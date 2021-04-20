Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Late Night Linux, Htop, Destination Linux, Matrix Spaces Beta
Our reaction to the new Freenode developments, and Audacity's latest shock to the community.
Plus Pwned Passwords goes open source, the public release of Fuchsia, and Valve's rumored Linux handheld.
A quick look at a powerful distro that deserves a lot more time, your feedback, and Graham finally tries out a Pinephone.
Htop is an interactive system-monitor process-viewer and process-manager. It is designed as an alternative to the Unix program "top". Even though Htop is a very popular program, many users are unaware of the customization options available for it.
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have everyones favorite hacker Bo on for his hack shack snack segment. Then we take a look at the recent updates with Inkscape and some rumors coming from Valve. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Matrix has had it's communities feature for quite a while but since the beginning spaces were going to replace them and that day has finally come, they're still missing some of the features they need but they're already better then existing communities
Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2021 Brings Improvements to Thunar, Mousepad, and More
May has been a great month for Xfce, which is still one of the lightest, customizable, and modern desktop environments for Linux-based operating systems. The star of this month is the famous Thunar file manager, which received no less than three stable and two development releases.
The stable releases bump the version number to 4.16.8 for the Xfce 4.16 series, bringing various bug fixes for crashes, regressions, or security issues, in an attempt to make Thunar more stable, secure and reliable. On the other hand, the two development releases introduced numerous new features and improvements that you’ll be enjoying as part of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release.
May 2021 Web Server Survey [Ed: The Microsoft collapse in Web servers continues; down from 5.54% to 4.95% in one single mouth (lost 7 million!)]
In the May 2021 survey we received responses from 1,218,423,991 sites across 259,596,021 unique domains and 11,051,830 web-facing computers. This reflects a gain of 6.28 million sites and 112,000 computers, but a loss of 4.87 million domains.
nginx gained the largest number of hostnames, active sites, and computers this month; but also suffered the largest loss of 4.73 million domains. Its most notable gain was of 78,900 computers (+2.03%), which increased its leading share to 36.0%. It also continues to lead in the hostnames and domains metrics, while Apache is top in active sites.
Apache also maintains its lead amongst the top million websites, with a 25.4% share compared to nginx's 22.9%. Cloudflare's share of the top million sites is now up to 17.0% after increasing its presence by a further 3,090 sites, and Microsoft added 1,840 sites to bring its share up to 6.85%.
OpenResty saw the largest decrease of 8.10 million hostnames (-9.88%), which has taken its market share down to 6.06% (-0.7 pp). Microsoft also suffered a large loss of 6.92 million sites (-10.3%), which took its share down to 4.95% (-0.6 pp).
One of OpenResty's most prominent users is Automattic, which uses it to serve millions of Tumblr microblogging websites that can be found under the tumblr.com domain – for example, icontherecord.tumblr.com.
Automattic is also responsible for the popular WordPress.com blogging service, where it instead uses nginx to serve millions of blogs. These WordPress-powered sites can either use custom domain names, or free blogs can be created directly under the wordpress.com domain – for example, catsbeingcats.wordpress.com.
The underlying WordPress blogging software reached its 18th birthday this month. Automattic continues to contribute to this open source project, and the software is freely available from wordpress.org, allowing anyone to download and install the software on other compatible web server platforms. Although Apache and nginx are recommended, any server that supports PHP and MySQL ought to be capable of running a WordPress site. Such is the popularity of WordPress, some hosting providers also provide one-click installers and other tools that make it easy to manage WordPress sites.
Collaborating and partnering with over 10 Linux distributors to make a seamless virtual desktop experience, Alex is CEO of shells.com, a new virtual desktop cloud computing solution that is simplifying the virtual desktop experience.
The platform lets anyone access their cloud computer from any device with a browser so you can have a Linux desktop on your Apple iPad or your Windows computer on your XBox!
The team are also the previous founders and operators of Private Internet Access, one of the world’s best and most trusted VPNs. This Slogging thread by Alex Lee, Justin Roberti, Golda Velez, Zlatan Todoric and Akasha Rose occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.
However, I see in latest build of EasyOS that binary executables are still showing as mime type "application/x-sharedlib" in package 'shared-mime-info', though 'file' executable shows them as "ELF 64-bit LSB pie executable".
Chased the cause down to the build using an older /usr/share/mime/packages/freedesktop.org.xml, instead of the one that comes with the 'shared-mime-info' package.
Also fixed a couple of other things...
A change rather than a fix... the keyboard layout and password entry in the initrd are now gtk GUI apps. That is, nice GUI apps before the switch_root to the main filesystem.
Previously, was only doing that for non-English builds, then not at all as Xorg was not working with the /dev/fb0 framebuffer -- solved by rolling back to xserver 1.19.7, from 1.20.8.
Note, in the EasyOS Buster-series had this problem, and compiled a very cutdown xserver 1.19.6 and made it into a PET. Used that to run GUI apps in the initrd.
