today's leftovers
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 685
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 685 for the week of May 23 – 29, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2021
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
AWS Free Tier, where's your spending limit? 'I thought I deleted everything but I have been charged $200'
Amazon Web Services has come under fire for lack of hard spending limits on accounts, after some users reported unexpected bills from what they thought were tutorial accounts.
AWS does not have a freemium business model (unlike, say, GitHub or Dropbox), but it does have "free tier" services that cost nothing to use, within their constraints (which may be severe).
The company provides these not out of generosity but to enable experimentation, presumably in the hope that this leads in due course to paying customers. There can be bill shocks though, as the company provides no built-in feature that caps spending to zero or even to a specified amount.
The issue came up earlier this month when cloud architect Forrest Brazeal reported on Twitter about a student who attended a Sagemaker (the AWS machine learning toolkit) tutorial and was sent a $200 bill, saying "I thought I deleted everything but I have been charged $200."
Virtuozzo Launches A Mature Linux Distribution VzLinux For The Public
VzLinux Enterprise Distribution has been used as a basic operating system for Virtuozzo’s OpenVZ virtualization solutions and other commercial products for more than 20 years, and has been used as a guest operating system.
The Linux distribution is maintained by the open source community, and network hosting service providers and other end customers who deploy the technology can directly enjoy a stable and long-term support system.
I've come to like date-based names for log rotation
One of the divides in Linux distributions is how they set up logrotate, especially including how they have logrotate name the 'rotated' copies of logs. Ubuntu (and I assume Debian) use the traditional approach of numbered old log files, where the most recently rotated log file has a .0 suffix, the next most recent has a .1 suffix, and so on back to however many versions you want to keep. A while back, Red Hat Enterprise and thus Fedora switched to date-based naming, where the suffix is based on the day that the log was rolled and you get names like 'cron-20210530'.
Adjusting my ZFS filesystems to conform with standard FreeBSD boot environments
I don’t know what I did wrong, but I did manage to fix them up afterwards. I suspect that I still had zroot/usr mounted and did not notice.
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs - Phoronix
AMD currently just supports Vulkan ray-tracing with their Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards while now there is independent work being done on Mesa's unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) to allow ray-tracing to work with older generations of GPUs like Vega and Polaris.
Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on VKD3D-Proton, DXVK/D9VK, and related projects while working under contract for Valve has been experimenting with bringing RADV Vulkan ray-tracing to pre-RDNA2 GPUs.
While RDNA2 GPUs offer hardware acceleration around BVH ray intersection tests, there isn't much more that is actually new silicon for ray-tracing with these latest consumer GPUs. But the ray intersection tests can also be handled as a SPIR-V shader for any GPU as well, so that is what Ashton has been experimenting with.
AMD Announces New Zen 3 Desktop APUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution + More - Phoronix
Overall, a rather promising keynote for the virtual Computex Taipei event... Now to get our hands on the new hardware for delivering Linux benchmarks of these new wares.
Macs & MacOS: Greener Grass?
Linux and Windows can be installed interchangeably on PCs, leading consumers to find what works best for them. The constant unknown about MacOS brings a certain appeal to it - like standing outside an exclusive club, wondering what’s inside.
[...]
By using a Mac, your efficiency is capped by your wallet and what Apple allows. If you like forced microbreaks and workflow (or audio) stutters, MacOS just might be for you.
Pouring half your coffee down the kitchen sink would still be cheaper than buying Keurig K-Cups. Would you like a felony with your coffee?
About half the people I know have a Keurig in their house, even though these things are a disaster for the environment due to little plastic pods with aluminum lids, and coffee that isn’t even good (like Maxwell House) ends up costing over $40 per pound, even as you can buy it in two pound cans for less than $7.
Some people say “I’m the only one in the house who drinks coffee and I don’t like the waste.”, but that doesn’t hold up financially or environmentally.
