Games: Inferno - Beyond the 7th Circle, Dwerve, and More
First-person grid-based dungeon crawler Inferno - Beyond the 7th Circle out now
Inferno - Beyond the 7th Circle is a brand new dungeon crawler like they used to make. Grid-based movement, a moody theme and now there's a Linux native version available. Created by 68k Studios, this is second first-person dungeon crawler following The 7th Circle - Endless Nightmare from 2018 which also supported Linux.
It's very much an old-school dungeon crawler with survival elements. It's made for hardcore fans of 80s and 90s cRPG like "Dungeon Master", "Eye of the Beholder" and "The Bard's Tale" or anyone who wants to try out a modern game inspired by those.
Dungeon-crawling tower defense 'Dwerve' delays the release until early 2022
Dwerve, a crowdfunded and very promising upcoming dungeon crawler that blends in tower defense has a long delay.
Funded via Kickstarter back in September 2020, it was going to be releasing sometime this "Summer". However, that's now been pushed back until some time in early 2022. That's a pretty long delay which the developer explained multiple reasons. For starters, it's just not going to be ready, which is fair enough - a rushed game is not what people want. They also don't want to release in the holiday season due to AAA games marketing around then being aggressive so they don't want to get buried. So with that in mind "early 2022" is the best we're being told right now.
Check out Nainai's Recipe, a sweet game about cooking and staying connected
2020 and lots of 2021 were weird for a lot of reasons, especially with the quarantines due to COVID-19. Nainai's Recipe is a game about learning to cook, with a little distanced help from your grandma.
"Open your fridge, choose the ingredients, examine, chop, seasoning, heat, and taste them. During the lockdown, you start to learn how to cook from your dear grandma. Nainai’s Recipe is a game that captures the cooking feeling in stylized visuals. And a family story about how we lived together in a special way during 2020."
You get a fair amount of freedom in what you cook too, with the tips from dear old nan only being a guide. I've ended up creating some dishes that we shall never speak of, because they might actually kill you but they sure did look good.
[...]
The developer put up a Linux build recently after being asked about it. In my own testing, it works great. Looks like a wonderful casual game to keep an eye on for the full release yet to come.
Can SteamPal REALLY Succeed? | Linux + Coffee #5
Linux + Coffee is back! Jason and Schykle have a serious chat about Valve's alleged SteamPal console.
20 Best Android Tablet Games To Enjoy The Big Screen
As soon as a tablet comes as a substitute for the smartphone, people accept it eagerly for its wider screen and smart specifications. But no other people like the idea as much as the gamers do.
AMD Ryzen Ubuntu User? Check Out This New App from Slimbook
Rocking an AMD Ryzen mobile CPU? If so, check out a new AMD Controller app from Spanish Linux computer company Slimbook. “The Slimbook AMD Controller app is capable of setting several TDP power levels for your AMD Ryzen mobile processor,” they say of the tool. “Switching between the different performance presets will give you the ability to control both performance and battery life with a single click.” The app comes with a basic desktop app and an accompanying indicator menu (the latter letting you switch power profile on the fly). Although you may be tempted to use the higher performance level all the time remember that increasing the power draw will make your processor run hotter (cue fan noises) and drain your battery faster.
today's howtos
Cobot controller board runs Linux on safety-enabled Intel Elkhart Lake
NexCobot’s “SCB 100” Mini-ITX controller board for collaborative robots runs Linux on an Intel Elkhart Lake CPU with SIL2 compliant functional safety support and supplies 4x GbE and 2x EtherCAT ports with FSoE. Nexcom’s NexCobot unit has announced a Mini-ITX controller board for cobots (collaborative robots) that runs a Yocto derived Linux stack on Intel’s functional safety enabled Atom x6427FE from its 10nm fabricated Elkhart Lake family. The SIL2 and IEC-61508 compliant SCB 100 features 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 2x EtherCAT ports certified with FSoE (FailSafe over EtherCAT) technology, and safety-enabled 12-in/4-out DIO.
GStreamer 1.19.1 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Sidejacked
