Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of June 2021 05:06:34 AM Filed under
Development
GNU
  • Here's how you can get all your day-to-day computing done with free software — GNU MediaGoblin
  • The business benefits of using an open-source cloud - TechCentral
  Facebook Compression Algorithm Zstandard 1.5 Improves Performance

    Facebook open sourced Zstandard almost six years ago with the aim of outperforming Zlib in both speed and efficiency. Zstandard 1.5 improves compression speed at intermediate compression levels, compression ratio at higher levels, and brings faster decompression speed.

    Zstandard supports compression levels up to 22. Thanks to a new default match finder, Zstardard 1.5 reaches higher compression speed for levels between 5 and 12 and inputs larger than 256K. According to Facebook benchmarks, improvements range from +25% to +140% without significant loss in terms of compression ratio. Facebook claims even better results on heavily loaded machines under significant cache contention.

  • Cory Doctorow +++ Artificial Intelligence +++ New Staffer Fani Partsafyllidou

    In our May Newsletter read about our time traveller Cory Doctorow who sends his wishes for 20 Years FSFE from utopian 2041, Router Freedom developments in Greece, Germany, and Austria as well as AI application benefits under Free Software licenses and as usual our other diverse community activities.

  • Enable Fission tt(c) on more platforms

    Last week my coworker Andrew Halberstadt talked me through the process of configuring Firefox CI to run a given test suite with Fission enabled on additional platforms.

    I am working on a patch to do this for our telemetry integration tests which are set up with mozharness and use treeherder symbol tt(c). Since the process should be close to identical for similar test suites, I decided to summarize what I’ve learned in this post, so next time someone on my team wants to do this, we don’t need to bug Andrew again.

  • Perl / Unix One-liner Cage Match, Part 2

    In Part 1, I compared Perl’s regexp features with sed and Awk. In this concluding part, I’ll cover examples that make use of Perl’s extensive built-in features and third-party modules.

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.22 Under The Bus

    So you’re a frequent visitor of this popular bar. Then one day, the management of the bar changes and most of the personnel decides to start working for another bar. Management of the bar then shuts out any remaining guests because the remaining guests where just talking about the new bar. Followed by the new management changing the locks on the doors so nobody can get in anymore.

    This in short is what happened in the Freenode to Libera.chat saga (/r/rakulang, SlashDot comments, TheRegister article). Since most of the move was already done before the new management of Freenode decided to make themselves impossible, this did not affect the Raku community much. But, as Patrick Spek writes on the mailing list, there are still a lot of references to Freenode in ecosystem module documentation, that would need to be updated. Please help module authors by providing a Pull Request for such an update, when you find such a reference!

today's howtos

  • LFCA: Learn the Basic Concepts of DevOps – Part 21

    DevOps has been a trending topic for quite a while now and has managed to draw the attention of technology professionals and enterprises alike. As a beginner, it can be challenging wrapping your head around the concept of DevOps, and in this topic, we will flesh out the basic concepts of this internet buzzword. To start off, DevOps is a portmanteau of two words: Development and Operations. It is a set of practices and tools that promote collaboration between development teams (Devs) and operations (Ops). The goal of DevOps is to streamline the software development lifecycle, minimize failure rates, scale up the frequency of deployments, and achieve high-quality software.

  • Pi IoT In C Using Linux Drivers - The SPI Driver
  • TSDgeos' blog: How i ended up fixing a "not a bug" in Qt Quick that made apostrophes not being rendered while reviewing an Okular patch

    But in Okular we don't use Qt Quick you'll say! Well, we actually use Qt Quick in the mobile interface of Okular, but you're right, this was not a patch for the mobile version, so "But in Okular we don't use Qt Quick!"

  • Puma graceful restarts

    How to configure Puma 5 application server for graceful restarts, and what is the difference between regular, hot, and phased restarts? Application restarts are necessary when things go wrong or whenever we need to push a new application version. But a regular restart isn’t usually anything more than stopping and starting the server again. To keep clients connected or even keep serving requests, we need a better strategy.

  • How to Check TLS/SSL Expiration Date Using OpenSSL

    TLS/SSL certificates are used for encrypting websites or web applications. They provide much-needed privacy and confidentiality to users who are interacting with the webserver via a browser or on command-line. Different SSL certificates have different validity periods with the maximum being 397 days ( 1 year, 1 month, and 2 days) from 1, September 2020. Let's Encrypt provides validity of up to 90 days.

Free/Libre Games: 0 A.D. Alpha 25 and OpenTTD

  • Free and open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 25 to release in June with feature-freeze imminent

    Wildfire Games have given an update on the status of 0 A.D. Alpha 25, which they've now confirmed the Feature Freeze will begin on June 6 to focus on getting it release ready. We now know that on June 6 it will enter a Feature Freeze, meaning no more features will be pulled into the code and instead they will switch to bug fixing and optimization. Then on June 13 a "Commit and String Freeze" will happen, as they focus on getting out Release Candidate builds to move onto 0 A.D. Alpha 25 releasing at the earliest June 20, but it can be pushed to June 30 depending on bugs found during the RC phase.

  • Play OpenTTD with HD graphics

    It's been a few years since I wrote about OpenTTD in any great detail. But something magical happened a few weeks back. OpenTTD is now available through Steam, which makes it accessible to a huge number of gamers who might not necessarily discover it otherwise. But then, if you're a hardcore tycoonist, and at least 9,000 years old, then Transport Tycoon Deluxe is an inseparable part of your life and soul. The Steam announcement dropped me into my train-building mood, and I started playing it again. But standard OpenTTD doesn't look amazing on 2K and 4K monitors. So I went back to yet another something I've written about many years ago - 32bit high-def graphics for this lovely game. And I decided to revisit the topic, and see if I can get OpenTTD to look great in 2021. Hence, this article.

Security Leftovers

  • What Is AES Encryption, Examples of How the Advanced Encryption Standard Works

    If you’ve ever wondered about how things are kept secure on the Internet, especially considering that there are several malevolent agents that constantly attempt to break in data vaults, cryptography is one of the answers that best fits the question. As you may know, cryptography is merely one of the methods used to protect information and communications, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple by any means. In fact, it’s a technology that undergoes constant development to ensure that the standards it relies on are always top of the line. An example of such a standard is AES, an acronym that you probably encountered before, especially if you constantly use communications apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, or VPN software. In this article, we’re going to focus on AES and help you understand it better.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (hyperkitty, libxml2, nginx, openjdk-11-jre-dcevm, rxvt-unicode, samba, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (exiv2, java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32, mingw-python-pillow, opendmarc, php-symfony3, php-symfony4, python-pillow, runc, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, and rxvt-unicode), openSUSE (curl, hivex, libu2f-host, libX11, libxls, singularity, and upx), Oracle (dotnet3.1 and dotnet5.0), Red Hat (docker, glib2, and runc), and Ubuntu (lz4).

  • Chris Lamb: Free software activities in May 2021

    The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

Updates for JingOS and Phosh, notes on PinePhone keyboard hacking

Developers at Purism have released a new version of the Phosh user interface for Linux phones, bringing bug fixes, usability improvements, and several other changes to this phone shell used by multiple smartphone Linux distributions including some versions of postmarketOS (which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, by the way). Meanwhile, the folks at Jingling have released a new build of JingOS, their Linux distribution for tablets (and eventually smartphones). The developer of the most promising Linux kernel patches for the PinePhone has begun digging into the schematics and software for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and it looks like it’ll be a pretty hackable device. Here’s a roundup of recent mobile Linux news. Read more

