Videos: Linux News, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04, and MX Linux 19.4
The end of GLIMPSE, a Linux powered Steam handheld, and TONS of new hardware - Linux News May 2021
This time, we have tons of new hardware running Linux out of the box, Valve rumored to launch a linux powered Nintendo Switch like device, the end of the GLIMPSE project, and plenty of other updates.
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 overview | Ubuntu, traditionally modern.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
MX Linux 19.4 Full Review
I decided to catch up with MX Linux and check out the latest release of the project, 19.4. In this video, I go over some of the things that makes MX Linux so popular, as well as some thoughts on the installation process, performance, customization options, and more!
Arch Linux’s First ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12 Is Out Now
Arch Linux 2021.06.01 is now available for download and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular and powerful GNU/Linux distribution to ship with Linux kernel 5.12 by default. Linux 5.12.8 is included as default kernel, which is the latest point release in the Linux 5.12 series at the moment of writing. Of course, Linux kernel 5.12 introduces better hardware support, making Arch Linux compatible with more systems. Highlights include support for the Lenovo IdeaPad platform profile, support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, supports the Raspberry Pi camera module, as well as support for PS5 DualSense controllers.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Kali Linux 2021.2 Release (Kaboxer, Kali-Tweaks, Bleeding-Edge & Privileged Ports)
Say hello to Kali Linux 2021.2! This release welcomes a mixture of new items as well as enhancements of existing features, and is ready to be downloaded (from our updated page) or upgraded if you have an existing Kali Linux installation.
