-
Get started with Java serverless functions
Quarkus is a new open source cloud-native Java framework that can help solve these problems. It aims to design serverless applications and write cloud-native microservices for running on cloud infrastructures (e.g., Kubernetes).
Quarkus rethinks Java, using a closed-world approach to building and running it. It has turned Java into a runtime that's comparable to Go. Quarkus also includes more than 100 extensions that integrate enterprise capabilities, including database access, serverless integration, messaging, security, observability, and business automation.
-
Digital transformation storytelling: 5 powerful tips
As part of digital transformation, are you working to get your team aligned on business priorities? Maybe you are trying to sell the executive committee on a new investment? Perhaps you are trying to explain to your operations teams the business impact of the latest systems outage?
You have to grab your audience's attention and bring them on a journey to understanding, empathy, and urgency.
In these and many other examples, you must gain an audience’s attention, explain a key concept, and hopefully bring them to decisive action. In the gap of time you have, whether it’s a 280 character tweet or a forty-minute keynote, you have to grab your audience’s attention and bring them on a journey to understanding, empathy, and urgency.
As you’ve likely heard already, successful message delivery requires passionate and memorable storytelling. But what does that mean in practice? You’re (at least in your day job) a technology, digital, or data leader – not a poet, songwriter, or philosopher.
-
How to create a better developer experience
Who are the first users of a new feature or new application? If you think they are customers, think again.
The first users are actually the front-end developers, and their experience testing those new applications and features makes your first user experience (UX). If your front-end developers have a smooth experience developing new products, your users will almost always have a smooth experience using them.
Take developing a form using React, for example. If developers are able to develop the form without any difficulty, it will likely be a positive experience for the customer as well. The reason? The developer had to fill out the form to test it. If tweaking the form takes one second but filling it out takes one minute, the developer will probably find a way to reduce the feedback loop. It might be reduced through technical means by integrating with browsers that autofill address fields, or by advising the design team that the form could be split up so it can be more modularly tweaked and tested. Whatever the case, developers tend to write software consistent with their tools.
-
How I learned to delegate without guilt
As we continue to work remotely in the wake of the pandemic, many of us may question if we’re working hard enough. After all, we don’t have a visible frame of reference with our peers. This sense of uncertainty can fuel anxiety and burnout.
In my recent talks with government IT leaders, burnout is front of mind – not just for the staff but even at senior levels of the leadership chain. I’ve been in customer meetings where senior leaders teared up about how hard their teams are working to save the US economy, while knowing several people on their team passed away due to COVID. I was in another meeting where one individual contributor needed to restart a mission-critical application with a memory leak every day at 6 p.m. wherever she was – including when she goes out to dinner with her husband and has to pull out her work laptop in the middle of the restaurant.
If you've been asking, “Am I working hard enough?” I’d like you to ask, "Am I doing the right things?"
So if you’ve been asking, “Am I working hard enough?” I’d like to challenge you to instead ask yourself, “Am I doing the right things?” This includes delegation, which applies to not only people managers but also individual contributors.
-
