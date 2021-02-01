Kali Linux 2021.2 Released for Ethical Hackers with New Tools, Raspberry Pi Improvements
Kali Linux 2021.2 comes about three months after the previous release (Kali Linux 2021.1) and introduces numerous changes, starting with Kali Tweaks, an in-house built text-mode utility to make it easier for newcomers to configure their brand new Kali Linux installation.
With Kali Tweaks, you can install or remove groups of tools (a.k.a. metapackages), enable or disable repositories (e.g. bleeding-edge or experimental), set up Bash or ZSH as the default shell, switch between two or one line prompts and enable or disable the extra line before the prompt, or improve your virtualization experience.
Arch Linux’s First ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12 Is Out Now
Arch Linux 2021.06.01 is now available for download and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular and powerful GNU/Linux distribution to ship with Linux kernel 5.12 by default. Linux 5.12.8 is included as default kernel, which is the latest point release in the Linux 5.12 series at the moment of writing. Of course, Linux kernel 5.12 introduces better hardware support, making Arch Linux compatible with more systems. Highlights include support for the Lenovo IdeaPad platform profile, support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, supports the Raspberry Pi camera module, as well as support for PS5 DualSense controllers.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Kali Linux 2021.2 Release (Kaboxer, Kali-Tweaks, Bleeding-Edge & Privileged Ports)
Say hello to Kali Linux 2021.2! This release welcomes a mixture of new items as well as enhancements of existing features, and is ready to be downloaded (from our updated page) or upgraded if you have an existing Kali Linux installation.
Videos: Linux News, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04, and MX Linux 19.4
