AMD Ryzen Ubuntu User? Check Out This New App from Slimbook Rocking an AMD Ryzen mobile CPU? If so, check out a new AMD Controller app from Spanish Linux computer company Slimbook. “The Slimbook AMD Controller app is capable of setting several TDP power levels for your AMD Ryzen mobile processor,” they say of the tool. “Switching between the different performance presets will give you the ability to control both performance and battery life with a single click.” The app comes with a basic desktop app and an accompanying indicator menu (the latter letting you switch power profile on the fly). Although you may be tempted to use the higher performance level all the time remember that increasing the power draw will make your processor run hotter (cue fan noises) and drain your battery faster.

today's howtos How to Schedule Tasks on Ubuntu 20.04 Using Crontab Sometimes you don’t want a process to run at a default time set by the operating system, but you want to set the time for a process to run yourself. To do this, we use the cron daemon in Ubuntu, which works in the same way as the task scheduler in Windows. With the cron daemon, you can specify the time at which a process, such as a maintenance or a backup job, should be executed. This way, you can automate these tasks to run later without manual intervention. This article explains how you can do this with Crontab in Ubuntu.

How to Set Up Two-Factor Authentication for SSH in Linux Secure Shell, or SSH, is a cryptographic network protocol that enables secure access to devices over an unsecured network. It finds its applications in various use-cases, such as remote login, remote command-line access, and remote command execution. If you’ve used SSH, you’d already know that it uses a single-factor authentication mechanism that requires either an SSH key or a password for authentication. Although this may not seem alarming at the outset, it does leave the system exposed to several open-ended vulnerabilities.

Josef Strzibny: I am selling the pre-release of my book I started my book Deployment from Scratch around October 2018 with a validation and 5 months of full time work before going part-time so I have something to eat ;). Many months later, I am now again working more on the book than for clients and doubling down on finishing it.

How To Install Lumina Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lumina Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, The Lumina Desktop Environment is a lightweight system interface designed for use on any Unix-like operating system. Lumina is based on using plugins, which allows the entire interface to be arranged by each individual user as desired. A system-wide default layout is also included and is configurable by the system administrator. This allows every system (or user session) to be designed to maximize the individual user's productivity.