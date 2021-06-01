Language Selection

FSF Copyright Assignment and GCC, GCC 9.4 Released

Development
GNU
  • GCC drops its copyright-assignment requirement

    The GCC compiler, like other GNU projects, has long required contributors to complete paperwork assigning the copyrights on their work to the Free Software Foundation. That requirement has just been dropped, and contributors can now attach a Signed-off-by tag indicating use of the Developers Certificate of Origin instead. "This change is consistent with the practices of many other major Free Software projects, such as the Linux kernel." Initial discussion suggests that some developers were surprised by this change and are yet to be convinced that it is a good idea.

  • Update to GCC copyright assignment policy
    GCC was created as part of the GNU Project but has grown to operate as
an autonomous project.

The GCC Steering Committee has decided to relax the requirement to
assign copyright for all changes to the Free Software Foundation.  GCC
will continue to be developed, distributed, and licensed under the GNU
General Public License v3.0. GCC will now accept contributions with or
without an FSF copyright assignment. This change is consistent with
the practices of many other major Free Software projects, such as the
Linux kernel.

Contributors who have an FSF Copyright Assignment don't need to
change anything.  Contributors who wish to utilize the Developer Certificate
of Origin[1] should add a Signed-off-by message to their commit messages.
Developers with commit access may add their name to the DCO list in the
MAINTAINERS file to certify the DCO for all future commits in lieu of individual
Signed-off-by messages for each commit.

The GCC Steering Committee continues to affirm the principles of Free
Software, and that will never change.

- The GCC Steering Committee

[1] https://developercertificate.org/
  • GCC 9.4 Released
    The GNU Compiler Collection version 9.4 has been released.

GCC 9.4 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 9 branch containing important 
fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 9.3 with more than 190 bugs 
fixed since the previous release.
  • GCC 9.4 Compiler Released With 190+ Bug Fixes - Phoronix

    While GCC 11 is the latest stable compiler series for the GNU Compiler Collection, for those still making use of GCC 9 that initially debuted in 2019 there is a new point release this week.

    GCC 9.4 is the latest point release for this series, coming just a few weeks after GCC 8.5 that ended out the GCC 8 series. Since the release of GCC 9.3 back in March 2020 there have been more than 190 bug fixes to accumulate for this compiler series.

The anti-FSF coup continues

