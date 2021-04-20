Security Leftovers What Is AES Encryption, Examples of How the Advanced Encryption Standard Works If you’ve ever wondered about how things are kept secure on the Internet, especially considering that there are several malevolent agents that constantly attempt to break in data vaults, cryptography is one of the answers that best fits the question. As you may know, cryptography is merely one of the methods used to protect information and communications, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple by any means. In fact, it’s a technology that undergoes constant development to ensure that the standards it relies on are always top of the line. An example of such a standard is AES, an acronym that you probably encountered before, especially if you constantly use communications apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, or VPN software. In this article, we’re going to focus on AES and help you understand it better.

Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Debian (hyperkitty, libxml2, nginx, openjdk-11-jre-dcevm, rxvt-unicode, samba, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (exiv2, java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32, mingw-python-pillow, opendmarc, php-symfony3, php-symfony4, python-pillow, runc, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, and rxvt-unicode), openSUSE (curl, hivex, libu2f-host, libX11, libxls, singularity, and upx), Oracle (dotnet3.1 and dotnet5.0), Red Hat (docker, glib2, and runc), and Ubuntu (lz4).

Chris Lamb: Free software activities in May 2021 The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

Updates for JingOS and Phosh, notes on PinePhone keyboard hacking Developers at Purism have released a new version of the Phosh user interface for Linux phones, bringing bug fixes, usability improvements, and several other changes to this phone shell used by multiple smartphone Linux distributions including some versions of postmarketOS (which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, by the way). Meanwhile, the folks at Jingling have released a new build of JingOS, their Linux distribution for tablets (and eventually smartphones). The developer of the most promising Linux kernel patches for the PinePhone has begun digging into the schematics and software for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and it looks like it’ll be a pretty hackable device. Here’s a roundup of recent mobile Linux news.