How To Install OwnCloud on AlmaLinux 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ownCloud is an open-source, self-hosted file sync and shares app platform similar to Dropbox. It allows Access & syncing files, contacts, calendars & bookmarks across devices. You can access it via the good-looking and easy-to-use web interface or install the OwnCloud client on your Desktop or Laptop machine (supports Linux, Windows, and macOS).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of OwnCloud on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to manage AWS IAM using aws-cli
Managing IAM Users, Groups, and Roles from your terminal is easy and interesting, you just need to execute the commands to achieve the task. In this article, we will see the commands to create Users, Groups, and Roles. We will also see commands to attach and detach policies to the IAM user, group, and role we create. This guide will help you get started with managing IAM resources from the terminal.
Before we proceed, it is assumed that you are familiar with IAM Users, Groups, Roles, Policies.
Introducing gpg-tui, a Terminal User Interface for GnuPG – orhun's blog – Some place on the internet.
GnuPG is a well-known implementation of the OpenPGP standard which is been used for years in various communities and projects. It’s also known as “GPG”, which is the name of the command line tool that makes it easier to integrate with other applications. It is battle-tested over the years and has a wealth of frontend applications and libraries.
My past with GnuPG is roughly the same with an ordinary developer who is into programming, open source, and related concepts. So I cannot say that I was using it for more than encryption/decryption/verification of files/emails and different types of authentication. It is a tool basically for securing the communication for me.
How to install Dijeweled Remastered on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Dijeweled Remastered on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to setup PasswordLess SSH in Linux? (with Video tutorial) - LinuxTechLab
This tutorial answers your question i.e. how to set up Passwordless SSH? SSH is a protocol to communicate a server with the client in an encrypted manner.
It has replaced telnet protocol, which was not at all secure at all. Almost all the Linux system admins know about it because they use it to connect to Linux servers as the physical access to the server is very limited.
Setting up PyQT5 && Mariadb CRUD Application on Fedora Server 34
How to Make Gimp Look Like Photoshop
You’d be surprised to discover what you can do with GIMP, the free photo editing program. This downloadable software can help you create spectacular photos by allowing you to edit tiny details, correct color, or simply change your picture’s background.
Using a declare command for arithmetic - Linux Concept
Whenever we declare any variable, by default, this variable stores the string type of data. We cannot do arithmetic operations on them. We can declare a variable as an integer by using the declare command. Such variables are declared as integers; if we try to assign a string to them, then bash assigns 0 to these variables.
Bash will report an error if we try to assign fractional values (floating points) to integer variables.
Using the let command for arithmetic
Understanding on <<;< operator in Linux shell
File handling in Linux - Linux Concept
The exec command is very interesting. Whenever we run any command in a shell, a new subshell or process gets created, and the command runs in this newly created process. When we run any command as an argument to the exec command, exec will replace the current shell with the command to be executed. It does not create or spawn a new process to run the command.
Debugging Linux Shell Script - Linux Concept
In the very old days of computer technology, the initial problems with computers were due to real insects. Due to this, fault finding was later called finding the bug. Therefore, the process of finding and fixing the problems in computers was called debugging.
Understanding on << operator in Linux shell
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Late Night Linux, Htop, Destination Linux, Matrix Spaces Beta
Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2021 Brings Improvements to Thunar, Mousepad, and More
May has been a great month for Xfce, which is still one of the lightest, customizable, and modern desktop environments for Linux-based operating systems. The star of this month is the famous Thunar file manager, which received no less than three stable and two development releases. The stable releases bump the version number to 4.16.8 for the Xfce 4.16 series, bringing various bug fixes for crashes, regressions, or security issues, in an attempt to make Thunar more stable, secure and reliable. On the other hand, the two development releases introduced numerous new features and improvements that you’ll be enjoying as part of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release.
Android Leftovers
