IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers X.Org Server Git Lands Latest Patches To Help NVIDIA XWayland Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan has landed the latest XWayland improvements into X.Org Server Git for primarily benefiting the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack. The code pushed to X.Org Server Git today is adding the GLVND (OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library) vendor to the XWayland screen. This change is ultimately about ensuring the proper GLX library gets loaded when using the XWayland EGLStreams back-end.

Get started with Kubernetes using chaos engineering Kubernetes is turning 11, so I'll be celebrating its birthday by giving you some open source tools that will help you cause chaos. Chaos engineering is part science, part planning, and part experiments. It's the discipline of experimenting on a system to build confidence in the system's capability to withstand turbulent conditions in production. Before I start passing out the gifts, in this introductory article, I will explain the basics of how chaos engineering works.

Join upstream maintainers in this new free online event [Ed: IBM and OSI boosting Microsoft moles and lobbyists (of proprietary software!) and this is so awful on so many levels. Speaks of "our pals at" Microsoft... and notice how many Microsoft employees lead this. They've killed the term "Open Source".] Upstream will kick off Maintainer Week, a series of events we're hosting alongside our pals at GitHub to celebrate the vital work of open source maintainers and highlight some of the heroes behind the movement.

Fedora Community Blog: Outreachy Interns introduction – 2021 Summer Recently, Outreachy announced selected Interns for May 2021 to August 2021 round and we have 4 interns with us. This blog introduces them to the community. If you see them around, please welcome them and share some virtual cookies. Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves!

Learn Quarkus faster with quick starts in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift Java developers are usually required to take many actions before we can begin developing and deploying cloud-native microservices on Kubernetes. First, we have to configure everything from the integrated development environment (IDE) to build tools such as Maven or Gradle. We also need to configure the command-line tools used for containerization and generating the Kubernetes manifest. If we don’t want to spin up a Kubernetes cluster locally, we also must connect to a remote Kubernetes cluster for continuous testing and deployment. Developers should spend less time on configuration and more time accelerating the inner-loop development cycle of building, testing, and deploying our applications. Ideally, we should be able to continuously develop applications in a pre-configured Kubernetes environment. This article is a guide to configuring Java applications using Quarkus quick starts in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift. As you'll see, using quick starts in the developer sandbox lets you focus on the inner loop of development, without needing to configure the Kubernetes cluster or development tools.

4 books to boost your data storytelling skills [Ed: "Consider these books as essential resources to help you maximize the value of your data" sounds like some sort of surveillance PR slant in Red Hat's site] Whether you are an analyst, a business operations pro, an upwardly mobile team lead, or a senior executive, working with data is now a critical success factor to advancing your career. While hardcore data skills like being good at math and computer science are key, softer skills are equally important and sometimes harder to master. Soft data skills involve being able to communicate your vision and persuade stakeholders with a compelling story. Unfortunately, most data science courses don’t teach these skills, which makes obtaining these types of skills a challenge.

Free Software Leftovers Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault Genode OS as the from-scratch open-source operating system framework built atop a micro-kernel abstraction layer and various original user-space components is out with its version 21.05 update. Given the amount of work being carried out by Genode OS and not just relying on the Linux kernel or a platform with existing device driver support, Genode for some areas is late to the party... Such as with today's Genode OS 21.05 release now introducing web camera support. Genode OS 21.05 features initial web cam support that they began working on last year given the pandemic. This ended up being quite involved even with leveraging libuvc and libusb. They do have webcam support working now though including having developed integration for VirtualBox and QEMU.

Daniel Stenberg: curl localhost as a local host When you use the name localhost in a URL, what does it mean? Where does the network traffic go when you ask curl to download http://localhost ? Is “localhost” just a name like any other or do you think it infers speaking to your local host on a loopback address?

Huawei P50 teased with latest invite for the HarmonyOS event on June 2 Huawei has been using the invites for its HarmonyOS event to tease upcoming products – first the Huawei Watch 3, then a new M-Pencil for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2 tablet and now the Huawei P50 series. The latest invite shows two circular camera bumps seen at an angle. We have seen these bumps several times before in leaked renders and hands-on photos. They are supposed to house an impressive Sony IMX800 1” sensor, however, the trade sanctions and the delays they brought have caused Huawei to lose some of its thunder.

Emirates News Agency - TII's Secure Systems Research Centre joins Linux Foundation’s Dronecode - ToysMatrix Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that it has joined Dronecode, a US-based non-profit run by Linux Foundation, to foster the use of open-source software on flying vehicles. TII obtained membership in the global organisation through its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC).