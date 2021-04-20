Language Selection

Test-driving the reMarkable 2 on Linux: paper-like or paper-weight?

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 31st of May 2021 05:47:13 PM
GNU
Linux

It took about five minutes to unbox and set up the reMarkable from receiving the box from DHL to actually scribbling on the screen to verify that it worked. A bit longer if you count the inevitable account creation and so forth.

The tactile experience is great. The supply of pen tips included with the tablet concerns me a bit. Just how often are these used up?

Weight-wise, it’s comfortable. About the same weight as a Moleskine or similar-sized iPad.

I’m curious to see how much of a pain it is (or isn’t) using the reMarkable 2 with Linux. My first impressions aren’t stellar. But we’ll see if a few days of use help smooth out the rough edges. Making a template and uploading it, etc. were not hard but took a little fiddling and googling to figure out. Copying files over took trial and error, and the initial experience left something to be desired.

More in Tux Machines

