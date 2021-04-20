Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Tuesday 1st of June 2021
Red Hat
  • Get started with Java serverless functions

    Quarkus is a new open source cloud-native Java framework that can help solve these problems. It aims to design serverless applications and write cloud-native microservices for running on cloud infrastructures (e.g., Kubernetes).

    Quarkus rethinks Java, using a closed-world approach to building and running it. It has turned Java into a runtime that's comparable to Go. Quarkus also includes more than 100 extensions that integrate enterprise capabilities, including database access, serverless integration, messaging, security, observability, and business automation.

  • Digital transformation storytelling: 5 powerful tips

    As part of digital transformation, are you working to get your team aligned on business priorities? Maybe you are trying to sell the executive committee on a new investment? Perhaps you are trying to explain to your operations teams the business impact of the latest systems outage?

    You have to grab your audience's attention and bring them on a journey to understanding, empathy, and urgency.
    In these and many other examples, you must gain an audience’s attention, explain a key concept, and hopefully bring them to decisive action. In the gap of time you have, whether it’s a 280 character tweet or a forty-minute keynote, you have to grab your audience’s attention and bring them on a journey to understanding, empathy, and urgency.

    As you’ve likely heard already, successful message delivery requires passionate and memorable storytelling. But what does that mean in practice? You’re (at least in your day job) a technology, digital, or data leader – not a poet, songwriter, or philosopher.

  • How to create a better developer experience

    Who are the first users of a new feature or new application? If you think they are customers, think again.

    The first users are actually the front-end developers, and their experience testing those new applications and features makes your first user experience (UX). If your front-end developers have a smooth experience developing new products, your users will almost always have a smooth experience using them.

    Take developing a form using React, for example. If developers are able to develop the form without any difficulty, it will likely be a positive experience for the customer as well. The reason? The developer had to fill out the form to test it. If tweaking the form takes one second but filling it out takes one minute, the developer will probably find a way to reduce the feedback loop. It might be reduced through technical means by integrating with browsers that autofill address fields, or by advising the design team that the form could be split up so it can be more modularly tweaked and tested. Whatever the case, developers tend to write software consistent with their tools.

  • How I learned to delegate without guilt

    As we continue to work remotely in the wake of the pandemic, many of us may question if we’re working hard enough. After all, we don’t have a visible frame of reference with our peers. This sense of uncertainty can fuel anxiety and burnout.

    In my recent talks with government IT leaders, burnout is front of mind – not just for the staff but even at senior levels of the leadership chain. I’ve been in customer meetings where senior leaders teared up about how hard their teams are working to save the US economy, while knowing several people on their team passed away due to COVID. I was in another meeting where one individual contributor needed to restart a mission-critical application with a memory leak every day at 6 p.m. wherever she was – including when she goes out to dinner with her husband and has to pull out her work laptop in the middle of the restaurant.

    If you've been asking, “Am I working hard enough?” I’d like you to ask, "Am I doing the right things?"

    So if you’ve been asking, “Am I working hard enough?” I’d like to challenge you to instead ask yourself, “Am I doing the right things?” This includes delegation, which applies to not only people managers but also individual contributors.

Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop Environment Released with Support for Updating Spices, More

Cinnamon 5.0 comes with many improvements to make Linux Mint’s default desktop environment more stable and reliable, including a memory limit mechanism so that it won’t eat up all the RAM on your personal computer. One of the biggest change in Cinnamon 5.0 is the inclusion of new GUI and CLI tools for checking, listing, and performing updates of Cinnamon Spices, which includes applets, desklets, extensions, and themes. This means that you no longer have to rely on a third-party tool or go into Settings to update your Spices. Read more

Modern, clean new Firefox clears the way to all you need online

We set out in 2021 to reimagine Firefox’s design to be fast, modern and inviting the first time you run it and every day after. We’ve always had your back on privacy, and still do. Now with today’s new Firefox release we’re also bringing you a modern new look designed to streamline and calm things down so you have a fresh new web experience every time you use Firefox. We’re living in a frenetic time, where people are dealing with tough changes in our daily lives and hard to solve problems are popping up everywhere. We think the browser should be a piece of software you can rely on to have your back, pleasant to look at and working seamlessly with the web. Read more

Lubuntu vs. Xubuntu

Over the years, two famous Linux distributions (Xubuntu, configured with Xfce, and Lubuntu, which has a preconfigured LxDE Linux distro) have provided options to users who want to try something different other than the apparent vanilla Ubuntu. Despite being different Operating systems, they are popular among Linux distribution users. Suppose you asked yourself what operating system can fit or run on your old computer without dragging, then here are the two lightweight Linux options for you. Lubuntu OS selects light apps to incorporate into the system between the two distros, boosting its fastness. This, therefore, makes it an easy-to-use OS compared to Xubuntu. However, Xubuntu also has some great features worth trying. Read more

Top 10 webcam software for Ubuntu Linux

The Linux platform has many open-source webcam tools and software at your disposal. Ubuntu requires an effective tool like Cheese to take images and record video or Motion for video surveillance. Modern laptops and notebooks have in-built webcam hardware to capture images or record videos. You can also connect a USB camera or cameras over a network. Webcams are typically used to take pictures, online communication, as part of a security surveillance system, enable real-time video chat, videoconference, or broadcast TV channels over the internet. Read more

