular bundles too. We shall highlight in bold text the games that have Linux native builds available.
Submissions open for Godot 2021 showreel
Does your Godot-made game or tool (published or work in progress) make you proud? Would you like to showcase it in the upcoming 2021 showreel? Please send us a short video of it!
Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 Released With Better Performance - Phoronix
One of Valve's many open-source projects is GameNetworkingSockets as a basic transport layer for games to handle UDP-based messaging, P2P networking, encryption, IPv6, and other network handling functionality of particular use to games / game engines.
GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release. Notable with GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 is better performance thanks to a new fine-grained locking strategy to reduce locking contention. GameNetworkingSockets previously suffered from major locking contention issues that hampered its scalability especially across multiple threads. This long-standing issue with GameNetworkingSockets should now be addressed.
