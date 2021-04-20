Games: Nintendo, NVIDIA, AMD, Wolfenstein, and Ray Tracing A Look at Nintendo Switch Emulation in 2021 on Linux - Boiling Steam A little less than twelve months ago, I had written a guide on how to emulate Nintendo Switch games on Linux. It has since garnered over 20k unique readers. It’s by far the most popular article I have written on Boiling Steam. It’s clear to me that the Nintendo Switch is a hot topic, and it only makes logical sense to follow up with how Nintendo Switch emulation has progressed since the months have gone by. As it stands, the current two emulators that we know of for desktop is Yuzu — developed by the same developers who worked on Citra, the 3DS emulator — and Ryujinx. And if you can believe it, there’s a Switch emulator for Android called Skyline. It’s “built from the ground up”, mostly in the C language, though apparently the developers have taken a lot of reference from Ryujinx’s source code.

Nvidia and Steam are making Linux gaming great again Remember SteamOS? Possibly not, but it was born in a time that Valve, the maker and operator of Steam, thought that it could take PC gaming in a direction that didn't involve running Microsoft's Windows. It didn't work out, but it was also based on Linux, and Valve has continued supporting Linux to this very day. In fact, Steam makes PC gaming on Linux fun and incredibly easy, and now, it's taking the next step in making Linux gaming a big hitter with some news coming out of Computex 2021. In partnership with the Linux community and Nvidia, DLSS will be coming to Linux, with initial support for Vulkan coming in June, with DirectX being added later in 2021.

NVIDIA DLSS coming to Proton, plus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti announced NVIDIA did a big splash at Computex 2021 with the expected announcement of two new top-end GPUs and quite a big surprise for Linux gaming with the official inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS for Proton. Don't know what Proton is? Check out our dedicated Steam Play Proton section. They said in their official press release that this is a collaboration between "NVIDIA, Valve, and the Linux gaming community". Currently DLSS is already in the NVIDIA Linux driver but it doesn't work with Proton right now but that's about to change, so you'll be able to use "the dedicated AI cores on GeForce RTX GPUs to boost frame rates for their favorite Windows Games running on the Linux operating system". NVIDIA said support for Vulkan games is coming this month, with DirectX titles coming "in the Fall".

AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution, NVIDIA Announces DLSS For Steam Play At AMD's Computex Taipei 2021 keynote they announced FidelityFX Super Resolution as coming later this month as their own open-source alternative to NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling for image upscaling while gaming. While we are waiting to see how the Linux support for FidelityFX Super Resolution will play out, NVIDIA is already trying to one up them by announcing DLSS for Steam Play.

AMD reveals Ryzen 5000 G-Series desktop APUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution and more AMD came out of the gates swinging wildly at Computex 2021 with new chips, new tech and lots more new including: AMD 3D chiplet technology, AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series desktop APUs, next-gen gaming laptops with their new AMD Radeon 6000M Series Mobile Graphics and their DLSS competitor in FidelityFX Super Resolution. There's quite a lot to unpack here and we're still going through it, so we will update the article if we missed anything vital. The big one is no doubt the FidelityFX Super Resolution, an open source spatial upscaling technology that can be compared with NVIDIA DLSS (which is coming to Proton!). Being open source is quite exciting though! Although not yet, AMD said "in due course" it will be under the GPUOpen branch and under the MIT license.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player releases in November Their showcase is using RealRTCW, which is currently only officially supported on Windows by the main developer. However, that too can run on Linux and if you're on Arch Linux there's an AUR package for it. It seems the developer of RealRTCW is also interested in putting the Linux build up on Steam but they needed a little help - see more on Steam.

There's experimental patches to bring Vulkan Ray Tracing to older AMD hardware on Mesa | GamingOnLinux Want to see how Ray Tracing would run on Linux using the Mesa RADV driver on an older GPU? Well, thanks to developer Joshua Ashton that's starting to be possible. For those not familiar with the name, Joshua is responsible for D9VK (Direct 3D 9 to Vulkan) which was merged into DXVK some time ago. Joshua has also been working on DXVK directly, VKD3D-Proton (Direct3D 12 to Vulkan), was responsible for the Vulkan upgrade on Portal 2 and more - certainly a busy bee. Announced in a blog post, it goes over in some fun detail what was actually needed in getting this working on older generations of AMD GPUs like Vega and below showing it's clearly possible. With work that was possible thanks to another developer, Bas Nieuwenhuizen, who has been doing plenty of the Vulkan Raytracing support work for the RADV driver.

Clonezilla Live 2.7.2 Disk Cloning Tool Released with Many New Features and Improvements Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 30th, 2021, the Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38 release comes four months after Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 and it’s still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 kernel series, which has been upgraded to version 5.10.40, and uses the latest systemd 248.3 as default init system. Besides these underlying system upgrades, the new Clonezilla Live release brings several new features, such as a new “VGA with large font & To RAM” boot menu option using nomodeset as an alternative solution for those who want to use jfbterm in KMS mode using certain VGA cards.