Arch Linux’s First ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12 Is Out Now Arch Linux 2021.06.01 is now available for download and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular and powerful GNU/Linux distribution to ship with Linux kernel 5.12 by default. Linux 5.12.8 is included as default kernel, which is the latest point release in the Linux 5.12 series at the moment of writing. Of course, Linux kernel 5.12 introduces better hardware support, making Arch Linux compatible with more systems. Highlights include support for the Lenovo IdeaPad platform profile, support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, supports the Raspberry Pi camera module, as well as support for PS5 DualSense controllers.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Join the Red Hat team at OpenJS World 2021 Red Hat is excited to be back at the OpenJS World conference again this year. We look forward to connecting with you to explore the impact Node.js and JavaScript are having on technologies of all kinds, especially in the area of cloud-native development. [...] If you want to learn more about Red Hat and IBM’s involvement in the Node.js community and what we are working on, check out our topic pages at Red Hat Developer and IBM Developer.

Steps for converting from CentOS Linux with Convert2RHEL and Red Hat Satellite Now that Convert2RHEL is an officially supported utility, customers with other Linux systems can more easily convert them to fully supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) - without having to manually redeploy your workloads. This can significantly reduce administrative burden by helping to identify compatibility issues and maintain customizations, configurations, and preferences as part of the migration process. You can leverage the utility as self-service or reach out to Red Hat Consulting to help accelerate your project and minimize any risks associated with migrating critical workloads. If selecting to go the self-service route, it is always best to start by referring to the documentation, and doing a proof of concept conversion on a test system in your environment prior to kicking off a migration project. This blog post will provide you an idea of the steps you would take when leveraging Red Hat Satellite for Convert2RHEL migrations. Satellite is available with Red Hat Smart Management subscriptions.

Building a more secure, composable AI-powered infrastructure with Red Hat and NVIDIA Modern data centers and IT environments need enhanced threat detection and policy management across bare metal and Kubernetes deployments. This is why Red Hat announced our plans to support NVIDIA BlueField DPUs on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift. In fact, Red Hat and NVIDIA have been working together to protect networks from breaches using security analytics capabilities of the NVIDIA Morpheus AI application framework.