New Shows/Videos about GNU/Linux
Saving Power on a Linux Laptop
Stop using TLP, indicator-cpufreq, and powertop! This new package will blow your mind and SAVE POWER on ANY linux laptop!
Interview with a Linux System Engineer
Josh Bressers: Episode 273 – Can we stop the coming artificial unintelligence deluge?
Josh and Kurt talk about AI driven comments. We live in a world of massive confusion and disruption where what is true and false, real and fake, are often widely debated. As AI grows and evolves what does it mean for this future? We don’t really have any answers, but we ask a lot of questions. This isn’t easy, nor will it be solved quickly, but solving it is not optional.
GNU World Order 409
Fedora Silverblue revisited, remapping the caps lock key in Wayland, and other musings.
Programming Leftovers
Release Manager Provides Update on Early Features Requisitions for Leap 15.4
The release manager of openSUSE Leap is finishing up the release of Leap 15.3, but wants to keep contributors and developers informed about an early feature request deadline for the Leap 15.4 release. Early feature requests are important since Leap is compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise and the early feature request deadline for Service Pack 4 is June 26. “This is very important to openSUSE Leap 15.4 contributors as 1/3 of Leap 15.4 binaries will be re-used with SUSE Linux Enterprise and therefore submit requests are accepted there,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman on a project email list. “Just to clarify, this deadline is the same for everyone, be it a largest partner, community contributor or an employee.” openSUSE Leap and Package Hub exclusive packages will have similar deadlines as described in the roadmap. Also: openSUSE.Asia Summit 2021 Logo Competition Announcement
Kernel: NVIDIA Tegra and Intel Alder Lake M
Nyxt Browser is a Keyboard-oriented Web Browser Inspired by Emacs and Vim
You get plenty of open-source web browsers available for Linux. Not just limited to chrome-based options, but chrome alternatives as well. [...] Nyxt is a keyboard-oriented open-source web browser available for Linux and macOS. Of course, not every power user utilizes keyboard shortcuts, but this aims to cater the needs of users who prefer to navigate via the keyboard. It is inspired by how the keyboard shortcuts in Vim and Emacs work — so if you are comfortable with those editors, the shortcuts will feel familiar to you. Unlike mainstream web browsers, you do not have to navigate your way inside multiple settings and menu, you will get all the functionality that you need to access with a quick shortcut or a command. In case you were wondering, it is web engine agnostic, but it currently supports WebEngine and WebKit. So, it saves time and improves your browsing experience if you are a fan of navigating around using the keyboard. It offers a fair share of useful features which I shall highlight below.
