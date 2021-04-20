LGA module and dev kit run Linux on i.MX8M Plus
TQ’s LGA form-factor “TQMa8MPxL” module runs Linux on a 2.3-TOPS NPU enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 256GB eMMC. It also powers a “STKa8MPxL” dev kit with 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0, 2x CAN, M.2, and multiple A/V links.
TQ Embedded has launched a solderable, 38 x 38mm land grid array (LGA) module and starter kit featuring NXP’s i.MX8M Plus. The extended temperature TQMa8MPxL module and STKa8MPxL kit support embedded applications that require AI/ML smarts and a “very flat and robust design,” says TQ. These include camera applications, medical technology, building and industrial automation, machine control, access control, and HMI control.
