Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of June 2021 02:59:49 PM
HowTos
  • Start monitoring your Kubernetes cluster with Prometheus and Grafana | Opensource.com

    In my introductory article about chaos engineering, one of the main things I covered was the importance of getting the steady state of your working Kubernetes cluster. Before you can start causing chaos, you need to know what the cluster looks like in a steady state.

    This article will cover how to get those metrics using Prometheus and Grafana. This walkthrough also uses Pop!_OS 20.04, Helm 3, Minikube 1.14.2, and Kubernetes 1.19.

  • Benchmarking programs with /usr/bin/time

    If you ever used the time to measure the program’s execution, you might want to know how to improve your results by running with a higher process priority.

  • How to install a private Nextcloud server on Fedora 34 | FOSS Linux

    Nextcloud is a software suite of applications to store and sync files and data across multiple devices. It is a fully on-premises solution to share and collaborate on documents, manage your calendar and send and receive email.

    Nextcloud gives you control and protection of your data while facilitating communication. It can enable productivity as you can access, sync, and share your existing data on an FTP drive across several connected devices at a home or office setup. Moreover, data privacy is critical, and running a private Nextcloud server is an excellent way to get started.

  • How to enhance Linux user security with Pluggable Authentication Module settings | Enable Sysadmin

    Security for any operating system is always a crucial pain point. Although Linux systems have various security measures built-in and optionally available, no operating system (OS) is truly secure. There are several methods required to keep your OS safe, but I don't discuss core security in this article. In this article, I discuss Pluggable Authentication Module (PAM) and how PAM helps provide enhanced security.

    PAM provides a centralized authentication mechanism and provides a generic way for applications to implement support for authentication. It enables an application to call the PAM library, libpam, to perform all authentication tasks on its behalf and return a pass or fail response to the application.

  • How to create atomic counter in AWS DynamoDB with AWS CLI - Kernel Talks

    A step by step procedure to create and update atomic counter in AWS DynamoDB table.

  • How to capture screenshots instantly with Firefox

    Sometimes you need to take a screenshot of something online to save it or share it with someone. Firefox has a built-in feature that makes grabbing a screenshot quick and easy. Here’s how to use the Firefox screenshot feature in your desktop browser:

  • Get started with Flask 2.0 | InfoWorld

    One reason Python is a prime choice for web development is the breadth of web frameworks available in the language. Among the most popular and useful is Flask, which lets you start simple (“one drop at a time”) but grows with your application to add just about all of the functionality you need.

    In this article we’ll walk through setting up and using Flask 2.0 for basic web apps. We’ll also touch on using Jinja2 for templating, and dealing with common issues like changing response types and handling redirects.

  • How to Install Zoom (Video Conferencing Tool) on Ubuntu 20.04

    Founded in 2011, Zoom has now become one of the most used services for video conferencing and online meetings. People from different professions like educational institutes, businesses, individuals are using Zoom for their day-to-day work. It has become a prominent tool for working from home, delivering online lectures, conducting online exams, helding business meetings, and much more.

    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis has transformed the working culture of the world into a new normal. Businesses have started to adopt this culture with their workforces being trained to use necessary online tools. Among these online tools, Zoom has emerged as one of the most dominating platforms for video conferencing and other related purposes.

  • How to Install Asterisk 18 VoIP Server on CentOS 8

    Asterisk is a powerful digital PBX and VoIP server released under an open-source license, so you can use it free of charge. VoIP is a technology used to establish and control telephone calls between multiple endpoints. It is used in VoIP gateways, conference servers, call centers, carriers, and government institutions around the world. It runs on Linux, BSD, and OS X and allows you to turn your local system or server into a communication server.

    In this post, we will explain how to install Asterisk on CentOS 8 server.

  • Share And Control Terminals In Real Time From Web Browser - OSTechNix

    This guide explains what is TermPair, how it works and how to share and control terminals in real time from web browser with end-to-end encryption using TermPair in Linux.

Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop Environment Released with Support for Updating Spices, More

Cinnamon 5.0 comes with many improvements to make Linux Mint’s default desktop environment more stable and reliable, including a memory limit mechanism so that it won’t eat up all the RAM on your personal computer. One of the biggest change in Cinnamon 5.0 is the inclusion of new GUI and CLI tools for checking, listing, and performing updates of Cinnamon Spices, which includes applets, desklets, extensions, and themes. This means that you no longer have to rely on a third-party tool or go into Settings to update your Spices. Read more

Modern, clean new Firefox clears the way to all you need online

We set out in 2021 to reimagine Firefox’s design to be fast, modern and inviting the first time you run it and every day after. We’ve always had your back on privacy, and still do. Now with today’s new Firefox release we’re also bringing you a modern new look designed to streamline and calm things down so you have a fresh new web experience every time you use Firefox. We’re living in a frenetic time, where people are dealing with tough changes in our daily lives and hard to solve problems are popping up everywhere. We think the browser should be a piece of software you can rely on to have your back, pleasant to look at and working seamlessly with the web. Read more

Lubuntu vs. Xubuntu

Over the years, two famous Linux distributions (Xubuntu, configured with Xfce, and Lubuntu, which has a preconfigured LxDE Linux distro) have provided options to users who want to try something different other than the apparent vanilla Ubuntu. Despite being different Operating systems, they are popular among Linux distribution users. Suppose you asked yourself what operating system can fit or run on your old computer without dragging, then here are the two lightweight Linux options for you. Lubuntu OS selects light apps to incorporate into the system between the two distros, boosting its fastness. This, therefore, makes it an easy-to-use OS compared to Xubuntu. However, Xubuntu also has some great features worth trying. Read more

Top 10 webcam software for Ubuntu Linux

The Linux platform has many open-source webcam tools and software at your disposal. Ubuntu requires an effective tool like Cheese to take images and record video or Motion for video surveillance. Modern laptops and notebooks have in-built webcam hardware to capture images or record videos. You can also connect a USB camera or cameras over a network. Webcams are typically used to take pictures, online communication, as part of a security surveillance system, enable real-time video chat, videoconference, or broadcast TV channels over the internet. Read more

