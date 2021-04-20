Free Software and Programming
Here's how you can get all your day-to-day computing done with free software — GNU MediaGoblin
The business benefits of using an open-source cloud - TechCentral
Facebook Compression Algorithm Zstandard 1.5 Improves Performance [Ed: Facebook uses it to lower the cost of stealing, storing and selling your personal data. Then it's openwashing the whole lot, with help from LF.]
Facebook open sourced Zstandard almost six years ago with the aim of outperforming Zlib in both speed and efficiency. Zstandard 1.5 improves compression speed at intermediate compression levels, compression ratio at higher levels, and brings faster decompression speed.
Zstandard supports compression levels up to 22. Thanks to a new default match finder, Zstardard 1.5 reaches higher compression speed for levels between 5 and 12 and inputs larger than 256K. According to Facebook benchmarks, improvements range from +25% to +140% without significant loss in terms of compression ratio. Facebook claims even better results on heavily loaded machines under significant cache contention.
Cory Doctorow +++ Artificial Intelligence +++ New Staffer Fani Partsafyllidou
In our May Newsletter read about our time traveller Cory Doctorow who sends his wishes for 20 Years FSFE from utopian 2041, Router Freedom developments in Greece, Germany, and Austria as well as AI application benefits under Free Software licenses and as usual our other diverse community activities.
Enable Fission tt(c) on more platforms
Last week my coworker Andrew Halberstadt talked me through the process of configuring Firefox CI to run a given test suite with Fission enabled on additional platforms.
I am working on a patch to do this for our telemetry integration tests which are set up with mozharness and use treeherder symbol tt(c). Since the process should be close to identical for similar test suites, I decided to summarize what I’ve learned in this post, so next time someone on my team wants to do this, we don’t need to bug Andrew again.
Perl / Unix One-liner Cage Match, Part 2
In Part 1, I compared Perl’s regexp features with sed and Awk. In this concluding part, I’ll cover examples that make use of Perl’s extensive built-in features and third-party modules.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.22 Under The Bus
So you’re a frequent visitor of this popular bar. Then one day, the management of the bar changes and most of the personnel decides to start working for another bar. Management of the bar then shuts out any remaining guests because the remaining guests where just talking about the new bar. Followed by the new management changing the locks on the doors so nobody can get in anymore.
This in short is what happened in the Freenode to Libera.chat saga (/r/rakulang, SlashDot comments, TheRegister article). Since most of the move was already done before the new management of Freenode decided to make themselves impossible, this did not affect the Raku community much. But, as Patrick Spek writes on the mailing list, there are still a lot of references to Freenode in ecosystem module documentation, that would need to be updated. Please help module authors by providing a Pull Request for such an update, when you find such a reference!
Developers at Purism have released a new version of the Phosh user interface for Linux phones, bringing bug fixes, usability improvements, and several other changes to this phone shell used by multiple smartphone Linux distributions including some versions of postmarketOS (which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, by the way). Meanwhile, the folks at Jingling have released a new build of JingOS, their Linux distribution for tablets (and eventually smartphones). The developer of the most promising Linux kernel patches for the PinePhone has begun digging into the schematics and software for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and it looks like it’ll be a pretty hackable device. Here’s a roundup of recent mobile Linux news.
