Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2021 Brings Improvements to Thunar, Mousepad, and More
May has been a great month for Xfce, which is still one of the lightest, customizable, and modern desktop environments for Linux-based operating systems. The star of this month is the famous Thunar file manager, which received no less than three stable and two development releases.
The stable releases bump the version number to 4.16.8 for the Xfce 4.16 series, bringing various bug fixes for crashes, regressions, or security issues, in an attempt to make Thunar more stable, secure and reliable. On the other hand, the two development releases introduced numerous new features and improvements that you’ll be enjoying as part of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release.
Release Manager Provides Update on Early Features Requisitions for Leap 15.4
The release manager of openSUSE Leap is finishing up the release of Leap 15.3, but wants to keep contributors and developers informed about an early feature request deadline for the Leap 15.4 release. Early feature requests are important since Leap is compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise and the early feature request deadline for Service Pack 4 is June 26. “This is very important to openSUSE Leap 15.4 contributors as 1/3 of Leap 15.4 binaries will be re-used with SUSE Linux Enterprise and therefore submit requests are accepted there,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman on a project email list. “Just to clarify, this deadline is the same for everyone, be it a largest partner, community contributor or an employee.” openSUSE Leap and Package Hub exclusive packages will have similar deadlines as described in the roadmap. Also: openSUSE.Asia Summit 2021 Logo Competition Announcement
