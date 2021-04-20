We set out in 2021 to reimagine Firefox’s design to be fast, modern and inviting the first time you run it and every day after. We’ve always had your back on privacy, and still do. Now with today’s new Firefox release we’re also bringing you a modern new look designed to streamline and calm things down so you have a fresh new web experience every time you use Firefox. We’re living in a frenetic time, where people are dealing with tough changes in our daily lives and hard to solve problems are popping up everywhere. We think the browser should be a piece of software you can rely on to have your back, pleasant to look at and working seamlessly with the web.

Cinnamon 5.0 comes with many improvements to make Linux Mint’s default desktop environment more stable and reliable, including a memory limit mechanism so that it won’t eat up all the RAM on your personal computer. One of the biggest change in Cinnamon 5.0 is the inclusion of new GUI and CLI tools for checking, listing, and performing updates of Cinnamon Spices, which includes applets, desklets, extensions, and themes. This means that you no longer have to rely on a third-party tool or go into Settings to update your Spices.

Lubuntu vs. Xubuntu Over the years, two famous Linux distributions (Xubuntu, configured with Xfce, and Lubuntu, which has a preconfigured LxDE Linux distro) have provided options to users who want to try something different other than the apparent vanilla Ubuntu. Despite being different Operating systems, they are popular among Linux distribution users. Suppose you asked yourself what operating system can fit or run on your old computer without dragging, then here are the two lightweight Linux options for you. Lubuntu OS selects light apps to incorporate into the system between the two distros, boosting its fastness. This, therefore, makes it an easy-to-use OS compared to Xubuntu. However, Xubuntu also has some great features worth trying.