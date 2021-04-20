Test-driving the reMarkable 2 on Linux: paper-like or paper-weight?
It took about five minutes to unbox and set up the reMarkable from receiving the box from DHL to actually scribbling on the screen to verify that it worked. A bit longer if you count the inevitable account creation and so forth.
The tactile experience is great. The supply of pen tips included with the tablet concerns me a bit. Just how often are these used up?
Weight-wise, it’s comfortable. About the same weight as a Moleskine or similar-sized iPad.
I’m curious to see how much of a pain it is (or isn’t) using the reMarkable 2 with Linux. My first impressions aren’t stellar. But we’ll see if a few days of use help smooth out the rough edges. Making a template and uploading it, etc. were not hard but took a little fiddling and googling to figure out. Copying files over took trial and error, and the initial experience left something to be desired.
