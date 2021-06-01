GStreamer 1.19.1 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.19 release series.
The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.
The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 433 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD Ryzen Ubuntu User? Check Out This New App from Slimbook
Rocking an AMD Ryzen mobile CPU? If so, check out a new AMD Controller app from Spanish Linux computer company Slimbook. “The Slimbook AMD Controller app is capable of setting several TDP power levels for your AMD Ryzen mobile processor,” they say of the tool. “Switching between the different performance presets will give you the ability to control both performance and battery life with a single click.” The app comes with a basic desktop app and an accompanying indicator menu (the latter letting you switch power profile on the fly). Although you may be tempted to use the higher performance level all the time remember that increasing the power draw will make your processor run hotter (cue fan noises) and drain your battery faster.
today's howtos
Cobot controller board runs Linux on safety-enabled Intel Elkhart Lake
NexCobot’s “SCB 100” Mini-ITX controller board for collaborative robots runs Linux on an Intel Elkhart Lake CPU with SIL2 compliant functional safety support and supplies 4x GbE and 2x EtherCAT ports with FSoE. Nexcom’s NexCobot unit has announced a Mini-ITX controller board for cobots (collaborative robots) that runs a Yocto derived Linux stack on Intel’s functional safety enabled Atom x6427FE from its 10nm fabricated Elkhart Lake family. The SIL2 and IEC-61508 compliant SCB 100 features 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 2x EtherCAT ports certified with FSoE (FailSafe over EtherCAT) technology, and safety-enabled 12-in/4-out DIO.
GStreamer 1.19.1 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Sidejacked
Recent comments
9 min 56 sec ago
26 min 3 sec ago
33 min 22 sec ago
1 hour 23 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 19 min ago