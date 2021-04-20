today's howtos
How to reset ROOT password on ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
The Root user is the super user who is responsible for all the configuration .He is also responsible for the major changes done to a linux distribution. He by default has access to all commands and files on a linux or other Unix like operating system. But sometimes there is a situation when system administrators or system engineers forgets or lose their root password. Now that’s a little hectic situation. To overcome this situation we have to reset the root password.
Using the expr command for arithmetic in Linux shell - Linux Concept
We can use the expr command for arithmetic operations. The expr command is an external command; the binary of the expr command is stored in the folder called /usr/bin/expr.
How to Install Latest XFCE & Cinnamon Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora - Unixcop
Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly.
In addition to Xfce is a modern, open-source, and lightweight desktop environment for Linux systems. It also works well on many other Unix-like systems such as Mac OS X, Solaris, *BSD plus several others. It is fast and also user-friendly with a simple and elegant user interface.
Installing a desktop environment on servers can sometimes prove helpful, as certain applications may require a desktop interface for efficient and reliable administration and one of the remarkable properties of Xfce is its low system resources utilization such as low RAM consumption, thereby making it a recommended desktop environment for servers if need be.
How to Find Linux Distribution Release Name and Version
There are many commands in Linux to get the same information and one such command is the lsb_release, which is used to get the Linux distribution-related information such as OS name, code name, release information.
How To Install 1Password on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install 1Password on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, 1Password is a password manager, digital vault, form filler, and secure digital wallet. 1Password for Linux brings the uncompromising security and award-winning design of 1Password to the Linux desktop. Deep integration with the operating system creates a seamless experience, with password-less login, automatic dark mode support, and an encrypted connection between 1Password for Linux and 1Password in your browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the 1Password password manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Binary, octal, and hex arithmetic operations in Linux shell - Linux Concept
Integer values can be represented in decimal, binary, octal, or hex numeric notations. By default, integer values are represented in decimal notation. Binary numbers have base 2. Octal numbers use base 8. Hexadecimal numbers use base 16. We will learn about various notations with examples in this section.
Floating-point arithmetic operation in Linux shell - Linux Concept
In the Bash shell, we can only perform integer arithmetic. If we want to perform arithmetic involving a floating point or fractional values, then we will need to use various other utilities, such as awk, bc, and similar.
Games: Nintendo, NVIDIA, AMD, Wolfenstein, and Ray Tracing
Clonezilla Live 2.7.2 Disk Cloning Tool Released with Many New Features and Improvements
Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 30th, 2021, the Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38 release comes four months after Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 and it’s still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 kernel series, which has been upgraded to version 5.10.40, and uses the latest systemd 248.3 as default init system. Besides these underlying system upgrades, the new Clonezilla Live release brings several new features, such as a new “VGA with large font & To RAM” boot menu option using nomodeset as an alternative solution for those who want to use jfbterm in KMS mode using certain VGA cards.
Today in Techrights
Anonymous OS Tails 4.19 Improves Automatic Upgrades, Adds Password Feedback for sudo
The monthly Tails ISO releases continue with version 4.19, a regular updated ISO release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories and including up-to-date components like the Tor Browser 10.0.17 anonymous web browser based on Mozilla Firefox 78.11, and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.0 email client. While the new Tor Connection wizard didn’t make it into this release, Tails 4.19 introduces password feedback for sudo when typing an administration password with sudo in a terminal emulator, and improves the automatic upgrade functionality by removing a security feature that prevented the Tails Upgrader from checking for updates.
