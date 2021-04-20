today's leftovers
May 2021 Web Server Survey [Ed: The Microsoft collapse in Web servers continues; down from 5.54% to 4.95% in one single mouth (lost 7 million!)]
In the May 2021 survey we received responses from 1,218,423,991 sites across 259,596,021 unique domains and 11,051,830 web-facing computers. This reflects a gain of 6.28 million sites and 112,000 computers, but a loss of 4.87 million domains.
nginx gained the largest number of hostnames, active sites, and computers this month; but also suffered the largest loss of 4.73 million domains. Its most notable gain was of 78,900 computers (+2.03%), which increased its leading share to 36.0%. It also continues to lead in the hostnames and domains metrics, while Apache is top in active sites.
Apache also maintains its lead amongst the top million websites, with a 25.4% share compared to nginx's 22.9%. Cloudflare's share of the top million sites is now up to 17.0% after increasing its presence by a further 3,090 sites, and Microsoft added 1,840 sites to bring its share up to 6.85%.
OpenResty saw the largest decrease of 8.10 million hostnames (-9.88%), which has taken its market share down to 6.06% (-0.7 pp). Microsoft also suffered a large loss of 6.92 million sites (-10.3%), which took its share down to 4.95% (-0.6 pp).
One of OpenResty's most prominent users is Automattic, which uses it to serve millions of Tumblr microblogging websites that can be found under the tumblr.com domain – for example, icontherecord.tumblr.com.
Automattic is also responsible for the popular WordPress.com blogging service, where it instead uses nginx to serve millions of blogs. These WordPress-powered sites can either use custom domain names, or free blogs can be created directly under the wordpress.com domain – for example, catsbeingcats.wordpress.com.
The underlying WordPress blogging software reached its 18th birthday this month. Automattic continues to contribute to this open source project, and the software is freely available from wordpress.org, allowing anyone to download and install the software on other compatible web server platforms. Although Apache and nginx are recommended, any server that supports PHP and MySQL ought to be capable of running a WordPress site. Such is the popularity of WordPress, some hosting providers also provide one-click installers and other tools that make it easy to manage WordPress sites.
Virtual Desktops - The Future of Computing | Shells.com AMA [[Ed: This headline is a gross exaggeration]
Collaborating and partnering with over 10 Linux distributors to make a seamless virtual desktop experience, Alex is CEO of shells.com, a new virtual desktop cloud computing solution that is simplifying the virtual desktop experience.
The platform lets anyone access their cloud computer from any device with a browser so you can have a Linux desktop on your Apple iPad or your Windows computer on your XBox!
The team are also the previous founders and operators of Private Internet Access, one of the world’s best and most trusted VPNs. This Slogging thread by Alex Lee, Justin Roberti, Golda Velez, Zlatan Todoric and Akasha Rose occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.
pie-executable and sharedlib fixed again
However, I see in latest build of EasyOS that binary executables are still showing as mime type "application/x-sharedlib" in package 'shared-mime-info', though 'file' executable shows them as "ELF 64-bit LSB pie executable".
Chased the cause down to the build using an older /usr/share/mime/packages/freedesktop.org.xml, instead of the one that comes with the 'shared-mime-info' package.
Also fixed a couple of other things...
A change rather than a fix... the keyboard layout and password entry in the initrd are now gtk GUI apps. That is, nice GUI apps before the switch_root to the main filesystem.
Previously, was only doing that for non-English builds, then not at all as Xorg was not working with the /dev/fb0 framebuffer -- solved by rolling back to xserver 1.19.7, from 1.20.8.
Note, in the EasyOS Buster-series had this problem, and compiled a very cutdown xserver 1.19.6 and made it into a PET. Used that to run GUI apps in the initrd.
Programming Leftovers
Release Manager Provides Update on Early Features Requisitions for Leap 15.4
The release manager of openSUSE Leap is finishing up the release of Leap 15.3, but wants to keep contributors and developers informed about an early feature request deadline for the Leap 15.4 release. Early feature requests are important since Leap is compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise and the early feature request deadline for Service Pack 4 is June 26. “This is very important to openSUSE Leap 15.4 contributors as 1/3 of Leap 15.4 binaries will be re-used with SUSE Linux Enterprise and therefore submit requests are accepted there,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman on a project email list. “Just to clarify, this deadline is the same for everyone, be it a largest partner, community contributor or an employee.” openSUSE Leap and Package Hub exclusive packages will have similar deadlines as described in the roadmap. Also: openSUSE.Asia Summit 2021 Logo Competition Announcement
Kernel: NVIDIA Tegra and Intel Alder Lake M
Nyxt Browser is a Keyboard-oriented Web Browser Inspired by Emacs and Vim
You get plenty of open-source web browsers available for Linux. Not just limited to chrome-based options, but chrome alternatives as well. [...] Nyxt is a keyboard-oriented open-source web browser available for Linux and macOS. Of course, not every power user utilizes keyboard shortcuts, but this aims to cater the needs of users who prefer to navigate via the keyboard. It is inspired by how the keyboard shortcuts in Vim and Emacs work — so if you are comfortable with those editors, the shortcuts will feel familiar to you. Unlike mainstream web browsers, you do not have to navigate your way inside multiple settings and menu, you will get all the functionality that you need to access with a quick shortcut or a command. In case you were wondering, it is web engine agnostic, but it currently supports WebEngine and WebKit. So, it saves time and improves your browsing experience if you are a fan of navigating around using the keyboard. It offers a fair share of useful features which I shall highlight below.
