Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault
Genode OS as the from-scratch open-source operating system framework built atop a micro-kernel abstraction layer and various original user-space components is out with its version 21.05 update.
Given the amount of work being carried out by Genode OS and not just relying on the Linux kernel or a platform with existing device driver support, Genode for some areas is late to the party... Such as with today's Genode OS 21.05 release now introducing web camera support. Genode OS 21.05 features initial web cam support that they began working on last year given the pandemic. This ended up being quite involved even with leveraging libuvc and libusb. They do have webcam support working now though including having developed integration for VirtualBox and QEMU.
Daniel Stenberg: curl localhost as a local host
When you use the name localhost in a URL, what does it mean? Where does the network traffic go when you ask curl to download http://localhost ?
Is “localhost” just a name like any other or do you think it infers speaking to your local host on a loopback address?
Huawei P50 teased with latest invite for the HarmonyOS event on June 2
Huawei has been using the invites for its HarmonyOS event to tease upcoming products – first the Huawei Watch 3, then a new M-Pencil for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2 tablet and now the Huawei P50 series. The latest invite shows two circular camera bumps seen at an angle.
We have seen these bumps several times before in leaked renders and hands-on photos. They are supposed to house an impressive Sony IMX800 1” sensor, however, the trade sanctions and the delays they brought have caused Huawei to lose some of its thunder.
Emirates News Agency - TII's Secure Systems Research Centre joins Linux Foundation’s Dronecode - ToysMatrix
Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that it has joined Dronecode, a US-based non-profit run by Linux Foundation, to foster the use of open-source software on flying vehicles.
TII obtained membership in the global organisation through its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC).
Programming Leftovers
Release Manager Provides Update on Early Features Requisitions for Leap 15.4
The release manager of openSUSE Leap is finishing up the release of Leap 15.3, but wants to keep contributors and developers informed about an early feature request deadline for the Leap 15.4 release. Early feature requests are important since Leap is compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise and the early feature request deadline for Service Pack 4 is June 26. “This is very important to openSUSE Leap 15.4 contributors as 1/3 of Leap 15.4 binaries will be re-used with SUSE Linux Enterprise and therefore submit requests are accepted there,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman on a project email list. “Just to clarify, this deadline is the same for everyone, be it a largest partner, community contributor or an employee.” openSUSE Leap and Package Hub exclusive packages will have similar deadlines as described in the roadmap. Also: openSUSE.Asia Summit 2021 Logo Competition Announcement
Kernel: NVIDIA Tegra and Intel Alder Lake M
Nyxt Browser is a Keyboard-oriented Web Browser Inspired by Emacs and Vim
You get plenty of open-source web browsers available for Linux. Not just limited to chrome-based options, but chrome alternatives as well. [...] Nyxt is a keyboard-oriented open-source web browser available for Linux and macOS. Of course, not every power user utilizes keyboard shortcuts, but this aims to cater the needs of users who prefer to navigate via the keyboard. It is inspired by how the keyboard shortcuts in Vim and Emacs work — so if you are comfortable with those editors, the shortcuts will feel familiar to you. Unlike mainstream web browsers, you do not have to navigate your way inside multiple settings and menu, you will get all the functionality that you need to access with a quick shortcut or a command. In case you were wondering, it is web engine agnostic, but it currently supports WebEngine and WebKit. So, it saves time and improves your browsing experience if you are a fan of navigating around using the keyboard. It offers a fair share of useful features which I shall highlight below.
