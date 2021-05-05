Language Selection

Android
Blender 2.93 Is Here as a Long-Term Supported Release, This Is What’s New

Like most Blender releases, Blender 2.93 is a major update that brings numerous new features and improvements, but the biggest change is the fact that it’s an LTS (Long-Term Support) release, which will be supported for the next couple of years. This means that you can use it for long-term projects. Apart from being an LTS release, Blender 2.93 introduces a new Spreadsheet Editor that promises to help you inspect your mesh, instances, and point clouds. It also introduces a new Fill tool, new Depth of Fiel, and new Eevee with faster volumetrics, as well as support for area lights and soft shadows. Read more

Compact edge AI box runs Ubuntu Server on 24-core Arm SoC with choice of NPUs

Vecow’s compact “VAC-1000” runs Ubuntu Server on a Foxconn FXN3102 with 24 Cortex-A53 cores and a choice of Lightspeeur 2801S and Hailo-8 NPUs. Features include 16GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, SATA, and M.2 expansion. Like most embedded system manufacturers, Vecow focuses on Intel-based products. Yet earlier this year the Taiwan-based company released an i.MX6 UL powered VIG-120 IoT gateway for electric vehicles and it has now unveiled a similarly compact and Arm/Linux-driven VAC-1000 series. The rugged, 170 x 118 x 40mm system features a Foxconn FXN3102 SoC with 24 up to 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers a choice of GTI Lightspeeur 2801S (VAC-1000) and Hailo-8 (VAC-1100) NPUs. Read more

Purism Launches a Privacy-first, Made in USA Smartphone: Librem 5 USA, as an Alternative to Big Tech Offerings

Purism’s Librem 5 USA offers consumers a privacy-first smart phone with a secure supply chain Purism begins shipping its newest privacy-first smartphone, Librem 5 USA. The smart phone retains the software security and privacy features of the Librem 5 while adding a transparent, secure supply chain with manufacturing in the USA. This makes it one of the most secure alternatives to the iOS and Android phones offered by the big tech companies. The Librem 5 is a phone built on PureOS, a freedom respecting, open source, and fully verifiable operating system that is neither based on Android nor iOS. It has unique hardware kill switches to disconnect the cellular modem, WiFi and Bluetooth, and microphone & cameras. The premium upgrade—Librem 5 USA—additionally sources its components via a controlled and secure US supply chain, with full electronics manufacturing done at the Purism operations headquarters in the United States. The new Librem 5 USA adheres to strict US labor, environmental, and materials laws with US-based staff. It brings together trusted hardware and secure software—all in one phone. Read more

