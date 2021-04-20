Security Leftovers
If you’ve ever wondered about how things are kept secure on the Internet, especially considering that there are several malevolent agents that constantly attempt to break in data vaults, cryptography is one of the answers that best fits the question.
As you may know, cryptography is merely one of the methods used to protect information and communications, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple by any means. In fact, it’s a technology that undergoes constant development to ensure that the standards it relies on are always top of the line.
An example of such a standard is AES, an acronym that you probably encountered before, especially if you constantly use communications apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, or VPN software. In this article, we’re going to focus on AES and help you understand it better.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (hyperkitty, libxml2, nginx, openjdk-11-jre-dcevm, rxvt-unicode, samba, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (exiv2, java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32, mingw-python-pillow, opendmarc, php-symfony3, php-symfony4, python-pillow, runc, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, and rxvt-unicode), openSUSE (curl, hivex, libu2f-host, libX11, libxls, singularity, and upx), Oracle (dotnet3.1 and dotnet5.0), Red Hat (docker, glib2, and runc), and Ubuntu (lz4).
The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.
Updates for JingOS and Phosh, notes on PinePhone keyboard hacking
Developers at Purism have released a new version of the Phosh user interface for Linux phones, bringing bug fixes, usability improvements, and several other changes to this phone shell used by multiple smartphone Linux distributions including some versions of postmarketOS (which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, by the way).
Meanwhile, the folks at Jingling have released a new build of JingOS, their Linux distribution for tablets (and eventually smartphones). The developer of the most promising Linux kernel patches for the PinePhone has begun digging into the schematics and software for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and it looks like it’ll be a pretty hackable device.
Here’s a roundup of recent mobile Linux news.
Arduino Projects
Makers love Nerf guns, but Nathan Li takes foam-based home security to a new level with his mini Nerf tank. Naturally there’s an Arduino Uno in there, powering the mobile dart launcher.
[...]
Li takes his tank through a series of batteries, all of which show impressive results. Accuracy is spot on, which isn’t easy with notoriously unreliable Nerf darts. A five-foot muzzle velocity test achieves a whopping 35MPH dart speed. The distance test sends foam projectiles an impressive 44 feet.
Bike locks have not changed that much in the last few decades, even though our devices have gotten far smarter, so they seem in need of an update. Designed with this in mind, the TapLock is able to intelligently lock and unlock from either Bluetooth or taps on the enclosure. It uses a Nano 33 BLE Sense to detect tap patterns via an onboard accelerometer as well as BLE capabilities to communicate with the owner’s phone.
Because taps are not necessarily directional, the TapLock’s creators took an average of each accelerometer axis and charted the time between the peaks. After collecting a large sample of data, they used Edge Impulse to process the data and then train a model with an accuracy of 96.4%. This allows the owner to have some wiggle room when trying to lock or unlock the bike.
The project includes the use of an Ultrasonic Sensor to control LED glow patterns using Arduino UNO R3. This is a single sensor-based application to demonstrate the processing and control power of Arduino. It also highlights the input-output (I/O) mechanism and its communication with the ATmega328P microcontroller.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ownCloud is an open-source, self-hosted file sync and shares app platform similar to Dropbox. It allows Access & syncing files, contacts, calendars & bookmarks across devices. You can access it via the good-looking and easy-to-use web interface or install the OwnCloud client on your Desktop or Laptop machine (supports Linux, Windows, and macOS).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of OwnCloud on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
Managing IAM Users, Groups, and Roles from your terminal is easy and interesting, you just need to execute the commands to achieve the task. In this article, we will see the commands to create Users, Groups, and Roles. We will also see commands to attach and detach policies to the IAM user, group, and role we create. This guide will help you get started with managing IAM resources from the terminal.
Before we proceed, it is assumed that you are familiar with IAM Users, Groups, Roles, Policies.
GnuPG is a well-known implementation of the OpenPGP standard which is been used for years in various communities and projects. It’s also known as “GPG”, which is the name of the command line tool that makes it easier to integrate with other applications. It is battle-tested over the years and has a wealth of frontend applications and libraries.
My past with GnuPG is roughly the same with an ordinary developer who is into programming, open source, and related concepts. So I cannot say that I was using it for more than encryption/decryption/verification of files/emails and different types of authentication. It is a tool basically for securing the communication for me.
Today we are looking at how to install Dijeweled Remastered on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
This tutorial answers your question i.e. how to set up Passwordless SSH? SSH is a protocol to communicate a server with the client in an encrypted manner.
It has replaced telnet protocol, which was not at all secure at all. Almost all the Linux system admins know about it because they use it to connect to Linux servers as the physical access to the server is very limited.
You’d be surprised to discover what you can do with GIMP, the free photo editing program. This downloadable software can help you create spectacular photos by allowing you to edit tiny details, correct color, or simply change your picture’s background.
Whenever we declare any variable, by default, this variable stores the string type of data. We cannot do arithmetic operations on them. We can declare a variable as an integer by using the declare command. Such variables are declared as integers; if we try to assign a string to them, then bash assigns 0 to these variables.
Bash will report an error if we try to assign fractional values (floating points) to integer variables.
The exec command is very interesting. Whenever we run any command in a shell, a new subshell or process gets created, and the command runs in this newly created process. When we run any command as an argument to the exec command, exec will replace the current shell with the command to be executed. It does not create or spawn a new process to run the command.
In the very old days of computer technology, the initial problems with computers were due to real insects. Due to this, fault finding was later called finding the bug. Therefore, the process of finding and fixing the problems in computers was called debugging.