Comparing Great Value Donut Shop in a can to the K-Cups, the result is you’re wasting $100 per person in your house per year that drinks coffee if you use K-Cups, assuming you just start your morning with it.
[...]
Some people figured out how to jury rig a bypass, which might be a felony under the DMCA, but that seems a bit extreme (and inconvenient, regardless).
Boycott Keurig.
Still other people, confronted with the ridiculousness of the Keurig system, go further, to compare it with buying coffee at Starbucks. Which is even dumber and more pointless.
Russell Coker: Some Ideas About Storage Reliability
When people ask for advice about what storage to use they often get answers like “use brand X, it works well for me and brand Y had a heap of returns a few years ago”. I’m not convinced there is any difference between the small number of manufacturers that are still in business.
One problem we face with reliability of computer systems is that the rate of change is significant, so every year there will be new technological developments to improve things and every company will take advantage of them. Storage devices are unique among computer parts for their requirement for long-term reliability. For most other parts in a computer system a fault that involves total failure is usually easy to fix and even a fault that causes unreliable operation usually won’t spread it’s damage too far before being noticed (except in corner cases like RAM corruption causing corrupted data on disk).
Every year each manufacturer will bring out newer disks that are bigger, cheaper, faster, or all three. Those disks will be expected to remain in service for 3 years in most cases, and for consumer disks often 5 years or more. The manufacturers can’t test the new storage technology for even 3 years before releasing it so their ability to prove the reliability is limited. Maybe you could buy some 8TB disks now that were manufactured to the same design as used 3 years ago, but if you buy 12TB consumer grade disks, the 20TB+ data center disks, or any other device that is pushing the limits of new technology then you know that the manufacturer never tested it running for as long as you plan to run it. Generally the engineering is done well and they don’t have many problems in the field. Sometimes a new range of disks has a significant number of defects, but that doesn’t mean the next series of disks from the same manufacturer will have problems.
The issues with SSDs are similar to the issues with hard drives but a little different. I’m not sure how much of the improvements in SSDs recently have been due to new technology and how much is due to new manufacturing processes. I had a bad experience with a nameless brand SSD a couple of years ago and now stick to the better known brands. So for SSDs I don’t expect a great quality difference between devices that have the names of major computer companies on them, but stuff that comes from China with the name of the discount web store stamped on it is always a risk.
[...]
I think that NVMe isn’t very different from other SSDs in terms of the actual storage. But the different interface gives some interesting possibilities for data loss. OS, filesystem, and motherboard bugs are all potential causes of data loss when using a newer technology.
[...]
Filesystems like BTRFS and ZFS are needed to cope with storage devices returning bad data and claiming it to be good, this is a very common failure mode.
What is a supply chain attack?
CYBERSECURITY TRUISMS HAVE long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources, and don't hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: What if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?
Top 10 Cybersecurity Tools to Watch Out for in 2021
Kali Linux is known as the most common and reputed cybersecurity tool. It is basically an operating system that contains at least 300 different tools for security auditing. The tool facilitates the organizations to scan their networks to detect all the vulnerabilities in the system. The primary benefit that Kali Linux provides is the various levels of cybersecurity knowledge. The tool is readily available for use.
today's howtos
Free/Libre Games: 0 A.D. Alpha 25 and OpenTTD
Security Leftovers
Updates for JingOS and Phosh, notes on PinePhone keyboard hacking
Developers at Purism have released a new version of the Phosh user interface for Linux phones, bringing bug fixes, usability improvements, and several other changes to this phone shell used by multiple smartphone Linux distributions including some versions of postmarketOS (which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, by the way). Meanwhile, the folks at Jingling have released a new build of JingOS, their Linux distribution for tablets (and eventually smartphones). The developer of the most promising Linux kernel patches for the PinePhone has begun digging into the schematics and software for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and it looks like it’ll be a pretty hackable device. Here’s a roundup of recent mobile Linux news.
