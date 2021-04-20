Language Selection

Modern, clean new Firefox clears the way to all you need online

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of June 2021 02:12:09 PM
Moz/FF

We set out in 2021 to reimagine Firefox’s design to be fast, modern and inviting the first time you run it and every day after. We’ve always had your back on privacy, and still do. Now with today’s new Firefox release we’re also bringing you a modern new look designed to streamline and calm things down so you have a fresh new web experience every time you use Firefox.

We’re living in a frenetic time, where people are dealing with tough changes in our daily lives and hard to solve problems are popping up everywhere. We think the browser should be a piece of software you can rely on to have your back, pleasant to look at and working seamlessly with the web.

Mozilla on new Firefox release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of June 2021 02:58:25 PM.

  • A fresh new Firefox is here

    Even though we’re in the web browser business, we know you don’t go online to look at Firefox, it’s more that you look through Firefox to get to everything on the open web. In today’s major release, Firefox sports a fresh new design that gets you where you’re going online, fast and distraction-free. And since we’re all about privacy, we’re also expanding integrated privacy protections in Firefox, so you feel safe and free to be yourself online thanks to fewer eyes following you across the web.

  • The Mozilla Blog: Modern, clean new Firefox clears the way to all you need online

    We’re also on a mission to save you time, whether that’s by making pages load faster, using less memory, or by streamlining everyday use of the browser. Good design is invisible. So if things just work, you don’t really think about it. But a ton of thought has been put into the flow. Our users who have tried the new Firefox have said, “the fact that I was using a new web browser slipped into the background of my consciousness.” And that’s just what we were going for.

    Today’s desktop and mobile releases represent the intentional and thoughtful touches we made to give you a safe, calm, and useful experience online. We made these changes with you and your online habits in mind. Check it out for yourself:

  • Mozilla Security Blog: Firefox 89 upgrades Private Browsing Windows with Total Cookie Protection

    At Mozilla, we believe that your right to privacy is fundamental. Unfortunately, for too long cookies have been used by tracking companies to gather data about you as you browse the web. Today, with the launch of Firefox 89, we are happy to announce that Firefox Private Browsing windows now include our innovative Total Cookie Protection by default. That means: when you open a Private Browsing window, each website you visit is given a separate cookie jar that keeps cookies confined to that site. Cookies can no longer be used to follow you from site to site and gather your browsing history.

    [...]

    Or, if you like keyboard shortcuts, just press Ctrl + Shift + P (Cmd + Shift + P on Mac). When you are done with that private browsing session, you can simply close all your Private Browsing windows. All the cookies and other stored data from the websites you visited will be immediately deleted!

    As we continue to strengthen Firefox’s privacy protections, Mozilla is committed to maintaining state-of-the-art performance and a first-class browsing experience. Stay tuned for more privacy advances in the coming months!

A couple more blog posts

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of June 2021 03:02:35 PM.

  • Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes

    Mozilla is kicking off June by shipping Firefox 89.0 with their latest revisions to their user interface.

    With Firefox 89, Mozilla has been trying to modernize the core experience with a modern and more inviting UI. Among the changes are a simplified toolbar, cleaned up menus, updated prompts, tab enhancements, more cohesive colors, a non-native implementation of web form controls for faster page load performance, and a variety of other changes.

  • Firefox 89 is Here with a Revamped Design and Improved Features

    Firefox has long been the default web browser for many popular distributions such as Ubuntu and Manjaro. It is well known for its privacy features, as well as being completely open source.

    It has had many notable UI redesigns over the years, of which the latest was the Photon design. Although this design did improve the UI, Google Chrome has remained the browser king.

    In this release, Mozilla seems to be targeting Chrome with their new UI and new privacy features.

