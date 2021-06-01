FSF Copyright Assignment and GCC, GCC 9.4 Released
GCC drops its copyright-assignment requirement
The GCC compiler, like other GNU projects, has long required contributors to complete paperwork assigning the copyrights on their work to the Free Software Foundation. That requirement has just been dropped, and contributors can now attach a Signed-off-by tag indicating use of the Developers Certificate of Origin instead. "This change is consistent with the practices of many other major Free Software projects, such as the Linux kernel." Initial discussion suggests that some developers were surprised by this change and are yet to be convinced that it is a good idea.
Update to GCC copyright assignment policy
GCC was created as part of the GNU Project but has grown to operate as an autonomous project. The GCC Steering Committee has decided to relax the requirement to assign copyright for all changes to the Free Software Foundation. GCC will continue to be developed, distributed, and licensed under the GNU General Public License v3.0. GCC will now accept contributions with or without an FSF copyright assignment. This change is consistent with the practices of many other major Free Software projects, such as the Linux kernel. Contributors who have an FSF Copyright Assignment don't need to change anything. Contributors who wish to utilize the Developer Certificate of Origin[1] should add a Signed-off-by message to their commit messages. Developers with commit access may add their name to the DCO list in the MAINTAINERS file to certify the DCO for all future commits in lieu of individual Signed-off-by messages for each commit. The GCC Steering Committee continues to affirm the principles of Free Software, and that will never change. - The GCC Steering Committee [1] https://developercertificate.org/
GCC 9.4 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 9.4 has been released. GCC 9.4 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 9 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 9.3 with more than 190 bugs fixed since the previous release.
GCC 9.4 Compiler Released With 190+ Bug Fixes
While GCC 11 is the latest stable compiler series for the GNU Compiler Collection, for those still making use of GCC 9 that initially debuted in 2019 there is a new point release this week.
GCC 9.4 is the latest point release for this series, coming just a few weeks after GCC 8.5 that ended out the GCC 8 series. Since the release of GCC 9.3 back in March 2020 there have been more than 190 bug fixes to accumulate for this compiler series.
