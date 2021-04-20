IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan has landed the latest XWayland improvements into X.Org Server Git for primarily benefiting the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack.
The code pushed to X.Org Server Git today is adding the GLVND (OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library) vendor to the XWayland screen. This change is ultimately about ensuring the proper GLX library gets loaded when using the XWayland EGLStreams back-end.
Kubernetes is turning 11, so I'll be celebrating its birthday by giving you some open source tools that will help you cause chaos. Chaos engineering is part science, part planning, and part experiments. It's the discipline of experimenting on a system to build confidence in the system's capability to withstand turbulent conditions in production.
Before I start passing out the gifts, in this introductory article, I will explain the basics of how chaos engineering works.
Join upstream maintainers in this new free online event [Ed: IBM and OSI boosting Microsoft moles and lobbyists (of proprietary software!) and this is so awful on so many levels. Speaks of "our pals at" Microsoft... and notice how many Microsoft employees lead this. They've killed the term "Open Source".]
Upstream will kick off Maintainer Week, a series of events we're hosting alongside our pals at GitHub to celebrate the vital work of open source maintainers and highlight some of the heroes behind the movement.
Recently, Outreachy announced selected Interns for May 2021 to August 2021 round and we have 4 interns with us. This blog introduces them to the community. If you see them around, please welcome them and share some virtual cookies.
Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves!
Java developers are usually required to take many actions before we can begin developing and deploying cloud-native microservices on Kubernetes. First, we have to configure everything from the integrated development environment (IDE) to build tools such as Maven or Gradle. We also need to configure the command-line tools used for containerization and generating the Kubernetes manifest. If we don’t want to spin up a Kubernetes cluster locally, we also must connect to a remote Kubernetes cluster for continuous testing and deployment.
Developers should spend less time on configuration and more time accelerating the inner-loop development cycle of building, testing, and deploying our applications. Ideally, we should be able to continuously develop applications in a pre-configured Kubernetes environment.
This article is a guide to configuring Java applications using Quarkus quick starts in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift. As you'll see, using quick starts in the developer sandbox lets you focus on the inner loop of development, without needing to configure the Kubernetes cluster or development tools.
4 books to boost your data storytelling skills [Ed: "Consider these books as essential resources to help you maximize the value of your data" sounds like some sort of surveillance PR slant in Red Hat's site]
Whether you are an analyst, a business operations pro, an upwardly mobile team lead, or a senior executive, working with data is now a critical success factor to advancing your career. While hardcore data skills like being good at math and computer science are key, softer skills are equally important and sometimes harder to master.
Soft data skills involve being able to communicate your vision and persuade stakeholders with a compelling story. Unfortunately, most data science courses don’t teach these skills, which makes obtaining these types of skills a challenge.
Free Software Leftovers
Genode OS as the from-scratch open-source operating system framework built atop a micro-kernel abstraction layer and various original user-space components is out with its version 21.05 update.
Given the amount of work being carried out by Genode OS and not just relying on the Linux kernel or a platform with existing device driver support, Genode for some areas is late to the party... Such as with today's Genode OS 21.05 release now introducing web camera support. Genode OS 21.05 features initial web cam support that they began working on last year given the pandemic. This ended up being quite involved even with leveraging libuvc and libusb. They do have webcam support working now though including having developed integration for VirtualBox and QEMU.
When you use the name localhost in a URL, what does it mean? Where does the network traffic go when you ask curl to download http://localhost ?
Is “localhost” just a name like any other or do you think it infers speaking to your local host on a loopback address?
Huawei has been using the invites for its HarmonyOS event to tease upcoming products – first the Huawei Watch 3, then a new M-Pencil for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2 tablet and now the Huawei P50 series. The latest invite shows two circular camera bumps seen at an angle.
We have seen these bumps several times before in leaked renders and hands-on photos. They are supposed to house an impressive Sony IMX800 1” sensor, however, the trade sanctions and the delays they brought have caused Huawei to lose some of its thunder.
Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that it has joined Dronecode, a US-based non-profit run by Linux Foundation, to foster the use of open-source software on flying vehicles.
TII obtained membership in the global organisation through its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC).
Programming Leftovers
ConvertiGo is a No-Code, Low-code platform for full-stack mobile and web application development. It helps developers to keep a huge amounts of time and money instead of waste them by writing and maintaining complex code.
ConvertiGo currently used by more than 150K developers worldwide, building enterprise class mobile apps.
I am starting a new blog series, for covering my GSoC’21 journey with GNOME Foundation. This is going to be an introductory blog where I will talk about the project on which I’ll be working this summer. Before we get started let me introduce myself to the folks reading from the GNOME planet. I am Nishit Patel, an undergraduate Computer Engineering student from India.
I began my pre GSoC journey back in November 2020 when I opened my first MR in tracker project. It was a small bug fix in the README.md file which I came across while setting up my local environment. Later, I began keeping a watch on the #tracker IRC and used to ask maintainers for help whenever I was stuck at something. Maintainers were very helpful and polite with their prompt replies even if I was asking some stupid question that was already addressed somewhere in the documentation. One thing that I noticed is it is better to first google, and check the docs before asking the question as it saves the maintainers precious time, and you also get to learn something new in the process.
A new release of the inline package got to CRAN today, following and further updating the recent update from earlier in the month. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package was used quite extensively by Rcpp in the days before Rcpp Attributes arrived on the scene providing an even better alternative for its use cases. inline is still used by rstan and a number of other packages.
This release builds on and extends the work of the recent 0.3.18 release and tweaks some of the test. We cannot fully test all platforms used by CRAN so some times iterations such as this one are needed. The package was uploaded a few days ago, but it sometimes takes a few days to clarify changes over email to the CRAN maintainers whose work is still greatly appreciated.
We are happy to announce that Qt Online Installer 4.1.1 has been released today.
Release Manager Provides Update on Early Features Requisitions for Leap 15.4
The release manager of openSUSE Leap is finishing up the release of Leap 15.3, but wants to keep contributors and developers informed about an early feature request deadline for the Leap 15.4 release.
Early feature requests are important since Leap is compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise and the early feature request deadline for Service Pack 4 is June 26.
“This is very important to openSUSE Leap 15.4 contributors as 1/3 of Leap 15.4 binaries will be re-used with SUSE Linux Enterprise and therefore submit requests are accepted there,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman on a project email list. “Just to clarify, this deadline is the same for everyone, be it a largest partner, community contributor or an employee.”
openSUSE Leap and Package Hub exclusive packages will have similar deadlines as described in the roadmap.
Also: openSUSE.Asia Summit 2021 Logo Competition Announcement
